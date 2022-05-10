Cambodia

EU condemns political persecution in Cambodia

Full suspension of trade privileges raised as an option if elections are found not to be free and fair

Theary Seng, a US-Cambodian lawyer and activist who is facing treason and incitement charges, is dressed as Lady Justice before her latest hearing in Phnom Penh on May 3. (Photo: AFP)

The parliament of the European Union will consider a complete withdrawal of all trade privileges under its Everything But Arms policy (EBA) if Cambodia’s commune elections on June 5 and the national ballot next year are found not to be free and fair.

That possibility was put on the table by EU parliamentarians urging further support for political activists and civil society groups who are attempting to reclaim political space. It was suggested that this was one tool alongside sanctions including travel bans and asset freezes.

“They say that the European Commission should be prepared to use all tools available, including a complete suspension of Cambodia’s Everything But Arms status and other sanctions, if electoral observers find evidence of unfair elections,” the resolution said.

Cambodia's National Assembly issued a statement rejecting the resolution, saying it wanted genuine cooperation “without any hidden agenda from the European Parliament to work with Cambodia to strengthen multilateralism in order to tackle common challenges.”

In early 2020, the EU partially withdrew EBA trade preferences for Cambodia worth almost US$1.1 billion in response to human rights violations following the 2018 national election when the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won every seat contested in the National Assembly.

That followed a crackdown resulting in the closure of independent newspapers, an exodus of non-governmental organizations and the arrests of opposition politicians, culminating in the dissolution by the courts of the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP).

“The trials of members of the political opposition, civil society activists, human rights defenders, journalists and ordinary citizens are being conducted in absolute contravention of international fair trials standards"

Since then hundreds have been rounded up by police with mass trials staged in Phnom Penh and lengthy prison terms handed down.

“The trials of members of the political opposition, civil society activists, human rights defenders, journalists and ordinary citizens are being conducted in absolute contravention of international fair trials standards,” the EU resolution said.

The resolution urged Cambodian authorities to ensure that all allegations “of extrajudicial killings are promptly and impartially investigated, including the cases of Sin Khon and Kem Ley.”

Sin Khon, a member of the CNRP youth movement, was hacked to death by armed men wielding swords last November as the annual Water Festival was winding down in Phnom Penh.

Kem Ley was shot dead in broad daylight at a petrol station in mid-2016. Police say a conviction has been registered and the case is closed.

The EU resolution “calls on the Cambodian authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent and stop such killings.”

The Candlelight Party, formed from the remnants of the CNRP, has emerged as the biggest threat to CPP dominance in the poll, analysts said

Tensions have mounted ahead of the commune elections, widely seen as a bellwether for the national polls, as opposition politicians struggle to position themselves within a batch of new political parties.

Seventeen parties are expected to field candidates in 1,652 communes. Each commune consists of clusters of three to 30 villages.

The Candlelight Party, formed from the remnants of the CNRP, has emerged as the biggest threat to CPP dominance in the poll, analysts said.

However, there have been complaints, including the delisting of 150 Candlelight candidates from contesting the commune elections by the National Elections Commission, due to discrepancies in their application forms.

The Candlelight Party claimed the commission had “not exercised its authority independently and impartially to ensure that the elections are free.”

Latest News