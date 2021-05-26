X
India

Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor

Even at 83, 'Mother Teresa of Mithapur' has no intention of abandoning the mentally ill people she helps every day

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: May 26, 2021 10:28 AM GMT

Updated: May 26, 2021 11:56 AM GMT

Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor

Sister Elsie Vadakkekara feeds a mentally ill person on her daily round. (Photo: Saji Thomas/UCA News)

At the age of 83, Sister Elsie Vadakkekara never misses her appointment with the poor on the streets, not even during a pandemic lockdown.

Summer, winter or in pouring monsoon rains, the Catholic nun is on the streets at midday every day to distribute food to mentally ill people living rough in her neighborhood in western India's Gujarat state.

Sister Elsie is a member of the Sisters of St. Ann of Providence congregation based in Mithapur in Rajkot Diocese. She has defied the pandemic's threat to her life to feed these abandoned people, a passion she has continued for a decade.

“I cannot sit in the comfort of my convent when my people are left fending for themselves, especially during this pandemic lockdown,” Sister Elsie told UCA News.

Authorities have imposed a strict lockdown in most parts of Gujarat since April, when a second Covid-19 wave began to surge in the area, infecting thousands of people and killing hundreds daily.

Gujarat is among the worst-affected areas in India, where more than 3,000 people die and at least 300,000 new positive cases are added daily, according to government data.

I am ready to give up my life for them but cannot stop feeding them as long as I am able to move

“At this time, can I sit at home letting them go hungry?" asks Sister Elsie, adding that even in normal times nobody cared for those she helps. “I cannot take any risk with their lives.”

The nun is fondly addressed as “Mother Teresa of Mithapur” in a reference to St. Teresa of Kolkata, known internationally for her work with the poorest of the poor in the slums of eastern India.

“I am ready to give up my life for them but cannot stop feeding them as long as I am able to move,” said the bespectacled nun. When asked if she is worried about contracting the coronavirus, she said she "will not die earlier than the God-decided day.”

She feeds some 50 mentally ill persons on the streets between Mithapur and Okha port, covering a distance of 15 kilometers. The nun carries cooked food — rice, vegetables, chapatis, lentils and a water pouch — in a three-wheeled auto rickshaw. Driver Sanjay Siruka said they stop at some 45 locations to serve food.

