Eight dead, dozens missing in Malaysia landslide

Landslides are common in Malaysia after heavy rains at the end of the year
Map of Malaysia, locating the town of Batang Kali, near where a deadly landslide struck a campsite on Friday. (Photo: AFP)
At least eight people died after a landslide struck a Malaysian campsite Friday, officials said, as rescuers searched for dozens who were still missing.
Seven people were injured in the landslide near the town of Batang Kali, just outside the capital Kuala Lumpur and near a mountain casino resort, the National Disaster Management Agency said in a tweet.
Landslides are common in Malaysia after heavy rains, which are regular at the end of the year. However, there were no heavy rains recorded overnight in Batang Kali.
The government has imposed strict rules with regards to hillside development, but landslides have continued to occur after bouts of bad weather.
In March, four people were killed after a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains buried their homes in a Kuala Lumpur suburb.
In one of the deadliest such incidents, a huge mudslide in 1993 brought on by heavy rain caused a 12-storey residential building outside the capital to collapse, killing 48 people.
Unequal Christians of Asian Churches is a new series of features aimed to help us see prejudice and bias that are at work in our Church. They also help us see the struggles of Catholics to live out their faith.
Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them.
Share your comments
In 1939, the Third Order Regular Franciscan Missionaries of the Province from their Most Sacred Heart of Jesus province
The diocese of Ipil is a Roman Catholic diocese located in the city of Ipil in the Ecclesiastical province of Zamboanga
Mindong diocese covers the prefecture-level city of Ningde, which is located at the northeastern coast of Fujian
Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...
Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...
Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...