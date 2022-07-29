Elderly ignite flame of faith among young Vietnamese

Old people play crucial role in maintaining and passing on traditional values to younger generations

Elderly people in traditional Vietnamese clothes are given presents at Van Quat church on July 24. (Photo: UCA News)

Anne Hoang Thi Nhung in traditional red attire warmly smiled and welcomed 40 people who are her godchildren to a party at her home on July 26 to celebrate the Feast of Saint Anne, her patroness.

Most of the guests were former Buddhists who converted to Catholicism after they met her and learned catechism from her.

Nhung, 88, asked them about their families and jobs and advised them to do faith practice.

“This is an opportunity for us to be together, get enjoyment from one another, share joys and sorrows, and foster our sisterhood as we treat one another like family,” she said, adding that they also gather at Christmas and Easter.

The elderly woman, who has beautiful white hair and a sweet voice, also collects old clothes from relatives and friends and offers them to elderly people without relatives, lottery ticket sellers, manual workers at markets, and those who collect old items for a living in Hue, capital of the south-central province of Thua Thien Hue.

The member of the lay Carmelites based in Gia Hoi parish, who recites the rosary daily, reads religious books and attends Mass at church, uses money given monthly by her nine children and 11 grandchildren to buy food and provide for people in sticky situations. Two of her daughters are nuns and one son is a priest.

“I am highly appreciative of the spiritual and material support she has given me, especially bringing me to the religion of love"

“I try my best to share my faith experience with and spread the flame of faith and love among younger generations who are busy with livelihoods and pay little attention to faith life,” she said.

Anne Dang Thi Nghe, who lives alone, said she met Nhung in 2001 at a local market and they began a good friendship. She often attends parties at Nhung’s home and is given food, clothes and blankets.

“I am deeply moved that Nhung and her godchildren visited, cared for me and paid my medical fees while I was in a hospital for eye surgery,” said the woman, who converted from Buddhism to Catholicism in 2003.

She said many of Nhung’s godchildren are street vendors, lottery ticket sellers, motorbike taxi drivers and manual workers at markets.

“I am highly appreciative of the spiritual and material support she has given me, especially bringing me to the religion of love,” Nghe said, adding that she lives on donations from local Catholics.

Elizabeth Tran Thi Pho, 79, sells toys for a living in Trieu Phong district of Quang Tri province.

Pho, who lives alone in a small house, said she also recites the rosary daily and prays in front of the Eucharist in the church in the evening after work.

“I pray for my two daughters and seven grandchildren who live in Kyiv in Ukraine to be in peace and the war ends soon,” she said. She lost contact with them after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

“I am old and do nothing but pray for my family and other people in need to be blessed by God. That is how we the elderly can make contributions to the world,” she said.

“It is sad that so many people ignore traditional values, work around the clock to make money for a life of luxury"

James Ngo Tiep from Van Quat parish goes to church every day and prays to God to bless his family and the parish.

The 90-year-old father of five daily gathers with his children and grandchildren to say prayers in the evening at his home.

Tiep, whose two daughters are nuns and his nephew a priest, said all members of his extended family live a good life and hold onto human and spiritual values in their daily lives. That is because they were educated well at home from childhood.

“It is sad that so many people ignore traditional values, work around the clock to make money for a life of luxury, show off their fortune and make luxury altars but never care about prayer. Consequently, they have little time to be with their families and bring up their children,” he said, adding that many go insolvent and have broken homes.

“Old people play a crucial role in maintaining traditional values in families and transferring them to younger generations,” the elderly man said. “Youths need practical experiences from the old to be on track for religious life.”

On July 24, Father Bartholomew Le Quang Hung, pastor of Van Quat parish, celebrated a special Mass for local old people.

Father Hung said the elderly are venerable people who have worked hard to nurture the younger generations and set inspiring examples for them.

The priest urged local people to show great respect to old people, especially their parents and grandparents, who bring up their families and develop the community.

Khe Sanh, Nam Dong and Tri Buu parishes in Hue archdiocese also offered money and gifts to 155 old men and women as a way to celebrate World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly on July 24.

