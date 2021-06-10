X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Hong Kong

EU considers fact-finding visit to Hong Kong over poll reforms

Trade bloc concerned that changes in the electoral system were aimed at boosting the number of pro-Beijing candidates

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: June 10, 2021 10:56 AM GMT

Updated: June 10, 2021 11:05 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights

Jun 8, 2021
2

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media

Jun 8, 2021
3

Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression

Jun 9, 2021
4

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops

Jun 9, 2021
5

Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery

Jun 8, 2021
6

Cow vigilantes shoot Muslim man dead in India

Jun 8, 2021
7

US ambassador urges Cambodia to respect 'fundamental freedoms'

Jun 9, 2021
8

A passionate mother of transgender people in India

Jun 10, 2021
9

Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia

Jun 8, 2021
10

Myanmar Church calls for end to attacks on places of worship

Jun 9, 2021
Support UCA News
EU considers fact-finding visit to Hong Kong over poll reforms
Hong Kong activist Chow Hang Tung speaks to the media after she was released from police detention on bail on June 5, a day after her arrest. (Photo: NewsEyePress via AFP)

A top diplomat of the European Union (EU) has said the powerful trade bloc will consider sending a delegation to Hong Kong in the wake of China revamping the electoral process in the semi-autonomous territory.

Josep Borrell, EU’s top diplomat, said the changes in the electoral system were aimed at boosting the number of pro-Beijing candidates in the administrative system of Hong Kong.

The new measures that China introduced reportedly reduced the number of lawmakers who can be elected directly by Hong Kong residents.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"A visit of high-level EU officials will be considered," Borrell said in a June 9 statement.

The Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) gave the green signal to electoral reforms last March. The Hong Kong Legislative Council accepted them in May.

The move to dispatch a high-level delegation to Hong Kong may not go well with Beijing, which sees it as interference in its domestic affairs.

The EU calls on China to act in accordance with its international commitments and its legal obligations

The EU’s new move will further sour Sino-EU trade ties, observers say.

Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997 when it was handed over to China under an agreement that its democratic systems would be left unchanged for 50 years unit 2047.

However, since April 2020, Hong Kong has witnessed massive and bloody protests on the street led by mostly young people who say the communist policies imposed on their island increasingly take away their democratic rights.

According to the EU, the electoral reforms run against China’s pledge to give the city 50 years of autonomy under a "one country, two systems" framework, agreed in 1997.
Related News

Articles 45 and 68 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s constitution, call for universal suffrage in the elections of the city’s chief executive and the legislative council.

“The EU calls on China to act in accordance with its international commitments and its legal obligations and to respect Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and rights and freedoms,” Borrell said.

China effected electoral reforms in the autonomous region to quell the pro-democracy movement which gained traction in 2019 and to deter external forces' “interference in the affairs of Hong Kong.”

Borrell said the EU would ramp up its cooperation with civil society groups in Hong Kong.

“The EU "will intensify its response to the situation in Hong Kong, notably through increasing support to its civil society and media,” Borrell’s statement said.

The details of electoral reforms in Asia’s leading financial hub have not been made public yet.

In May, when the electoral process came into force, the EU had warned China, saying it violated human rights

However, according to the South China Morning Post, the legislative council will get 20 additional members handpicked by the election committee, which also selects the city's chief executive.

It will allow the election committee to nominate 30 seats in an expanded 90-seat Hong Kong legislature, according tothe newspaper, owned by Ali Baba Group, a Chinese multinational technology company.

In May, when the electoral process came into force, the EU had warned China, saying it violated human rights.

Reacting to EU criticism, the Chinese mission to the EU had asked the 27-member trading bloc to desist from interfering in Hong Kong's and other Chinese domestic affairs.

Also Read

Uyghur exiles recall horrific crimes in China
Uyghur exiles recall horrific crimes in China
Tokyo gets ready for Olympics amid pandemic, protests
Tokyo gets ready for Olympics amid pandemic, protests
Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression
Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression
Chinese policies 'may prevent millions of minority births'
Chinese policies 'may prevent millions of minority births'
South Korean Church honors victims of 1901 Jeju Uprising
South Korean Church honors victims of 1901 Jeju Uprising
Korean Catholics give $1m to Vatican Covid vaccine program
Korean Catholics give $1m to Vatican Covid vaccine program

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vatican Bank posts profit despite tough pandemic times
Jun 11, 2021
Indian state’s new law sparks fears over Christian education
Jun 11, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
Church official doubts future of papal mission to Afghanistan
Jun 11, 2021
Indian court extends jailed Jesuit's hospitalization
Jun 11, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics demand share of state cake
Jun 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
Jun 11, 2021
Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
Jun 11, 2021
Persecuted Christians and pastoral care in Pakistan
Jun 10, 2021
Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021

Features

Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Jun 9, 2021
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
We are in Gods image

We are in God’s image
Caritas appeals to G7 leaders for debt relief for poor nations

Caritas appeals to G7 leaders for debt relief for poor nations
Catholic priest appears before military court in Cameroon

Catholic priest appears before military court in Cameroon
Mexican bishops call for peace following violent election cycle

Mexican bishops call for peace following violent election cycle
Pope Francis will meet Viktor Orbn in Hungary

Pope Francis will meet Viktor Orbán in Hungary
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Readings of the Day: Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Lord, I trust You

Lord, I trust You
Immaculate Heart of Mary, listen to the mothers

Immaculate Heart of Mary, listen to the mothers
Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary | Saint of the Day

Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.