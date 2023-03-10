End plight of women migrant workers in Hong Kong

People in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh say the arrest of a lay Catholic school principal accused of sexually assaulting young girls is part of a conspiracy to deny education to tribal people.

Police re-arrested Nam Singh Yadav and detained him in judicial custody early this week, three days after he and three others were accused of violating the rights of children at Jabalpur Diocesan Education Society Higher Secondary School in a tribal-dominated area.

Activists and members representing the Christian community take part in a peaceful protest rally against an increase in hostility, hate, and violence against Christians in various states of the country, in New Delhi on Feb. 19. (Photo: Arun Sankar / AFP)

He was first detained by police on March 4 after officials from the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights inspected the school and its hostel. Yadav was released a day after students and their parents protested his arrest and demanded his release.

Local leaders, including Christians claims the child rights officials target Christian schools and orphanages as part of a plot by rightwing Hindu groups to tarnish Christian institutions out of fear that educated tribal people might reject the caste-based Hindu religion which discriminates against them.

Catholic leaders in Pakistan have issued a series of statements including video messages to explain the Church’s position on homosexuals and human dignity. This came after a Pakistani Protestant leader made inappropriate remarks on Pope Francis’ criticism of laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust.”

During an interview with The Associated Press the pope said, “Being homosexual isn’t a crime” and added that God loves all his children just as they are. He further called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer people into the church.

A screen grab of a video posted on Christian TV Pakistan's You tube channel. (Source: Christian TV Pakistan)

Pastor Jamil Nasir, the Canada-based national head of the Church of Pentecost alleged in a video that the pope was promoting homosexuality. Meanwhile, television news anchors in the conservative Islamic nation interpreted the pope's words as acceptance of homosexuality and claimed independent scientific research would prove that homosexuality can be cured.

Homosexuals as well as transgender people face abuses and attacks in Pakistan and the country’s law makes ‘carnal intercourse against the order of nature’ a punishable offense.

Chittagong Archdiocese in southeastern Bangladesh rushed to help victims following an explosion at an oxygen-manufacturing plant that killed seven and injured some 30 people.

Two tribal Garo Catholic workers were among the dead in the blast last Saturday. Chittagong is largest port city and commercial hub and houses thousands of internal migrants from different parts of the country, hundreds of them Catholics.

Firefighters and rescue workers gather at the site of an explosion at an oxygen plant on the outskirts of Chittagong on March 4. (Photo: AFP)

Local authorities launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the blast. According to Salesian Sister Zita Rema, director of the archdiocesan Migrant Desk, church helped the victims with medical supervision, food, and money, and also in handing over bodies to families and negotiating with the government and factory owners for compensation.

Deadly factory blasts are not new in Bangladesh, often blamed on poor safety standards and hazardous working conditions. In June last year, a container carrying hydrogen peroxide exploded after a fire engulfed a container depot in Chittagong, leaving at least 50 people dead and hundreds injured.

Military junta stepped up attacks in several villages in the conflict-torn Sagaing region, killing one child and forcing thousands of villagers to flee their homes on Monday.

Local sources said the military raids and violence prompted at least 8,000 people including Catholics to abandon their homes and take shelter in forests. An eight-year-old Catholic child was killed after being hit by military shelling.

This photo taken on Aug. 10, 2022, shows anti-coup fighters with their weapons sitting in a field in Myanmar's northwestern Sagaing region. (Photo: AFP)

Since seizing power in a coup in February 2021, the military junta has repeatedly targeted Sagaing region including three historic Catholic villages – Chan Thar, Chaung Yoe and Mon Hla. Armed rebel groups are fighting against military rule plunging the country into a civil war.

In January, the military burned down a 129-year-old Catholic Church in Chan Thar village. The ongoing conflict killed at least 2,947 civilians, including 244 children and displaced more than 1.3 million people.

President José Ramos-Horta of Catholic-majority Timor-Leste called on international donors to fund church groups and civil society organizations to ensure better implementation of social development programs.