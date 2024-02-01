News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Pakistan

Electioneering in churches sparks debate in Pakistan

Allowing them to be used for political purposes could divide Christian community, critics say

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of Pakistan People's Party (right) and Pastor Anwar Fazal (center) address a Jan. 6 press conference in the Eternal Life Church in Lahore.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (right) and Pastor Anwar Fazal (center) address a Jan. 6 press conference in the Eternal Life Church in Lahore. (Photo supplied)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: February 01, 2024 07:31 AM GMT

Updated: February 01, 2024 11:20 AM GMT

Pastors from Protestant and independent churches in Pakistan have courted controversy for allowing political leaders to use pulpits to woo Christian voters ahead of a general election next month.

Some Christians have criticized the move saying it leads to division among the tiny minority Christian community as millions in the Muslim-majority nation are set to elect members of national and provincial assemblies on Feb. 8.

Rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir, a Muslim and independent candidate from Karachi contesting election to the Sindh Provincial Assembly, addressed a congregation after Sunday prayers at Unity Methodist Church on Jan. 28 as part of his election campaign.

Pastor Ghazala Shafique of the Church of Pakistan, a supporter of Nasir, accompanied him as he visited three churches in Pakistan’s largest city last month.

The pastor defended her move by saying Nasir deserves support as he helps Christians in distress. 

“He has successfully helped many Christians ... and put his life at stake. Our society needs such people who do not discriminate. He is allowed to use the dais after church services,” she told UCA News.  

Church of Pakistan Bishop Nadeem Kamran of Lahore distanced himself from the electioneering in churches.

“We have to work with all governments and remain neutral. However, using churches for political campaigns is an individual choice of member churches,” he said.  

He, however, regretted a lack of unity among Christians in the country.

“Sadly, divisions are at every level whether we accept it or not. We are not united on any platform, and this is our biggest loss,” he said.

Established in 1970, the Protestant Church of Pakistan has four member churches — Anglican, Methodist, Presbyterian and Lutheran. 

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lahore banned politicking in churches across its jurisdiction following a public backlash in 2017 after Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, visited Lahore’s Sacred Heart Cathedral and sought votes for her mother, Kulsoom Nawaz.

The debate over churches being used for political campaigns resurfaced on Jan. 6 when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) addressed a press conference from the Eternal Life Church in Lahore.

Pastor Anwar Fazal, Pakistan’s leading Christian televangelist with millions of followers on social media, invited Bhutto to speak and promised to support the PPP.

Two days later, Attaullah Tarar, deputy secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) met Fazal at a prayer meeting at the Eternal Life Church and asked people to support him.

Pastor Jamil Nasir, the national head of the Church of Pentecost, issued a video statement on Jan. 14 saying worship places like churches and mosques should not be used for politicking.

“Many people have called me seeking permission for their political leaders to address Sunday services from pulpits. My sitting room remains crowded, and I am still under pressure, but they cannot conduct political campaigns from this stage,” he said.

“Political leaders can sit and pray in Church, but we won’t allow them to ask for votes from pulpits,” he insisted.

Most Christians do not support such open politicking in churches, says Azam Mairaj, a Karachi-based Christian scholar and writer.

“The majority of Christians reject this trend. However, church leaders are influenced by political leaders because of the present electoral system imposed on religious minorities by the political elite of the country. This system has created a leadership vacuum among religious minorities,” he said.

The existing system allows Christians and Hindus to choose local representatives. But Muslim-dominant political parties select parliamentarians from these representatives to fill reserved seats according to the proportion of seats the party won in the elections.

There are 4.11 million registered voters from minority groups including Christians and Hindus, according to the National Election Commission.

