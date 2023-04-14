Empty streets in Myanmar as people boycott water festival

People protest dictatorship and junta atrocities by staying home for Burmese New Year

A woman and her son cross an empty street during Myanmar's New Year water festival, locally known as Thingyan, in Yangon on April 13. (Photo: AFP)

People in strife-torn Myanmar stayed home, refusing to participate in traditional water festival celebrations as a protest against recent junta airstrikes that has reportedly left 168 civilians dead.

Streets remained deserted in Naypyidaw, Yangon and Mandalay on April 13 despite the junta-sponsored pavilions built to splash water on crowds of people during the Thingyan water festival that marks Burmese New Year.

Pro-democracy activists saw the official festivities as an attempt to show the world that the Southeast Asian nation is back to normalcy, and called on the public to keep away in solidarity with those oppressed by the military’s brutal crackdown.

The water festival falls on April 13-16 this year. The public holidays began on April 10 and will last until April 17, the start of the Burmese New Year.

It’s usually a joyous celebration in Buddhist majority Myanmar with people from all religions participating together in the event, but the situation has changed since the February 2021 military coup.

An activist group urged the public to keep in mind "revolution Thingyan" instead of "happy Thingyan" as it said it is time for a revolt against military dictators.

The Independent Catholics for Justice in Myanmar, a group of priests, religious and laypeople, has urged people to observe a “strike” by staying home.

Dr. Sasa, a Christian who goes by a single name and serves as the minister of international cooperation in the cabinet of the parallel National Unity Government (NUG) in exile, said, “I pray this year will be the last year of celebrating the water festival under the dictator.”

In a statement issued on April 13, he urged people “to march together towards the goal of a federal union with unity.”

Meanwhile, the NUG said in a report that the death toll in the junta airstrike on a remote village in embattled Sagaing region had risen to 168, including 35 children and 27 women.

Violence, however, continues and four people were killed and 12 others were injured in a car bomb explosion near a pagoda in Lashio town, northern Shan state, where a crowd had gathered to celebrate the water festival on April 13, according to media reports.

The junta continues to unleash terror in several villages across the country despite global condemnation.

“In the face of the military regime’s horrific campaign of widespread violence, the United States remains committed to leading the international effort to hold the regime accountable for the coup and abuses against civilians,” Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said in an April.10 statement.

More than 3,200 people have been killed while some 21,000 are detained since the 2021 coup, according to a local monitoring group.

