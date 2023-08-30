Eighty Years of Jean-Paul Sartre’s ‘Being And Nothingness’

Sartre preferred a style of thinking as a committed intellectual, attentive to the problems of ordinary life
Jean-Paul Sartre. (Photo: La Civiltà Cattolica)
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the publication of Being and Nothingness, the most important philosophical work of Jean-Paul Sartre (1905-1980).
A prolific thinker with a wide range of interests, known for his contributions to the literary and theatrical fields, Sartre made a deep impression on the postwar cultural, political and social scene, and not just in France.
He maintained that the intellectual is called upon to grapple with current problems, engaging in dialogue with ordinary people. In this sense can be seen his many interventions regarding the war in Algeria, the uprisings in Hungary and Czechoslovakia, the French demonstrations in May 1968, which led to protests throughout Europe.
Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter
For his part there were some resounding gestures of defiance (such as his refusal to accept, on October 22, 1964, the Nobel Prize for Literature, so as not to compromise his freedom of thought).
On the academic level, even as a university student he distanced himself from an overly abstract and conceptual way of doing philosophy, like his contemporaries Husserl and Heidegger, though he admired them and drew on their phenomenological approach.
Sartre preferred a style of thinking as a committed (engagé) intellectual, attentive to the problems of ordinary life.
Read the complete article here.
This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."
Help us keep UCA News independent
The Church in Asia needs objective and independent journalism to speak the truth about the Church and the state. With a network of professionally qualified journalists and editors across Asia, UCA News is all about this mission.
A small donation of US$2 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goal.
Share your comments
Xiangtan is a prefecture-level city in Hunan province, China. The hometowns of several
The diocese is in the northwestern part of Orissa state in the eastern India. In a land area of 9,675 square kilometers
The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...
Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...
St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...