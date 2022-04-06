News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Elderly American nun kidnapped in Burkina Faso

Marianite sister, 83, has worked as a missionary in the African country since 2014

Elderly American nun kidnapped in Burkina Faso

Sister Suellen Tennyson, a member of the Congregation of the Marianites of Holy Cross, was abducted in Burkina Faso. (Photo: Clarion Herald)

Barb Fraze, Catholic News Service

By Barb Fraze, Catholic News Service

Published: April 06, 2022 05:51 AM GMT

Updated: April 06, 2022 07:48 AM GMT

Armed attackers broke into the convent at Holy Family Parish in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, and kidnapped an American nun some time between late April 4 and daybreak on April 5, said the US head of the sister's congregation.

Sister Ann Lacour, US congregational leader for the Marianites of Holy Cross, based in Covington, Louisiana, said 83-year-old Sister Suellen Tennyson was kidnapped "because she's American."

The order has not received any demands for ransom, Sister Lacour told Catholic News Service on April 5. She said the order was working with US embassy officials in Burkina Faso.

Speaking to Catholic News Service from the order's worldwide headquarters in Lemans, France, Sister Lacour said three Marianite sisters — Sister Tennyson, Canadian Sister Pauline Dourin and Sister Pascaline Tougma, a Burkinabè — were in the convent on the parish compound with two Burkinabè women when the attackers, armed with guns, broke in.

Sister Lacour said she had spoken to Sisters Tougma and Dourin, who indicated the kidnappers were looking for money and medicine. "The only one kidnapped was the American."

Yalgo is in northern Burkina Faso, not far from the border with Mali. Reliefweb reports that in the last two years, Burkina Faso's northern and eastern regions have seen a "sharp deterioration in the security situation ... due to the presence of non-state armed groups."

Sister Lacour, who has visited the Marianites in the country, said Sister Tennyson was serving as a pastoral minister, "to wipe tears, give hugs, import a smile. She really did support the people that work in the clinic that the parish runs." People walked for miles to get help from the clinic, she said.

She added that Sister Tennyson is in good medical health. "I don't know if any of us are prepared to be kidnapped," she added.

