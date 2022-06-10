News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Myanmar

Ethnic Karen worst sufferers under Myanmar junta regime

They endure forced displacement, extreme food insecurity and threats to health and safety, says a new report

Internally displaced people in Karen state following airstrikes in the area by the Myanmar military on May 7, 2021

Internally displaced people in Karen state following airstrikes in the area by the Myanmar military on May 7, 2021. (Photo: Karen Medical Information/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 10, 2022 05:31 AM GMT

Updated: June 10, 2022 05:43 AM GMT

Ethnic Karen people in southeast Myanmar are facing a dire humanitarian crisis amid the fighting in the country since the military coup in February 2021.

The Karen Human Rights Group (KHRG) released a report on June 8 highlighting the ground situation with the need for protection and humanitarian support for people who seek refuge in neighboring Thailand.

“The vast majority of displaced villagers in southeast Burma [Myanmar] remain internally displaced due to restrictions on the right to cross the border into Thailand, and thus are unable to benefit from wider international protections and humanitarian assistance,” the report says.

The report, prepared after interviewing 24 leaders in villages last November and December, said security risks and threats to life due to the escalation of armed conflict, air and ground attacks, retaliatory activities against civilians, arrests and round-ups, and other human rights violations have led to increasing displacement of civilians since the coup.

There are over 170,000 displaced civilians in Karen state alone and they are in desperate need of food, medicine and shelter, according to the KHRG.

The junta has imposed heavy restrictions on movement and the transport of goods, confiscated, looted and destroyed medical and food supplies and arrested those providing them, thus cutting off essential resources to civilians.

“The vast majority of IDPs, however, have little to no access to humanitarian support and are often unable to bring food, clothes, bedding, cooking equipment and other basic necessities with them"

The rights group cited villagers who had crossed into Thailand as saying that they were forced to return to Myanmar by Thai soldiers.

As a result of pushback from Thai authorities, the report said, semi-formal displacement sites on the Myanmar side of the Moei River are being created with the help of border-based civil society and faith-based organizations and the Karen National Union (KNU).

“The vast majority of IDPs, however, have little to no access to humanitarian support and are often unable to bring food, clothes, bedding, cooking equipment and other basic necessities with them,” says the report.

It said they spread out in “nearby jungles, hiding in caves and along waterways” or take refuge in other villages where they may have relatives. Most of these IDPs remain invisible from an aid perspective.

The predominantly Christian Karen state has seen more than 60 years of conflict between the military and the KNU, which has left over 100,000 refugees, mostly ethnic Karen, in camps along the Thai border.

The Karen account for about 5 million of Myanmar’s 54 million people and are the third-largest ethnic group after the Bamar and Shan. A majority of Karen, also known as Kayin, are Theravada Buddhists while around 15 percent are Christians.

The KNU has largely supported the anti-junta protest movement, sheltered protesters and trained local anti-coup militias since the coup.

