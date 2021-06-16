X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Vatican City

Ensure better future with honest assesment of past, pope says

Pope Francis wants post-pandemic plans to challenge inequality and selfishness

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: June 16, 2021 06:55 AM GMT

Updated: June 16, 2021 07:04 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal

Jun 14, 2021
2

Philippine church groups join anti-Duterte coalition

Jun 14, 2021
3

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers

Jun 15, 2021
4

Bishop dies of Covid-19 as India's clerical death toll mounts

Jun 15, 2021
5

EU urged to press Laos over human rights violations

Jun 16, 2021
6

Call for security for Pakistani blasphemy lawyer after threats

Jun 14, 2021
7

Poverty must be tackled to end shame of India's child labor

Jun 12, 2021
8

Hindus force Christians to flee Indian village

Jun 13, 2021
9

Pakistani Christians protest nationalization of college

Jun 14, 2021
10

Myanmar security forces release six priests

Jun 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Ensure better future with honest assesment of past, pope says

Pope Francis waves as he addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St.Peter's square during his Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican on June 13, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Promoting the holistic development of everyone requires conversion, "and especially decisions that convert death into life and weapons into food," Pope Francis said.

As many nations begin returning to a semblance of normal, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, governments and economists and citizens must act now to look carefully at what that "normal" was, judge what was good or bad about it and act to make life better for everyone, the pope said in a message June 15 to the Bratislava Forum.

The forum, sponsored by the thinktank GLOBSEC, brings together politicians, business leaders and others to focus on issues of importance for the people of Central and Eastern Europe.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

To work for a better future, the pope said, an honest assessment of the past, "including the acknowledgment of systemic failures, past errors and lack of responsibility with regard to the Creator, our neighbor and all creation, strikes me as essential for the development of a model of recovery aimed not only at rebuilding what was, but also correcting the things that were not working, even before the advent of the coronavirus, and that ended up making the crisis worse."

In looking around, he said, "what I see is a world that allowed itself to be duped by a false and arrogant sense of security based on a thirst for profit."

"I see a model of economic and social life marked by many forms of inequality and selfishness where a tiny minority of the world population possesses most of its wealth and does not hesitate to exploit people and resources," he said. And "I see a way of life that is insufficiently concerned for the environment."

Urging the forum participants to act, Pope Francis insisted that promoting development must be done in a way that is centered "each person and the whole person" and "embraces the ethics of solidarity and political charity."

Related News

Also Read

Pope asks to support displaced people of Central America
Pope asks to support displaced people of Central America
Pope, religious leaders urge EU to rethink immigration policy
Pope, religious leaders urge EU to rethink immigration policy
Materialistic lifestyles help fuel poverty, pope says
Materialistic lifestyles help fuel poverty, pope says
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx
Popal sorry must fit the level of suffering
Popal sorry must fit the level of suffering
Vatican project aims to encourage faith via digital space
Vatican project aims to encourage faith via digital space

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021
Churches become refuges for fleeing civilians in Myanmar
Jun 16, 2021
Bail for students accused of instigating Indian riots
Jun 16, 2021
Filipino Catholics back call for ICC to pursue Duterte
Jun 16, 2021
Macau follows Hong Kong in closing Taiwan office
Jun 16, 2021
Indonesian Protestants reject peace offering 
Jun 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021
Use the Philippine constitution to protect people's rights
Jun 16, 2021
Don't forget the loveless transgender people of India
Jun 15, 2021
Forgotten resource: the immense capacities of the elderly
Jun 15, 2021
A call for religious reform
Jun 14, 2021

Features

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Cardinal Sarah meets with Guineas political leaders

Cardinal Sarah meets with Guinea’s political leaders
Cardinal calls for unity as Peru grapples with presidential election outcome

Cardinal calls for unity as Peru grapples with presidential election outcome
Stage One of the Synod Listening to the Faithful

Stage One of the Synod: Listening to the Faithful
Just Do It No Please Dont

Just Do It? No, Please Don’t
Nun takes over as secretarygeneral of the Eritrean bishops conference

Nun takes over as secretary-general of the Eritrean bishops' conference
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 16 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 16 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time
Father in Heaven, grant us the sanctifying wisdom

Father in Heaven, grant us the sanctifying wisdom
Jesus, increase our sense of social concern

Jesus, increase our sense of social concern
Saint John Francis Regis | Saint of the Day

Saint John Francis Regis | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.