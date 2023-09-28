Embracing pluralism as a sacred mission

The Synod on Synodality is a profound and transformative moment in the history of the Catholic Church

Pope Francis greets a child at the end of a private audience with Carabinieri officers at the Vatican on Sept. 16. (Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

The Synod on Synodality is nothing short of a watershed moment in the history of the Catholic Church. Its significance lies not only in its immediate implications but also in the transformative potential it carries for the Church's future.

This essay embarks on a profound exploration of the Synod's core themes, delving even deeper into the urgent need to liberate the Church from historical theological dominance, elevate contextual theology as a guiding light, and cultivate an unwavering sense of communion within the ecclesiastical community.

Moreover, it underscores the paramount importance of recognizing pluralism as an intrinsic and indispensable facet of Indian culture and religious experience.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

The challenge of historical theological dominance

The historical echoes of theological dominance have resonated through the corridors of the Catholic Church for centuries. These echoes, originating from the Cladean, Antiochian, and Latin and Greek theological traditions, have reverberated far and wide, including in India.

For too long, the Church in India, a land resplendent with its unique cultural tapestry and spiritual diversity, found itself relegated to the role of a theological “slave” to these dominant traditions.

The Church in India, content with its association with these theological powerhouses, often overlooked the vast potential for the emergence of an authentic Indian expression of faith that would reverberate with the harmonious symphony of its diverse traditions and contemporary challenges.

The urgency of contextual theology

The clarion call of the synodal process demands not just a minor course correction but a profound paradigm shift. It is a call for the Church to divest itself of the Eurocentric hegemony that currently influences much of its theological discourse. In its stead, it beckons the Church to wholeheartedly embrace the paradigm of contextual theology.

Within the Indian context, this shift is not only advisable but crucial. It is a clarion call to address the unique concerns that define the Indian ecclesiastical landscape, including the meaning of mission in India, the complexities of inculturation, the struggle for liberation, and the vital task of interfaith dialogue.

Contextualization as a multidisciplinary endeavor

Contextual theology is no simplistic endeavor. It is not a mere act of translation or adaptation. Rather, it encompasses a multidisciplinary approach that engages the whole spectrum of human understanding.

It demands theologians to not only immerse themselves in the theological realm but also venture into the domains of anthropology, sociology, and spirituality.

This comprehensive engagement recognizes the intricate interplay of faith within its context and seeks to articulate it creatively, all while preserving a critical fidelity to tradition.

Particularity in contextual theology

The Second Vatican Council, a beacon of renewal for the Church, accentuated the necessity of recognizing the particularity of social and ecclesial contexts.

Within the context of India, the imperatives of contextual theology gain newfound relevance. It is a theology that grapples with the complexities of poverty, the shadow of the caste system, the oppressive plight of marginalized communities such as the Dalit and tribal peoples, and the profound tapestry of religiosity.

Each of these contextual elements presents unique concerns that demand theological engagement, shedding light on the complexities of faith in the Indian milieu.

Synodality and relevance of pluralism in India

In the tapestry of Indian culture and religious experience, pluralism reigns supreme. It is not merely a facet; it is the very essence of the Indian religious landscape.

Pluralism is deeply woven into the fabric of Indian identity and spirituality. The Synod on Synodality aptly recognizes the profound importance of this pluralism and, in doing so, offers a clarion call to the Church.

It is a call to engage with this pluralism in an authentic and profound manner.

Theological dialogue and communion

At its heart, synodality is about fostering theological dialogue and nurturing a profound sense of communion within the Church.

It champions active participation at every level, recognizing the rich diversity of gifts and perspectives within the ecclesiastical community.

It is an embrace of unity through diversity, a recognition that the Church's strength lies in its inclusive and participatory nature.

Inculturation and religious pluralism

The Indian context presents unique and multifaceted challenges. These include the imperatives of inculturation, a theology that harmonizes with Indian cultural expressions and practices, and an authentic engagement with religious pluralism.

Contextual theology in India must rise to these challenges, engaging in a profound and authentic dialogue with the rich tapestry of Indian religious traditions.

It is a call to not merely coexist but to mutually enrich and inspire one another in a spirit of profound dialogue and understanding.

In conclusion, the Synod on Synodality emerges as a profound and transformative moment in the history of the Catholic Church.

It beckons the Church to break free from the shackles of historical theological dominance and to embrace a theology that is firmly rooted in context and deeply responsive to the multifaceted cultures and realities it encounters.

In the Indian context, this shift is not merely an option; it is an imperative. It is a call to recognize pluralism as an intrinsic and indispensable element of Indian culture and religious experience, engaging with it in a spirit of profound dialogue.

The Church's journey towards a more inclusive and participatory model of governance and theology is not just a response to the signs of the times; it is a faithful pursuit of its sacred mission — to reconcile all people in the unity of the Body of Christ, transcending boundaries, and harmonizing with the rich tapestry of Indian spirituality and culture.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Latest News