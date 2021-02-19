X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Elderly Indian Jesuit's bail postponed amid concerns

Suspicions are growing that the sick priest's bail is being delayed for political reasons

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: February 19, 2021 08:03 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Jesuit's fears over planted evidence gain ground

Feb 16, 2021
2

Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together

Feb 17, 2021
3

Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations

Feb 16, 2021
4

The bitter truth about caste in India

Feb 17, 2021
5

Pakistani court orders return of abducted Christian girl

Feb 17, 2021
6

Indian Christians oppose Saraswati worship circular

Feb 16, 2021
7

Mystery over murder of Lao Christian leader

Feb 16, 2021
8

Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan

Feb 16, 2021
9

Cambodia confirms first cases of UK variant of Covid-19

Feb 17, 2021
10

Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead

Feb 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Elderly Indian Jesuit's bail postponed amid concerns

Father Stan Swamy has been denied bail several times since he was arrested on Oct. 8. (Photo: YouTube)

A special court is set to pronounce its verdict on the bail application of an elderly Indian Jesuit activist five months after his arrest and detention on charges of sedition.

The special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the federal anti-terror agency, has set March 2 to announce the result of the bail application of 84-year-old Father Stan Swamy.

“We are happy that finally the court has fixed a date for announcing its order on the bail application,” said Father A. Santhanam, a Jesuit lawyer based in Tamil Nadu state who is following the case.

Rights activists are concerned that the sick priest’s bail is being delayed for political reasons.

He has been denied bail several times since he was arrested on Oct. 8 from his residence in Ranchi, capital of eastern India’s Jharkhand state, and detained in a jail in Mumbai, capital of Maharashtra state.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Father Swamy applied for regular bail on Nov. 26 after his first bail application on health grounds in the same court was turned down on Oct. 23, close to a fortnight after his arrest.

In the latest development, Father Swamy’s counsel completed his arguments on Feb. 12 requesting the court to grant the elderly priest bail.

However, the case was posted for Feb. 16 after the NIA sought more time to submit the case diary and opposed his release on the plea that the probe was still underway.

The court concluded the hearing on the bail demand on Feb. 16 after the NIA submitted the case diary, but it postponed its verdict.

“Generally, we don’t see courts taking so much time in deciding a bail application after completing the hearing,” Father Santhanam, a lawyer practicing in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai court, told UCA News on Feb. 18.

Related News

“The elderly priest is already unwell and is unable to discharge his daily chores without help from others. We want to provide him with better health care.”

Father Swamy is among 16 accused over violence in Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra state on Jan. 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several others injured.

The accused are charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), making it almost impossible to gain bail, unlike in other cases.

Meanwhile, Father Swamy’s lawyers visited the NIA office in Mumbai on Feb. 13 in compliance with an instruction from the special court on Feb. 12 for a cloned copy of the priest’s laptop and hard drive, Father Santhanam said.

“But we did not get the cloned copy of the laptop or hard drive. The NIA did not inform the court about not giving it during the Feb. 12 hearing,” he said.

Last week Father Swamy approached the court to get a cloned copy of his laptop and hard drive after a US-based digital lab found incriminating evidence was planted in the computer of Rona Wilson, another accused in the same case.

Father Swamy suspects the possibility of incriminating documents being planted in his laptop.

Rights activists who support Father Swamy and others accused in the sedition case say those arrested are facing stringent charges for their known criticism of the federal government run by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Catholics fearful over 'hounding' of young Indian activists
Catholics fearful over 'hounding' of young Indian activists
Sri Lankan cardinal seeks answers over sword imports
Sri Lankan cardinal seeks answers over sword imports
Christian marriage and divorce bill ready in Pakistan
Christian marriage and divorce bill ready in Pakistan
The irrational fear of 'people not like us'
The irrational fear of 'people not like us'
Ignoring Vatican on vaccines could be perilous in pandemic fight
Ignoring Vatican on vaccines could be perilous in pandemic fight
India asserts Dalit converts have no right to contest polls
India asserts Dalit converts have no right to contest polls

Latest News

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Catholics fearful over 'hounding' of young Indian activists
Feb 19, 2021
Britain, Canada slap sanctions on Myanmar generals over coup
Feb 19, 2021
Indonesian prosecutor wants 10 years for cleric's attacker
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Elderly Indian Jesuit's bail postponed amid concerns
Feb 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The irrational fear of 'people not like us'
Feb 19, 2021
It's time to speak up for persecuted Christians in Laos
Feb 18, 2021
Ignoring Vatican on vaccines could be perilous in pandemic fight
Feb 18, 2021
The bitter truth about caste in India
Feb 17, 2021
Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together
Feb 17, 2021

Features

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Want a good read? Just take a cab
Feb 19, 2021
Myanmar bishop gives anti-coup protesters moral support
Feb 18, 2021
Christian folk music makes a comeback in Bangladesh
Feb 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis and the Roman Curia

Pope Francis and the Roman Curia

Pope Francis gently takes to task another new ecclesial movement

Pope Francis gently takes to task another "new ecclesial movement"
Fear is no basis for life choices

Fear is no basis for life choices
Investigators in Rwanda still looking into last years death of popular Catholic singer

Investigators in Rwanda still looking into last year’s death of popular Catholic singer
Vatican employees who refuse vaccine risk losing their jobs

Vatican employees who refuse vaccine risk losing their jobs
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday after Ash Wednesday

Readings of the Day: Saturday after Ash Wednesday
Lord, help me to repent and to live in right relationship with You

Lord, help me to repent and to live in right relationship with You
May peace prevail as revealed in Fatima

May peace prevail as revealed in Fatima
Sts. Francisco and Jacinta

Sts. Francisco and Jacinta
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.