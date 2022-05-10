News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

EU condemns political persecution in Cambodia

Full suspension of trade privileges raised as an option if elections are found not to be free and fair

EU condemns political persecution in Cambodia
Theary Seng, a US-Cambodian lawyer and activist who is facing treason and incitement charges, is dressed as Lady Justice before her latest hearing in Phnom Penh on May 3. (Photo: AFP)
UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 10, 2022 08:48 AM GMT

Updated: May 10, 2022 08:58 AM GMT

The parliament of the European Union will consider a complete withdrawal of all trade privileges under its Everything But Arms policy (EBA) if Cambodia’s commune elections on June 5 and the national ballot next year are found not to be free and fair.

That possibility was put on the table by EU parliamentarians urging further support for political activists and civil society groups who are attempting to reclaim political space. It was suggested that this was one tool alongside sanctions including travel bans and asset freezes.

“They say that the European Commission should be prepared to use all tools available, including a complete suspension of Cambodia’s Everything But Arms status and other sanctions, if electoral observers find evidence of unfair elections,” the resolution said.

Cambodia's National Assembly issued a statement rejecting the resolution, saying it wanted genuine cooperation “without any hidden agenda from the European Parliament to work with Cambodia to strengthen multilateralism in order to tackle common challenges.”

In early 2020, the EU partially withdrew EBA trade preferences for Cambodia worth almost US$1.1 billion in response to human rights violations following the 2018 national election when the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won every seat contested in the National Assembly.

That followed a crackdown resulting in the closure of independent newspapers, an exodus of non-governmental organizations and the arrests of opposition politicians, culminating in the dissolution by the courts of the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP).

“The trials of members of the political opposition, civil society activists, human rights defenders, journalists and ordinary citizens are being conducted in absolute contravention of international fair trials standards"

Since then hundreds have been rounded up by police with mass trials staged in Phnom Penh and lengthy prison terms handed down.

“The trials of members of the political opposition, civil society activists, human rights defenders, journalists and ordinary citizens are being conducted in absolute contravention of international fair trials standards,” the EU resolution said.

The resolution urged Cambodian authorities to ensure that all allegations “of extrajudicial killings are promptly and impartially investigated, including the cases of Sin Khon and Kem Ley.”

Sin Khon, a member of the CNRP youth movement, was hacked to death by armed men wielding swords last November as the annual Water Festival was winding down in Phnom Penh.

Kem Ley was shot dead in broad daylight at a petrol station in mid-2016. Police say a conviction has been registered and the case is closed.

The EU resolution “calls on the Cambodian authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent and stop such killings.”

The Candlelight Party, formed from the remnants of the CNRP, has emerged as the biggest threat to CPP dominance in the poll, analysts said

Tensions have mounted ahead of the commune elections, widely seen as a bellwether for the national polls, as opposition politicians struggle to position themselves within a batch of new political parties.

Seventeen parties are expected to field candidates in 1,652 communes. Each commune consists of clusters of three to 30 villages.

The Candlelight Party, formed from the remnants of the CNRP, has emerged as the biggest threat to CPP dominance in the poll, analysts said.

However, there have been complaints, including the delisting of 150 Candlelight candidates from contesting the commune elections by the National Elections Commission, due to discrepancies in their application forms.

The Candlelight Party claimed the commission had “not exercised its authority independently and impartially to ensure that the elections are free.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Peruvian martyr who put faith in peace takes step to sainthood Peruvian martyr who put faith in peace takes step to sainthood
Women in the Church — if not now, when? Women in the Church — if not now, when?
Catholics rally round beaten Robredo after Philippine polls Catholics rally round beaten Robredo after Philippine polls
Indonesian podcaster faces backlash over gay couple episode Indonesian podcaster faces backlash over gay couple episode
New church opens in Vietnam's age-old subparish New church opens in Vietnam's age-old subparish
Singapore bans hit Kashmir film over portrayal of Muslims Singapore bans hit Kashmir film over portrayal of Muslims
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Damaged historic Armenian church in Kurdishmajority city in Turkey reopens

Damaged historic Armenian church in Kurdish-majority city in Turkey reopens

St. Cyriacus Church built in 1376 and badly damaged in clashes between the Turkish army and pro-Kurdish independence paramilitary groups is now open for worship

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.