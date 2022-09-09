News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Eritrean authorities round up teens from church service

Places of worship have become the latest target for the forced roundup of Eritrean teens to serve as soldiers

Eritrean soldiers wait to cross the border to attend the border reopening ceremony with Ethiopians as two land border crossings between the countries were reopened for the first time in 20 years in Serha, Eritrea, on Sept. 11, 2018

Eritrean soldiers wait to cross the border to attend the border reopening ceremony with Ethiopians as two land border crossings between the countries were reopened for the first time in 20 years in Serha, Eritrea, on Sept. 11, 2018 (Photo: AFP)

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

By Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Published: September 09, 2022 05:17 AM GMT

Updated: September 09, 2022 05:21 AM GMT

Places of worship have become the latest target for the forced roundup of Eritrean teens to serve as soldiers, in what clerics describe as a deteriorating situation.

For two years, 15- and 16-year-olds have been taken from towns and villages. Some are ending up on the front lines in the war in Ethiopia's northern state of Tigray, according to the sources.

"A few weeks ago (Eritrea) resumed the confiscation of schools run and owned by the Catholic Church. (As if) this was not enough, now there are roundups of young boys and girls aged 16 ... for compulsory military service without end," Father Mussie Zerai, a Catholic priest of Eritrean origin who works with migrants, told Catholic News Service Sept. 7.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"They do it in places of worship as happened last Sunday (Sept. 4) in the Eparchy of Segheneity, in the village in Akrur at the Catholic parish of Medhanie Alem," he said.

The priest said the soldiers arrived during Mass and surrounded the church to prevent anyone from escaping. They proceeded to take the teens by force, including all the boys of the choir in their uniforms, said the priest, pointing at photographs widely circulated on social media.

"These young people who end up in military training camps and then (would) be sent as slaughter fodder in the wars underway in the region, particularly in neighboring Ethiopia," said Father Zerai.

He warned that if the regime continues raiding places of worship, there was a risk that young people -- fearing the forced recruitment -- would abandon the churches.

"The sacred right of every believer to go to church to pray without being persecuted by the military or police in their country is a fundamental right of every human being," said the priest.

For 20 years, the government of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has implemented a national service program for all citizens 17-55 years old.

According to Human Rights Watch, many Eritreans have spent their entire lives in the service of the government, in either military or civilian capacity. Many of these recruited are picked directly from secondary schools, according to the human rights organization.

The forced recruitments have resulted in many 18- to 24-year-olds fleeing the country, including making the dangerous journey across the desert and Mediterranean Sea toward Europe.

The Eritrean government has ignored pleas by the international community to respect human rights.

"On a daily basis, people continue to flee the government's forced recruitment and take those journeys across the desert. The government doesn't care. It has nothing to lose," said an Eritrean church source who could not be named for security reasons.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Elizabeth, the last 'Defender of the Faith' Elizabeth, the last 'Defender of the Faith'
Mother Teresa’s mission, a bud that continues to bloom Mother Teresa’s mission, a bud that continues to bloom
Sri Lanka in quicksand at upcoming UNHRC meet Sri Lanka in quicksand at upcoming UNHRC meet
Indonesia nabs Papua official for church construction graft Indonesia nabs Papua official for church construction graft
Indonesian Christians decry stalled church project Indonesian Christians decry stalled church project
Cambodia rejects ‘organ harvesting’ allegations Cambodia rejects ‘organ harvesting’ allegations
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Life is ultimately all about relationships

Life is ultimately all about relationships

Somewhere in the whole mystery of life one needs a reference point that most call God

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.