X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Ending 'arancel' in Philippines will open church doors

Abolishing the system of charging fees for services will remove a barrier preventing the poor from receiving sacraments

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: February 03, 2021 11:16 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse

Jan 31, 2021
2

Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight

Feb 1, 2021
3

Hindu fanatics attack Christian pastor in southern India

Feb 2, 2021
4

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste

Feb 2, 2021
5

Ending 'arancel' in Philippines will open church doors

Feb 3, 2021
6

Cambodia urged to drop charges against union leader

Feb 2, 2021
7

Coup plunges Myanmar further into a climate of religious nationalism

Feb 3, 2021
8

The Vatican alone cannot house all Rome's homeless

Feb 1, 2021
9

Myanmar military condemned after staging coup

Feb 1, 2021
10

Australia to fund Covid vaccines for 1.5m Cambodians

Feb 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Ending 'arancel' in Philippines will open church doors

Fewer Filipinos have been getting married in churches as they feel the fees are too expensive. The Church aims to end a system where a fixed stipend is given to priests for church services. (Photo: Angie de Silva)

Churchgoers in the Philippines rejoiced last week when they read a pastoral statement from the Catholic bishops’ conference vowing to abolish the “arancel” system — the practice of giving a fixed stipend to priests for church services.

The conference said on Jan. 28 that the system “can be a hindrance for the poor to receive God’s grace and blessings.”

After collecting the church “tariff” for centuries, Philippine bishops have finally decided to abolish it.

It was imposed during the early years of Spanish colonial rule when Spanish missionaries fell short of the funds needed to build churches in the newly colonized Las Isla de Filipinas, as the Philippines was then known.

Money from Spain took years to arrive. Missionaries needed to look for alternative sources of funds to continue their missionary work. As a result, the arancel system was instituted primarily to supplement revenue derived from church estates.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

In poor parishes, a system needed to be in place to ensure a continuous flow of funds. To rely on fluctuating donations with fixed expenses for electricity and water, among other things, would be a bane to apostolic work.

The system has become the norm. Filipinos have developed the consciousness that church services need to be paid for. Every sacrament has a corresponding church fee.

But times have changed. And our bishops are very much aware of it. They even quoted Scriptures in their pastoral statement to support the arancel abolition: “Without cost you have received; without cost you are to give” (Mt. 10:8).

More than citing the Bible, they have realized that the system itself is anti-poor and has become an obstacle to many people receiving the sacraments.

The number of couples living together without the Sacrament of Marriage has grown significantly in the Philippines. Couples choose to live together without having a church wedding because they think they are extremely expensive.

Related News

Church marriage fees normally cost thousands of pesos, which most ordinary wage earners would find expensive.

Baptisms and Masses for the dead have also become indications of social class. A single funeral Mass is more expensive than one with two or more caskets inside a church.

Even young professionals opt to have civil weddings because they view church weddings as expensive. Many of these couples eventually have a church wedding when their belt is not tight anymore, that is, when they are settled and usually when their children have already finished college.

Mass weddings and baptisms are available in parishes, but they are not sufficient to accommodate the ballooning number of couples and infants that need the sacraments.

With the coronavirus battering the Philippines for more than a year now, this number has probably doubled. With fewer job opportunities and more retrenchments, couples would rather continue to live their lives under one roof without the Sacrament of Marriage.

The bishops said the abolition of the arancel system is a “concrete step” in renewing the practice of stewardship. They have committed themselves to the education, formation and catechesis in the Spirituality of the Stewardship for the clergy, religious and the laity.

Dioceses are being urged to set up a concrete program of stewardship to instill in the minds of churchgoers the spirit of generosity. Forging a stronger spirit of stewardship will hopefully propel churchgoers to be generous in supporting church projects or missions.

“We encourage all the baptized to regularly, wholeheartedly and generously contribute to the Church so that we can fulfill our common mission of spreading the Good News, of serving humanity and caring for the whole of creation,” they said.

They feel by instilling the significance of generosity in the hearts and minds of churchgoers, missionary projects will remain afloat.

The bishops’ attempt to remove an outdated way of securing church funds is laudable. Yet a new formation among churchgoers must develop — it is the spirit of stewardship and generosity.

After all, taxes do not sustain church projects. Generous hearts do.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Cardinal Bo: Let no more blood be shed in Myanmar
Cardinal Bo: Let no more blood be shed in Myanmar
Philippine bishop inaugurates shrine to Korean saint
Philippine bishop inaugurates shrine to Korean saint
Progressive party challenges Thailand's royal defamation law
Progressive party challenges Thailand's royal defamation law
Indonesian Church extends disaster relief efforts
Indonesian Church extends disaster relief efforts
Anti-coup protest movement launches in Myanmar
Anti-coup protest movement launches in Myanmar
Deported US journalist wins Indonesian press award
Deported US journalist wins Indonesian press award
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Cardinal Bo: Let no more blood be shed in Myanmar
Feb 4, 2021
Indian govt rules out national anti-conversion law
Feb 3, 2021
India's mammoth budget ignores millions of poor
Feb 3, 2021
Indian tribal families caned for embracing Christianity
Feb 3, 2021
Senate panel rejects bill to protect Pakistan's minorities
Feb 3, 2021
Philippine bishop inaugurates shrine to Korean saint
Feb 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Cardinal Bo: Let no more blood be shed in Myanmar
Feb 4, 2021
India's mammoth budget ignores millions of poor
Feb 3, 2021
Progressive party challenges Thailand's royal defamation law
Feb 3, 2021
Ending 'arancel' in Philippines will open church doors
Feb 3, 2021
Coup plunges Myanmar further into a climate of religious nationalism
Feb 3, 2021

Features

Christian youth who plotted Singapore mosque attacks gets counseling
Feb 2, 2021
Elderly US nuns hit by Covid-19 wait for vaccines
Feb 2, 2021
Imprisoned for protesting: the missing students of Pakistan
Feb 1, 2021
Journalists murdered with impunity in Sri Lanka
Feb 1, 2021
Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight
Feb 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Commit to fraternity every day of the year says pope

Commit to fraternity every day of the year, says pope

Patience is not a sign of weakness but the strength of spirit pope tells religious

Patience is not a sign of weakness, but the strength of spirit, pope tells religious
Catholics still angry with German cardinal whos refused to publish sex abuse report

Catholics still angry with German cardinal who’s refused to publish sex abuse report
Focolare elects Israeliborn Arab Catholic as new leader

Focolare elects Israeli-born Arab Catholic as new leader
Womens Work

Women’s Work
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 4 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 4 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, we praise You

Lord, we praise You
May the persecution of Christians end in India

May the persecution of Christians end in India
St. John de Britto

St. John de Britto
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.