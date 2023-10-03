News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

EU, ASEAN criticized for inviting Myanmar junta to rights meet

Invitation 'detrimental' to efforts to 'reverse the worsening human rights situation' in strife-torn nation, they say

EU, ASEAN criticized for inviting Myanmar junta to rights meet

Myanmar's Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing stands in a vehicle as he attends a ceremony to mark the country's 78th Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw on March 27, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 03, 2023 11:07 AM GMT

Updated: October 03, 2023 11:41 AM GMT

Rights groups have criticized the decision to invite Myanmar junta representatives to an upcoming human rights meeting to be hosted by the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In a joint statement on Oct. 2, five rights groups including Human Rights Watch (HRW) said they expressed dismay over the invitation to Myanmar junta to attend the human rights dialogue during the ongoing ASEAN Civil Society Forum.

“We deeply regret the invitation of junta representatives, which contradicts the approach taken by both the EU and ASEAN,” the statement said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The last-minute decision to invite junta representatives to the human rights dialogue is… not only shameful but also incomprehensible,” the groups added.

Among the signatories are the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), FORUM-Asia, Front Line Defenders, and Protection International.

The FIDH and FORUM-Asia were among the rights groups who reportedly pulled out of the event scheduled for Oct. 3 protesting the invitation to the Myanmar military regime.

The group said that the invitation was “detrimental” to the efforts so far by the EU and ASEAN to stop the alleged rights violations in Myanmar.

“It seems to undermine efforts by the EU and ASEAN to reverse the worsening human rights situation in Myanmar,” the groups alleged.

ASEAN had excluded Myanmar junta representatives from summits and ministerial meetings hosted by it in response to the February 2021 military coup that overthrew a democratically elected government.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the current chair of the ASEAN had proposed the exclusion of Myanmar junta representatives from other ASEAN gatherings in November 2022.

The groups pointed out that the EU had decided not to recognize the junta and had adopted “targeted sanctions against individuals and entities responsible for horrific abuses committed.”

The EU has also played a key role in creating the 'UN Independent Investigative Mechanism on Myanmar' to promote accountability and justice for the victims and survivors of rights violations committed in Myanmar since 2011.

The rights groups also rejected any possible actions or words aimed at acknowledging the Myanmar junta.

“We reject in the strongest possible terms any effort that may be perceived as legitimizing the junta,” the groups said.

The statement slammed the Myanmar junta for unleashing a “brutal crackdown on pro-democracy activists and ethnic minorities, as well as on civil society groups, human rights defenders, trade unions, journalists, and political opponents.”

A UN report released in June cited 105 attacks on schools and hospitals in 2022, most of them reported from Sagaing in central Myanmar, Kayin state in the southeast, and Kayah state in the northeast. It attributed 66 of those attacks to armed forces, 26 to unidentified perpetrators, and 13 to people’s defense forces.

Myanmar witnessed the killing of 11 children at a village school in a junta air strike in September 2022 that sparked a global outrage.

Pope Francis condemned the incident for contravening an international humanitarian law against attacks on children in times of conflict.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic priest, three others sent to jail in India Catholic priest, three others sent to jail in India
Indian Catholic priest suspended for joining PM Modi’s party Indian Catholic priest suspended for joining PM Modi’s party
Catholicism redefines societal roles in Japanese society Catholicism redefines societal roles in Japanese society
Workers hit hard as Vietnam's economy faces meltdown Workers hit hard as Vietnam's economy faces meltdown
Philippine lawmakers question VP’s ‘confidential’ spending Philippine lawmakers question VP’s ‘confidential’ spending
Vietnam Catholics find inspiration in papal letter Vietnam Catholics find inspiration in papal letter
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Fenyang

Diocese of Fenyang

In a land area of approximately 21,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Pasig

Diocese of Pasig

In a land area of about 80 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the cities of Pasig, Taguig and the

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Bontoc-Lagawe

Apostolic Vicariate of Bontoc-Lagawe

In a land area of 4,615.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Mountain Province and

Read more
Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City

Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City

In a land area of 2,093.7 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Ho Chi Minh City, except for its Cu Chi

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.