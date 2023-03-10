End plight of women migrant workers in Hong Kong

As the world celebrated International Women’s Day, female migrant workers in Hong Kong have called for an end to their ‘slavery.’
Updated: March 10, 2023 12:16 PM GMT
Just ahead of International Women’s Day last Wednesday, a coalition of rights groups advocating for workers from various countries in Hong Kong has called on the authorities to end abuses and discrimination against female migrant domestic workers.
In a statement, Asian Migrants’ Coordinating Body called on migrant workers from different countries to “unite to continue to change the system that causes violence to migrant domestic workers.” The coalition consists of 12 labor groups representing workers from Asian countries and territories including Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Nepal.
Hong Kong has about 340,000 domestic migrant workers, mostly Filipino and Indonesian women. As per Hong Kong law, they must live in the house of their employer and cannot benefit from the city’s welfare policies.
The coalition alleged that “women migrants are looked at as products, packaged and ready to be sold in the market to the lowest bidder.” It called on the government to review and amend existing policies to end the “slavery” of female migrant workers.
Leaders representing migrant workers' groups in Hong Kong call for an end of abuses and discrimination during a press conference by Asian Migrants’ Coordinating Body on March 2. (Photo supplied)
People in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh say the arrest of a lay Catholic school principal accused of sexually assaulting young girls is part of a conspiracy to deny education to tribal people.
Police re-arrested Nam Singh Yadav and detained him in judicial custody early this week, three days after he and three others were accused of violating the rights of children at Jabalpur Diocesan Education Society Higher Secondary School in a tribal-dominated area.
Activists and members representing the Christian community take part in a peaceful protest rally against an increase in hostility, hate, and violence against Christians in various states of the country, in New Delhi on Feb. 19. (Photo: Arun Sankar / AFP)
He was first detained by police on March 4 after officials from the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights inspected the school and its hostel. Yadav was released a day after students and their parents protested his arrest and demanded his release.
Local leaders, including Christians claims the child rights officials target Christian schools and orphanages as part of a plot by rightwing Hindu groups to tarnish Christian institutions out of fear that educated tribal people might reject the caste-based Hindu religion which discriminates against them.
Catholic leaders in Pakistan have issued a series of statements including video messages to explain the Church’s position on homosexuals and human dignity. This came after a Pakistani Protestant leader made inappropriate remarks on Pope Francis’ criticism of laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust.”
During an interview with The Associated Press the pope said, “Being homosexual isn’t a crime” and added that God loves all his children just as they are. He further called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer people into the church.
A screen grab of a video posted on Christian TV Pakistan's You tube channel. (Source: Christian TV Pakistan)
Pastor Jamil Nasir, the Canada-based national head of the Church of Pentecost alleged in a video that the pope was promoting homosexuality. Meanwhile, television news anchors in the conservative Islamic nation interpreted the pope's words as acceptance of homosexuality and claimed independent scientific research would prove that homosexuality can be cured.
Homosexuals as well as transgender people face abuses and attacks in Pakistan and the country’s law makes ‘carnal intercourse against the order of nature’ a punishable offense.
Chittagong Archdiocese in southeastern Bangladesh rushed to help victims following an explosion at an oxygen-manufacturing plant that killed seven and injured some 30 people.
Two tribal Garo Catholic workers were among the dead in the blast last Saturday. Chittagong is largest port city and commercial hub and houses thousands of internal migrants from different parts of the country, hundreds of them Catholics.
Firefighters and rescue workers gather at the site of an explosion at an oxygen plant on the outskirts of Chittagong on March 4. (Photo: AFP)
Local authorities launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the blast. According to Salesian Sister Zita Rema, director of the archdiocesan Migrant Desk, church helped the victims with medical supervision, food, and money, and also in handing over bodies to families and negotiating with the government and factory owners for compensation.
Deadly factory blasts are not new in Bangladesh, often blamed on poor safety standards and hazardous working conditions. In June last year, a container carrying hydrogen peroxide exploded after a fire engulfed a container depot in Chittagong, leaving at least 50 people dead and hundreds injured.
Military junta stepped up attacks in several villages in the conflict-torn Sagaing region, killing one child and forcing thousands of villagers to flee their homes on Monday.
Local sources said the military raids and violence prompted at least 8,000 people including Catholics to abandon their homes and take shelter in forests. An eight-year-old Catholic child was killed after being hit by military shelling.
This photo taken on Aug. 10, 2022, shows anti-coup fighters with their weapons sitting in a field in Myanmar's northwestern Sagaing region. (Photo: AFP)
Since seizing power in a coup in February 2021, the military junta has repeatedly targeted Sagaing region including three historic Catholic villages – Chan Thar, Chaung Yoe and Mon Hla. Armed rebel groups are fighting against military rule plunging the country into a civil war.
In January, the military burned down a 129-year-old Catholic Church in Chan Thar village. The ongoing conflict killed at least 2,947 civilians, including 244 children and displaced more than 1.3 million people.
President José Ramos-Horta of Catholic-majority Timor-Leste called on international donors to fund church groups and civil society organizations to ensure better implementation of social development programs.
During a national-level meeting for children rights in the capital Dili last week, the president said the government has sufficient funds but lacks the necessary resources to execute social development schemes.
Due largely to the high level of poverty only about 20 percent of preschool children are enrolled in school in Timor-Leste. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
He added that development programs in the country require alternative strategies and urged that benefactors should invest “only in rural development to improve the lives of the people.” Participants in the meeting included children, government, NGO and church officials, and dignitaries such as foreign diplomats.
Despite being rich in mineral resources including gas, about 42 percent of Timor-Leste’s 1.3 million people live below the poverty line. According to UNICEF, only 20 percent of school-aged children go to school and about 37 percent of rural youth aged 15 to 24 are illiterate.
About 14,000 Christians in southern Vietnam attended a historic religious event organized by the US-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Ho Chi Minh City last weekend.
Reverend Franklin Graham, president, and CEO of the association was the main speaker during the Spring Love Festival. Attendees included government officials from the city and neighboring provinces.
Thousands of people attend the Spring Love Festival held by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at the Phu Tho Sports Facility in Ho Chi Minh City on Mar. 4. (Photo: oneway.vn)
Graham visited the country at the invitation of local churches and before the event, reportedly met with Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and other officials to discuss the diversity of religions and support for religious freedom in the country. Graham held his first public event in Hanoi in 2017 to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.
The association said the Spring Love Festival is historic because this is the first time the government has given permission for an evangelistic outreach with a foreign speaker outside of a holiday.
Experts and anti-drug campaigners in South Korea have called on church officials to introduce special pastoral care for the recovery of addicts and strengthen self-help groups amid a rise in offenses related to drug abuse and alcoholism.
The nation had 18,395 drug offenders in 2022, a 13.9 percent increase from the previous year. The highest number of offenders or 34.2 percent was teenagers and people in their twenties.
T.O.P, the 29-year-old rapper of K-pop boy band Big Bang, admitted in court to smoking marijuana on four occasions in his home in Seoul in October 2017. South Korea has seen a rise in drug abuse and alcoholism in recent years. (Photo: AFP)
Experts say the rising addiction is a result of “disconnection between people” and the pursuit of “immediate rewards.” Surveys by church-sponsored groups found increasing isolation of people and a demand for quick pleasure due to social changes.
Catholic dioceses and parishes have been running self-help groups in various areas for addicts and alcoholics. The activities stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic but resumed on a limited scale. Experts say that since some people are reluctant to hold self-help meetings, the church needs to reach out to the addicts first.
Authorities in Henan province of central China have asked followers of all religions to register online for permission to attend all prayer services in religious worship places.
A circular was issued recently to implement an order that requires prior reservation and approval from the provincial religious department for anyone willing to attend services in churches, mosques, or Buddhist temples.
Chinese Catholics attend an Ash Wednesday mass at a state-sanctioned church in Beijing in this file photo. (Greg Baker/AFP)
Adherents of religions must make online reservations and appointments through an application called “Smart Religion.” Applicants must fill in personal information, including name, phone number, ID number, permanent residence, occupation, and date of birth, before they can make a reservation. The app does not allow religious keywords such as temple, mosque, Christianity, and Catholicism.
Henan is the third most populous province in China. About seven million of the province’s more than 98 million people are Christians. Critics say the move is part of the communist regime’s strict control and monitoring of religions.
Catholics in a Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province in Indonesia rushed aid to victims of floods and landslides that left three dead and displaced more than 5,000 people last month.
In the past week, Atambua Diocese and Catholic Youth in Belu Regency reached out to the victims still isolated in their affected villages or living with their relatives in the area close to the border with Timor-Leste. Local authorities said heavy rain and a tornado at the end of February killed three people and displaced more than 5,236.
Family members leave their house for a shelter in Belu Regency of Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province after flooding and landslides hit at the end of last month. (Photo supplied)
At least 625 houses and crops on at least 1,281 hectares of land were damaged while access to nine roads was disrupted. The diocese paired up with Catholic charity, Caritas, to distribute aid to victims through a relief center at St. Gregory Nualain Parish, which covers most affected locations.
Some 136 sacks of basic essentials including rice, instant noodles, biscuits, eggs, and soap were distributed to the local community. Catholic parishes have been collecting funds as well as food and drinks to assist affected villagers.
