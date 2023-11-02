News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Elderly Koreans struggle to find jobs online

Many in the East Asian country say they don't know how to navigate job apps, internet on their mobiles and apply

An elderly South Korean woman is seen in this file photo

An elderly South Korean woman is seen in this file photo. (Photo:AFP) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 02, 2023 06:00 AM GMT

Updated: November 02, 2023 07:01 AM GMT

The majority of senior citizens in rapidly aging South Korea have complained of being left out while searching for jobs due to their inability to navigate job apps on their mobile devices and apply online.

About 68.7 percent of elderly people surveyed recently said the biggest obstacle to finding job-related information was not knowing where to search for it, the Chosun Ilbo reported on Nov. 1.

The survey by the news outlet found that 486 out of 707 senior citizens did not now how to navigate online job portals.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

It also revealed that some 235 (33.1 percent) of senior citizens found jobs through word of mouth, and only around 120 (28 percent) found jobs on the internet.

An unnamed 67-year-old job seeker in Miryang, South Gyeongsang province said that he had given up using a mobile phone to find jobs due to its complexity.

"In the past, I applied for jobs by written application, but I am at a loss nowadays, since everything is done online," he said.

One of his friends had taught him to use a mobile phone to search for jobs after he could not find any enticing job postings at a community center near his home.

However, he could not navigate through the online job portal which he described as a “digital maze.”

He was required to authenticate his identity to gain membership, which he says he has never done before.  

A lack of skill in using online job portals often leads to senior citizens only finding low-paying temporary jobs with the government such as raking up leaves, resulting in them giving up their search for work.

Many elderly suffer from relative poverty, reports say.

Another unnamed 67-year-old in Daegu lamented that lack of knowledge in navigating online sites was a hindrance to old-timers like him who relied on print media and word of mouth.

"I used to find jobs through regional newspapers, flyers, and word of mouth, but these days, you can't even find a job if you don't know how to use a smartphone app or the internet,” he said.

Lee Ho-seung, head of the Korean Senior Workers Union, said the elderly who are somewhat familiar with the online job search system are in a far better position than others who are unaware of its existence.

"Those who say navigating a job search app is difficult are better off than many other senior citizens who don't even know that they exist,” Lee said.

Hur Jun-soo, a lecturer at Soongsil University said educating senior citizens was a solution that could help them land a job through online portals.

"We're used to seeing senior citizens [as] subjects of care, but we need to treat them as a potential workforce and provide channels for them to easily find suitable jobs,” Hur said.

Some senior citizens said that they relied on youngsters to understand how online job portals work.

"With my daughter's help, I signed up for [a] job search website early this year and was surprised to see information on hourly wages and benefits,” said an unnamed 70-year-old in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province.

“I was able to find the best job I could without having to ask my friends for information," he added.

About 18.4 percent of South Korea’s estimated 51.5 million population are aged 65 and above, according to state-run Statistics Korea.

The data shows an impending demographic crisis with a rapidly aging population while the Asian economic powerhouse grapples with alarming low birth rates.

Statistics Korea reported in August that the fertility rate dropped to a record low of 0.7 in the second quarter of 2023. There were 56,087 newborn babies in the second quarter of this year, a drop of 6.8 percent on the same period last year.

At the current rate, the nation will have 13 million elderly people or 25.5 percent of the total population, making it a superaged society like Japan and Italy, experts warned.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church backs tribe as Indonesian court rejects plea to save forest Church backs tribe as Indonesian court rejects plea to save forest
Synod’s first bold steps towards structural change Synod’s first bold steps towards structural change
Church body for free, fair polls in Christian-majority Indian state Church body for free, fair polls in Christian-majority Indian state
Indian court asks govt. to return tribal students to parents Indian court asks govt. to return tribal students to parents
Pre-poll violence rattles Bangladeshi minorities Pre-poll violence rattles Bangladeshi minorities
HK district councils 'for patriots only' HK district councils 'for patriots only'
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Atambua

Diocese of Atambua

The apostolic vicariate of West Timor was erected on May 25, 1936, with Divine Word Father Jacobus Pessers as its first

Read more
Diocese of Sanggau

Diocese of Sanggau

Sanggau is a regency in province of West Kalimantan. It is situated in the middle and in the northern part of the

Read more
Diocese of Dali

Diocese of Dali

In a land area of approximately 29,459 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Amboina

Diocese of Amboina

Missioners from Portugal and Spain began work in Maluku area in 1534. The first baptism was also recorded in the same

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.