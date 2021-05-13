X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Eid rush sparks Covid-19 fears in Bangladesh

Millions head home to celebrate the Muslim festival despite a warning from the prime minister

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom, Natore

Published: May 13, 2021 09:35 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'

May 11, 2021
2

Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China

May 9, 2021
3

China's repression sparks exodus from Hong Kong to Taiwan

May 12, 2021
4

Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

May 10, 2021
5

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

May 10, 2021
6

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan

May 10, 2021
7

When secularism in India is on a roller coaster

May 11, 2021
8

Cambodian farmers destroy their crops

May 10, 2021
9

Terrorists kill four Christian farmers in Indonesia

May 12, 2021
10

Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality

May 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Eid rush sparks Covid-19 fears in Bangladesh

An extremely overcrowded ferry at Shimulia in Munshiganj district of Bangladesh on May 12 as millions in the Muslim-majority country head home to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. (Photo: Piyas Biwas)

Defying a nationwide lockdown in Bangladesh, millions of people have headed home to rural areas from cities to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr festival in packed ferries and boats, sparking fears of a deadly upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

The Muslim-majority nation will celebrate one of Islam’s holiest festivals on May 14, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It is customary for people to head to their home villages to celebrate the feast with family and relatives.

The rush reached its peak on May 12 and five people died in a stampede on an extremely overcrowded ferry at Shimulia jetty in Munshiganj district.  

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Bangladesh has been in lockdown since April 5 to curb rising cases and deaths from the second wave of the pandemic.

The country of more than 160 million has registered 770,000 cases and 12,045 cases so far.

The government imposed restrictions on public movement but was forced to allow public transport on a limited scale under pressure from people and transport union leaders this week. 

You could infect your father, mother, grandparents, brother, sister and others

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appealed to people not to risk their lives by rushing to villages for the Eid festival.

"I know people are rushing to their villages ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. You may be exposed to coronavirus on the ferry or in the vehicle on your way — as you don't know who is infected — and you could infect your father, mother, grandparents, brother, sister and others. You could infect them and put their lives at risk," Hasina said on May 9.

The request was in vain as millions took private vehicles and walked on foot to head home this week.

Monirul Islam, 32, a Muslim and migrant worker in capital Dhaka, said he is not bothered about Covid-19 as he is desperate to visit his family in a village in Kushtia district some 250 kilometers away.

Related News

“Every year I go to my village to celebrate Eid with my family. I have bought new clothes for my father, mother and sister and I am going on a four-day vacation,” Islam told UCA News.

“There are diseases, but it is not possible for me to celebrate Eid without family and relatives. Life cannot go on if we live in fear of Covid-19. Eid is a holy day and on that I will pray to Allah for Covid-19 to end soon.”

The Eid exodus has panicked health experts and observers who fear Bangladesh’s relative success in battling the pandemic will end after Eid.

“The failure to predict such a mad rush and effective planning to tackle the situation will be fatal and the country will suffer for badly for this. We have not learned any lesson from what is happening in the neighboring country [India],” Dr. Benazir Ahmed, former director of the Department of Disease Control of Health Ministry, told UCA News.

Lily A. Gomes, secretary of the Catholic bishops’ Health Care Commission, is also worried.

“We know people in Bangladesh traditionally go home to celebrate religious festivals with family, so the government should have imposed an absolute lockdown even by force or it should have ensured strict adherence to hygiene rules for everyone heading home. There is absolute fear about a rise in infections and deaths, and the blame will be on the government if that happens,” Gomes told UCA News.

Also Read

Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
Church groups prioritize lives as pandemic ravages India
Church groups prioritize lives as pandemic ravages India
US cardinal tells India's Covid-19 victims they are not alone
US cardinal tells India's Covid-19 victims they are not alone
A modern-day lesson from the conversion of St. Ignatius
A modern-day lesson from the conversion of St. Ignatius
Pope appoints new bishop for Bangladesh's indigenous diocese
Pope appoints new bishop for Bangladesh's indigenous diocese
Corpses float in India's holy river amid Covid-19 crisis
Corpses float in India's holy river amid Covid-19 crisis

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
May 13, 2021
Church groups prioritize lives as pandemic ravages India
May 13, 2021
Eid rush sparks Covid-19 fears in Bangladesh
May 13, 2021
Catholics race to be ready to install Manila's new archbishop
May 13, 2021
Religious leaders kick off joint aid effort in Timor-Leste
May 13, 2021
Pope talks about power of prayer at general audience
May 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A modern-day lesson from the conversion of St. Ignatius
May 13, 2021
Fears grow of Covid-19 surge as Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Fitr
May 12, 2021
When secularism in India is on a roller coaster
May 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
May 9, 2021
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
May 9, 2021

Features

Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
May 13, 2021
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis holds first inperson general audience in seven months

Pope Francis holds first in-person general audience in seven months
Ghislain Lafont forwardthinking Benedictine theologian dies at age 93

Ghislain Lafont, forward-thinking Benedictine theologian, dies at age 93
US bishops decry move allowing federal funding of abortion

US bishops decry move allowing federal funding of abortion
Vatican warns US bishops over plan to deny Biden Communion

Vatican warns US bishops over plan to deny Biden Communion
The central role of lay Catholic catechists in Africa

The central role of lay Catholic catechists in Africa
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 13 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 13 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Lord, I trust You regardless of the circumstances

Lord, I trust You regardless of the circumstances
Mother of Fatima convert rulers of nations

Mother of Fatima convert rulers of nations
Our Lady of Fatima | Saint of the Day

Our Lady of Fatima | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.