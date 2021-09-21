X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Endless nightmare of Philippine martial law

Forty years after martial law was lifted, all consequences of authoritarian rule are entrenched in society

Mary Aileen D. Bacalso, Manila

Mary Aileen D. Bacalso, Manila

Published: September 21, 2021 04:15 AM GMT

Updated: September 21, 2021 04:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest attacks Duterte, Pacquiao for being pro-death

Sep 17, 2021
2

Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges

Sep 17, 2021
3

Baptist pastor shot dead in Myanmar

Sep 20, 2021
4

Covid locks down two convents in the Philippines

Sep 17, 2021
5

Sri Lankan Church asks to probe monk's worry about attack

Sep 17, 2021
6

Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?

Sep 21, 2021
7

Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout

Sep 20, 2021
8

Indonesian Christian YouTuber 'tortured in detention'

Sep 20, 2021
9

People fleeing Myanmar in lurch in India’s Mizoram state

Sep 17, 2021
10

Vaccinated Philippine prelates contract Covid-19

Sep 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Endless nightmare of Philippine martial law

Activists light candles in Quezon City on Sept. 21, 2020, on the 48th anniversary of the martial law declaration in the Philippines. (Photo Lisa Marie David/NurPhoto via AFP) 

Almost five decades ago, then president Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law in the Philippines. 

Sept. 21, 1972, was the day freedom and democracy died when Marcos signed Proclamation Number 1081 that would impose military rule. Two days later, the imposition of repression was officially announced. 

A nine-year-old girl when martial law was declared, I learned about its implications from my father. Press freedom was curtailed, media outlets were shut, while political opponents such as senators Benigno Aquino, Jose W. Diokno and Jovito Salonga were incarcerated. 

Many others languished in jail and were tortured. Student demonstrations in Manila were dispersed and activists earned the ire of the powers-that-be. The privilege of the writ of habeas corpus was suspended and Congress was dissolved. 

For almost my whole student life, I witnessed martial law and its horrors. It was in my college years, when St. Theresa’s College in Cebu incorporated social orientation in student activities, that I was exposed to the life of the urban poor and workers during demolitions and strikes.  

In the hinterlands of Cebu, I immersed myself with farmers who were forced to sell their land at a very cheap price to give way to a golf course or sports complex. I witnessed demonstrators being tear-gassed, including the disappeared priest Father Rudy Romano who, in his white cassock, was on the front lines. 

In my years of social action work, I learned about the raids on social action centers and forged friendships with persecuted church people

The media, workers, rural and urban poor, students and all sectors of society who opposed the tyrannical regime suffered under the iron fist of repression in various forms — imprisonment, torture, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, massacres. 

At least 10,000 victims filed a class suit before the US Federal Court in Hawaii and years later won the case against the Marcoses.

In the course of their response to the signs of the times, and in solidifying Vatican ll’s "preferential option for the poor,” members of the progressive segment of the Church were not spared the harsh repression.

In my years of social action work, I learned about the raids on social action centers and forged friendships with persecuted church people.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A North American priest, Father Edward Gerlock, was the first priest imprisoned during martial law. Five decades later, his recollection of what happened remains vivid.

"I was arrested the first day of martial law but it was house arrest. A few months later, I was brought to Camp Crame. The US embassy offered to help, but only if I agreed to leave voluntarily. The nuncio offered to help (but only toothpaste!)," he said.

“In the meantime, Nena Diokno, wife of the late senator Jose Diokno, sent me a note that if I decided to stay, she would find me a lawyer. In the meantime, I was moved from Crame to an immigration prison.

"The best day of my whole life was the day we entered the immigration courtroom. I saw the face of Commissioner Edmundo Reyes when he saw our lawyers.  Senator Lorenzo Tanada was next to me. Wow! What a look! Tanada told me that every country has very loose immigration laws so that they can get rid of 'undesirables.'

"Colonel Rolando Abadilla and squad came to the Asian Social Institute and bodily carried me out of the building and out to the airport. I hid my passport under the mistaken notion that you cannot be deported without a passport. Abadilla looked at me and said: ‘If they allowed me, I would get that passport from you!’ I had no doubt he would. The trial dragged on for 13 months. Finally, I was allowed to stay and had to report to immigration monthly.”

Father Gerlock survived to tell his story. Many others did not. That we may remember, they included Father Nilo Valerio, beheaded but his remains are missing; Father Zacarias Agatep, shot dead; Father. Edgar Kangleon, killed in Samar in a car "accident"; Father Rudy Romano, disappeared and never found; and Father Tulio Favali, brutally shot dead in North Cotabato.

They are among those whose names are engraved on the Wall of Remembrance — a memorial to those who perished during the Marcos regime and whose martyrdom should constantly remind us of our part in this long struggle for social transformation.

I can honestly say that the human rights violations during the six years of the Duterte administration are worse than those during the 21 years of Marcos' reign

In February 1981, during the visit of Pope John Paul ll to the Philippines after the nominal lifting of martial law a month earlier, the Holy Father said in a televised message: "Even in exceptional situations that may at times arise, one can never justify any violation of the fundamental dignity of the human person or of the basic rights that safeguard this dignity.” 

During those dark years, the progressive segment of the Church was constantly accompanied by the courageous archbishop of Manila, Cardinal Jaime Sin, who made his presence felt by his flock until the very end of the anti-dictatorship struggle during the five-day EDSA people power revolution in February 1986. His prophetic voice inspired many church people to respond to the Gospel imperative of following Christ’s footsteps and of becoming instruments to justice and peace. 

Martial law resulted in untold violations of human rights of the rich and poor alike. While victims saw some reparation measures provided for them, sadly, the dream for a better Philippines that our heroes and martyrs lived and died for is far from being realized.

Having seen repression and resistance, I can honestly say that the human rights violations during the six years of the Duterte administration are worse than those during the 21 years of Marcos' reign.

No less than the present head of state, in a speech made in December 2018, said: “These bishops that you guys have, kill them. They are useless fools. All they do is criticize.”

Like the Marcos regime, the present administration has its record of killing Catholic clerics. The killings of Fathers Mark Anthony Ventura, Marcelino Paez and Richmond Nilo in the name of the war on drugs are examples of the persecution under the present administration. 

We have a moral duty to resist and correct a culture of murder and plunder as much as the prolonged pattern of hiding or destroying the truth

When asked about the role of church people in this equally dark or even darker period in our history, a nun from the Religious of the Good Shepherd, Sister Zenaida Pineda, who, with another nun, Sister Pilar Verzosa, was imprisoned by the Marcos regime, responded: “We have to always be at the side of the oppressed. We have to defend human rights.”

She shared my opinion that the present administration is even worse.

In a joint statement dated Sept. 11, Archbishops Marlo Peralta of Nueva Segovia, Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan and Ricardo Bacay of Tuguegarao said: “We have a moral duty to resist and correct a culture of murder and plunder as much as the prolonged pattern of hiding or destroying the truth.”

The archbishops added: “It is like living in the valley of death — the killing of drug users and opponents; helpless deaths in the pandemic, death by governance without vision, death by shameless corruption that seems to break all records.” They ended their statement with a call for penitence and atonement.

Almost five decades since the declaration of martial law and 40 years after Marcos lifted it in 1981, authoritarian rule and all its devastating consequences to human rights and dignity remain deeply embedded in Philippine society. 

Let a thousand prophetic voices chat.

Mary Aileen D. Bacalso is president of the International Coalition Against Enforced Disappearances (ICAED). The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam
Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam
MRC to lead joint study of Mekong River Basin
MRC to lead joint study of Mekong River Basin
Catholics strengthen pandemic front line in Vietnam
Catholics strengthen pandemic front line in Vietnam
Indonesian Catholics pray for peace in Afghanistan
Indonesian Catholics pray for peace in Afghanistan
Malaysian transgender activist arrested in Thailand
Malaysian transgender activist arrested in Thailand
Food shortage hits Lao villagers amid Covid-19 lockdown
Food shortage hits Lao villagers amid Covid-19 lockdown
Support Us

Latest News

Pope jokes 'some wanted me dead' after surgery: report
Sep 21, 2021
India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021
Bangladeshi indigenous people protest grabbing of cremation site
Sep 21, 2021
Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam
Sep 21, 2021
MRC to lead joint study of Mekong River Basin
Sep 21, 2021
Catholics strengthen pandemic front line in Vietnam
Sep 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021
Endless nightmare of Philippine martial law
Sep 21, 2021
Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?
Sep 21, 2021
What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
Sep 20, 2021
How Vietnamese immigrants have spread the Kingdom of God
Sep 20, 2021

Features

Korean Church offers love and care to migrant communities
Sep 21, 2021
Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Sep 20, 2021
Thirsty poor attacked for drinking water in Pakistan
Sep 20, 2021
Cardinal who defied communism beatified in Poland
Sep 16, 2021
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope sees no alternative to synodality as the way forward for the Church

Pope sees no alternative to synodality as the way forward for the Church

Religious schools in Africa between conflict and dialogue

Religious schools in Africa: between conflict and dialogue
Turkey plays its Islam card in Africa

Turkey plays its "Islam" card in Africa
US sisters push for COVID19 vaccination as health care staff face burnout

US sisters push for COVID-19 vaccination as health care staff face burnout
At the Table of the Lord

At the Table of the Lord
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 21 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 21 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist
Lord, grant me the grace to accept Your invitation to follow Your Son, Jesus

Lord, grant me the grace to accept Your invitation to follow Your Son, Jesus
Apostle Matthew pray for us

Apostle Matthew pray for us

St. Matthew, Apostle | Saint of the Day

St. Matthew, Apostle | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.