News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Ethiopian bishops say 'No more war!'

As fighting resumed in northern Ethiopia, the nation's bishops have urged all parties to prioritize peace

Ethiopian bishops say 'No more war!'

Members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Ethiopia taken on March 13. (Photo: CBCE)

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

By Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Published: September 03, 2022 05:43 AM GMT

Updated: September 03, 2022 05:49 AM GMT

As fighting resumed in northern Ethiopia, the nation's bishops urged both parties to prioritize peace, saying women, children and the elderly had been most affected.

In an appeal titled "No More War!" the bishops urged "all parties to cede their weapons and return to the peace option, to prioritize dialogue and an option that will end the suffering of our citizens." The statement was dated Aug. 18 but was released Sept. 2.

The fighting has shaped into a full-scale war between the federal government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front since Aug. 24.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The renewed fighting broke a five-month humanitarian truce the government announced in May to allow aid to reach millions of needy people in the state of Tigray. During the period, some food, medicines and other basic needs reached the region, but church leaders there feared it was too little, too late.

Each side is blaming the opposite for the fresh fighting.

The bishops said the fighting resumed as people had hopes for peace and noted that many people "are suffering from hunger, disease and psychological damage" and have been displaced from their homes. "Our entire country is struggling under the pressure of the cost of living."

"The church ... longs that the agony of the people living in Tigray, Amhara, Afar and other areas of the country be stopped," said the bishops.

Meanwhile, news reports indicate that at least 50 people were killed in the western region of Oromia. The region, which includes the nation's capital, Addis Ababa, has continued to experience violent attacks, apart from the fighting in the North.

The war in Tigray started in November 2020, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali announced military action against TPLF. He had accused the force of attacking a national army base in Mekele, the regional capital.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Ethiopian bishops say 'No more war!' Ethiopian bishops say 'No more war!'
Pope prays for 'beloved Argentina' Pope prays for 'beloved Argentina'
CRS gets aid to families devastated by Pakistani floods CRS gets aid to families devastated by Pakistani floods
Sri Lanka's deposed ex-president returns from exile Sri Lanka's deposed ex-president returns from exile
Top cleric among 18 killed in Afghanistan blast Top cleric among 18 killed in Afghanistan blast
Its three doctors and a river man at this year’s Asian Nobel Prize Its three doctors and a river man at this year’s Asian Nobel Prize
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Nicaraguas Catholic Church A nuanced conflict

Nicaragua’s Catholic Church: A nuanced conflict

In less than four years, the Catholic Church has suffered 190 attacks and desecrations, including a fire in the Cathedral of Managua

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.