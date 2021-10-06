X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics

The educated have moved out of the country while those left behind struggle to qualify for the competitive exams

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: October 06, 2021 04:00 AM GMT

Updated: October 06, 2021 04:32 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy

Oct 4, 2021
2

China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church

Oct 5, 2021
3

Indian Christians demand action against church attackers

Oct 5, 2021
4

Cambodian karaoke workers 'pressured into abortions'

Oct 5, 2021
5

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague

Oct 4, 2021
6

Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 

Oct 4, 2021
7

Suspected Muslim insurgents attack train in southern Thailand

Oct 5, 2021
8

Bangladeshi cardinal’s book hailed as Church's pastoral guide

Oct 4, 2021
9

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
10

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics

Archbishop Joseph Arshad of Islamabad-Rawalpindi inaugurates a preparatory class run by the Catholic Board of Education at St. Mary's Cambridge School in Rawalpindi on July 12. (Photo courtesy of Commission for Social Communications of Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese)

Some 40 young Catholics aspiring for a place in the Central Superior Services (CSS), Pakistan’s permanent elite civil service, enrolled for the preparatory classes launched by the Catholic Board of Education in Lahore Archdiocese last year. Only five attended its last session.

The aspirants started dropping off due to the tough syllabus. Still, 12 appeared for the CSS 2021 exams held in February. None of them passed the written examination whose results were announced on Sept. 30.

The first batch included 26-year-old Sana Komal, who works in the administration department of the Kinnaird College for Women. “It was hard preparing for the exams while working for more than eight hours. Studying for three hours, three days a week wasn’t enough,” she told UCA News.

Like her, most of the Christians aspiring for the elite civil service have full-time jobs and were appearing for the competitive examination for the first time. “We were only taught six compulsory subjects. There was not enough guidance for optional subjects,” Komal said.

The CSS exam consists of four parts — a written examination, medical examination, psychological test and an oral test. Candidates must be aged 21-30 and have completed 14 years of education in post-primary school classes.

The examinations are conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission for postings in commerce and trade, customs and excise, district management, foreign affairs, income tax, public information, military lands, office management, audit and accounts, police service, postal service and the railways.

Sadly, the standard of our schools has been declining for the past two decades. The concept of community development is becoming rare

In 2019, the Church started offering young Catholics a six-month preparatory course, for which private classes would charge around 70,000 rupees (US$410). The Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore dioceses charge a mere 1,500 to 3,000 rupees and also provide textbooks and learning material.

Asher Javed, chief executive of the Catholic Board of Education, is confident the CSS classes will usher in a change. “We hired successful CSS alumni and lawyers and the sessions in Lahore were fully subsidized by Archbishop Sebastian Shaw,” he told UCA News.

The board has registered several students for the next CSS session at St. Anthony’s College in Lahore. Christian missionary schools are popular in the Muslim-majority country for their discipline and higher learning. Both former president Asif Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif are alumni of Catholic schools in Karachi and Lahore respectively.

According to Yaqoob Khan Bangash, a Catholic historian and educationist, Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz is the last high-profile politician who studied in a missionary school.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Sadly, the standard of our schools has been declining for the past two decades. The concept of community development is becoming rare. The gap is widening between the middle and upper-class Christians,” he told UCA News.

Many well-educated Christians have moved out of the country while those left behind struggle to meet the minimum requirements to qualify for the competitive exams.

Christians tend to opt for careers other than the civil service even though the national government has allocated a 5 percent quota for minorities in government sector jobs. Many among the minorities are poor and illiterate people who end up doing menial jobs, rights organizations claim.

Educationists and activists cite discrimination and poverty as the two main obstacles to progress among Pakistan’s Christian minority. “Illiteracy is also a huge problem among young Christians who can only hope for a miracle,” said Bangash.

The vacancies keep piling up as female aspirants are also failing to fill up the reserved quota in the CSS exams

In 2019, a one-man commission was formed to push the federal and provincial ministries and departments to enforce the 5 percent minority quota in government jobs. The provincial cabinet in Punjab even approved a 2 percent quota for non-Muslims in universities.

Still, out of the total vacant posts in the government sector, 43 percent are those reserved for minorities.

On Sept. 28, the Supreme Court expressed its concern over more than 30,000 job positions for minorities remaining vacant. The top court remarked that the federal and provincial governments in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were not recruiting minorities and directed them to take prompt action and submit a report.

The vacancies keep piling up as female aspirants are also failing to fill up the reserved quota in the CSS exams. Last year’s exam was an exception as one Christian woman candidate managed to clear it. But that was a rare success story and hardly reflects the reality on the ground.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

20 killed, hundreds injured as earthquake strikes Pakistan
20 killed, hundreds injured as earthquake strikes Pakistan
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Rohingya refugees fear for lives after leader's murder in Bangladesh camp
Rohingya refugees fear for lives after leader's murder in Bangladesh camp
Did Pakistan help the Taliban regain power?
Did Pakistan help the Taliban regain power?
Indian Christians demand action against church attackers
Indian Christians demand action against church attackers
Cardinal Ranjith condemns corruption in Sri Lanka
Cardinal Ranjith condemns corruption in Sri Lanka
Support Us

Latest News

Filipino doctors want truth behind Covid corruption claims
Oct 7, 2021
Church's inability to put abuse victims first is 'moment of shame,' says pope
Oct 7, 2021
Korean court backs transgender soldier who killed herself
Oct 7, 2021
Duterte nemesis and drug war critic runs for Philippine president
Oct 7, 2021
Vatican court clears two priests in sex abuse case
Oct 7, 2021
Archbishop urges Australians to be 'powerhouse of prayer'
Oct 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
No more impunity for child rapists in the Philippines
Oct 4, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican foreign minister calls for a new ethics of the common good

Vatican "foreign minister" calls for a new ethics of the common good
A behindthescenes look at the French sex abuse report

A behind-the-scenes look at the French sex abuse report
The five key points of the Church abuse report in France

The five key points of the Church abuse report in France
Too Original

Too Original
Sexual abuse in the Church facing the truth

Sexual abuse in the Church: facing the truth
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.