Endogamy forces Indian couple to marry outside closed church

The Catholic couple was denied marriage permission to follow the endogamy practice of the Kottayam Knanaya Archdiocese

Groom Justin John and bride Vijimol Shaji pose for photographs after their traditional marriage ceremony at St. Francis Xavier’s Church in Kottody village in southern Kerala state on May 18. They were denied sacramental marriage following the endogamy practice of the Kottayam Knanaya Archdiocese. (Photo: supplied)

In a landmark move in the ongoing fight against endogamy in a southern Indian archdiocese, a couple garlanded each other in a customary marriage ritual and exchanged vows in front of a closed church.

As the groom’s parish priest defied a court order and refused him sacramental marriage, the ceremony was conducted outside the church before some 1,000 guests.

Groom Justin John, a member of Kottayam Knanaya Archdiocese that follows a strict tradition of endogamy, said his parish priest refused the permission because his bride Vijimol Shaji was from outside the archdiocese. The archdiocese refuses to solemnize the marriages if one party is from a non-Knanaya community.

John and Shaji garlanded each other in a symbolic local tradition of marriage in front of St. Francis Xavier’s Church in Kottody village in southern Kerala state on May 18 and were blessed by their family members. Some 1,000 invited guests witnessed the ceremonies.

“We will continue to fight against this injustice,” John told UCA News after their marriage.

Catholics in the Kottayam Archdiocese, which is part of the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church, follow endogamy claiming that their ancestors are fourth-century Jewish-Christian traders who came to the Kerala coast, under the leadership of Thomas of Cana. They call themselves the Knanaya community and follow endogamy to maintain the “purity of blood.”

John’s bride Shaji belongs to Syro-Malabar Tellicherry Archdiocese, but her parish priest could not bless their marriage as John’s parish priest refused to issue the mandatory no objection certificate letter permitting him to have the sacrament of marriage.

A group of Knanaya people have been spearheading a campaign to end endogamy calling it an inhuman, unchristian, and uncivilized tradition.

In the latest incident, the priest denying marriage permission “was part of a well-orchestrated strategy to discredit the couple and let them give up their demand for inter-community marriage,” said Biju Uthup, a retired aeronautical scientist.

Uthup began pioneering the campaign against the practice some three decades ago after being denied permission to marry outside the archdiocese.

He said the marriage of John and Shaji was planned after a court order dismissed the practice of endogamy as illegal. The date was scheduled after John’s parish priest promised to send the mandatory letter to the bride’s parish priest.

“But the parish priest did not issue the letter until the day of marriage and disappeared from the church on the day of marriage,” Uthup told UCA News on May 19.

It forced the couple to exchange marriage vows in front of the church before the invited guests. “We have united them. But we will continue our legal fight and ensure that they would be married as per the Church rules inside John’s parish,” Uthup said.

John said they “have instructed our lawyer to initiate a contempt of court case” against the parish priest and Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt of the Kottayam archdiocese.

His parish, succumbing to a court order on April 15, had issued permission for their engagement and the ceremony was conducted without any hurdle on April 17.

The priest denying the marriage permission “is a clear violation of court order and we will soon file a contempt of court case against the parish priest and others,” Uthup said.

A civil court in Kerala on April 30, 2021, after a protracted legal battle led by Uthup and others struck down endogamy as illegal and directed the archdiocese not to discriminate against its members who married from outside the archdiocese.

The court also directed the archdiocese to issue mandatory church certificates to solemnize marriages of those willing to get married from other Catholic dioceses.

The archdiocese appealed against the order before the Kerala High Court in March 2022. But the top court in the state ordered the archdiocese to comply with the lower court order during the pendency of the appeal.

Father Sijo Stephan, the parish priest of St. Anne’s parish who refused to issue the certificate, told UCA News that the archdiocese had already responded to it and refused to comment any further.

But archdiocesan public relation officer Father George Karukaparambil refused to share any response of the archdiocese on the incident when he was contacted by UCA News.

