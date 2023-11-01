News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Bangladesh

Eleven dead, scores hurt in Bangladesh political violence

Opposition parties demand PM Hasina of ruling Awami League resign to allow a free and fair national election in January

Police fire rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse BNP activists in Araihazar, some 40km from Dhaka, on Oct. 31.

Police fire rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse BNP activists in Araihazar, some 40km from Dhaka, on Oct. 31. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter and AFP

By UCA News reporter and AFP

Published: November 01, 2023 09:28 AM GMT

Updated: November 01, 2023 10:29 AM GMT

Global rights watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused police in Bangladesh of using unnecessary force during anti-government protests that left at least 11 people including two police officers dead and hundreds injured in the past four days.

All sides including the ruling Awami League, the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and the police committed violence amid ongoing political unrest ahead of the national election to be held next January, the HRW said in a statement on Nov. 1.

The New York-based watchdog has also accused the ruling government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of ignoring calls for restraint and its own pledge to hold a peaceful, free and fair election.  

The group has called on the government to free thousands of political prisoners and drop dozens of fabricated criminal charges against them.

“Many Bangladeshis say they have been fearing an escalation in violence because of the government crackdown on the political opposition in an attempt to subvert participation and voting,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “Bangladesh’s international partners should insist that elections cannot be considered fair when the opposition is targeted, harassed, and behind bars.”

The government has arrested senior BNP leaders including secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and sealed off the party head office in Dhaka following a mass political rally on Oct. 28.

Two opposition activists were killed on Oct. 31 as police clashed with hundreds of anti-government protesters launching a three-day strike blocking roads and railways after their top leaders were charged with murder.

'Police opened fire at people'

Police said violence broke out in multiple cities and towns as members of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, the country's largest Islamist party, demanded that the prime minister step down from power ahead of elections.

The BNP said it launched its transport blockade after police broke up a rally on Oct. 28 in which more than 100,000 supporters of the two major opposition parties demanded Hasina allow a free and fair vote under a neutral government.

On Oct. 29, police charged BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and more than 150 other top party members with the murder of a policeman during the demonstrations.

Police also arrested two more senior BNP leaders including the party's Dhaka chief and a former minister from the capital on Tuesday night after both were charged over the policeman's killing.

"They have been arrested," a senior police officer told AFP.

The violence has sparked international concern, with seven countries including the United States, Australia, Britain, Canada and Japan urging both sides to "exercise restraint, eschew violence and work together" for a free and fair vote.

Al Amin, deputy police chief in the town of Kuliarchar, north of the capital Dhaka, said two BNP members were killed, but that details were not clear on how they died.

BNP official Shariful Alam said the two were "shot dead by the police" during a rally with more than 2,000 protesters.

"Police came and opened fire -- one BNP activist died on the spot and another at a hospital," he said, adding that more than 100 were injured.

'Policemen were hacked" 

United States Ambassador Peter Haas called on all sides to hold talks in a bid to ensure "free, fair and peaceful elections," the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

But PM Hasina rejected the call.

"The way they killed an innocent policeman, are they humans?" Hasina told reporters in Dhaka, referring to the death of an officer during Saturday's clashes with BNP supporters.

"Why should we hold a meeting with the killers?" she added. "Why hold dialogue? The people of Bangladesh don't want it. Does [US President Joe] Biden hold dialogue with [Donald] Trump?"

Protesters set fire to buses and clashed with security forces, hurling petrol bombs and pelting officers with rocks, police said.

"They hurled Molotov cocktails and attacked and vandalized transport vehicles," police officer Mominul Islam said, adding at least 15 officers were injured. "Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters."

In the industrial city of Narayanganj, three police officers were "critically injured" by opposition protesters, said Amir Khasru, deputy district police chief.

"They were hacked with sharp weapons", he said.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also voiced "deep concern" at the violence.

"We are deeply concerned by a series of violent incidents during ongoing protests in Bangladesh," the OHCHR said in a statement.

Alamgir, 75, the BNP's secretary-general, has led the party since BNP chairwoman and two-time former premier Khaleda Zia was arrested and jailed, and her son went into exile in Britain.

The resurgent opposition has been mounting protests against Hasina for months, despite ailing leader Zia being effectively under house arrest since her release from prison after a conviction on corruption charges.

Dhaka police said they have arrested at least 1,727 opposition activists and supporters over the last week. At least 1,544 opposition activists and leaders were also charged with violence on Oct. 28, police said.

Eleven dead, scores hurt in Bangladesh political violence
