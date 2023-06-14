News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Egypt clinic helps women scarred by genital mutilation

Surgeons Reham Awwad and Amr Seifeldin became the first to offer reconstruction surgery through their clinic, Restore FGM

Egypt clinic helps women scarred by genital mutilation

In this picture taken on June 11, physician Reham Awwad uses an illustration on a phone to describe the procedure of clitoral reconstruction surgery at the 'Restore FGM' clinic in Cairo. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Cairo

By AFP, Cairo

Published: June 14, 2023 05:23 AM GMT

Updated: June 14, 2023 05:30 AM GMT

Intissar was only 10 years old when she was forced to undergo genital mutilation, but 30 years later, one clinic is offering help for some of the millions of Egyptian women affected by the still-rampant practice.

Intissar, a journalist who like other women cited here spoke under a pseudonym to protect her identity, recalls having spent 30 years "completely deprived of pleasure, without any connection to my body".

Her story closely resembles that of millions of Egyptian women and girls who have gone through female genital mutilation (FGM) at a young age, despite state-sponsored efforts seeking to curtail the practice.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

But for three years, one clinic has sought to change the reality of many of these women.

In 2020, surgeons Reham Awwad and Amr Seifeldin became the first to offer clitoral reconstruction surgery in Egypt through their clinic, Restore FGM.

Surgery is "the last resort", Awwad told AFP in her Cairo clinic.

A common first step in the clinic's treatment is psychosexual counseling coupled with plasma injections, which Awwad said "can reduce the need for surgery by 50 percent".

The plasma injections allow for the regeneration of damaged tissue without subjecting women to new, invasive procedures.

Nourhan, also using a pseudonym, described chronic pain and a severed sense of pleasure in the two decades since she underwent genital mutilation at 11.

Now in her 30s, the suffering has given way to "completely new sensations", Nourhan told AFP eight months after going under the knife again for reconstruction surgery.

But more than the physical effects, Nourhan said she finally felt "in charge of my body again".

Holiday peak 

Intissar recounted the day that her grandmother took her -- with the consent of her parents, a doctor and a principal -- to perform the harmful practice.

When she cried, her grandmother "would tell me this was for my own good, that I was better this way", she told AFP.

Under the grandmother's care, she spent her summer vacation recovering.

Now aged 40, the prospect of undergoing reconstructive surgery offers her renewed hope.

Lobna Darwish, gender officer at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, urged "prevention campaigns in schools right before the holidays", citing seasonal peaks of FGM during those periods to allow time for recovery after the procedure.

In Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country with a largely conservative society, 86 percent of ever-married women aged 15 to 49 have undergone FGM, according to the latest official figures from 2021.

Most commonly, they are subjected to the partial or total removal of the clitoris and the labia minora, which according to the World Health Organization can cause pain, bleeding, infections, painful sexual intercourse and complications during childbirth.

The practice -- misguidedly meant to reduce libido and preserve women's chastity -- has been illegal in Egypt since 2008, and is regularly condemned by both Muslim and Christian religious authorities.

Yet it remains widespread, not only in Egypt but in multiple other African countries and beyond, often cutting across social classes.

Egypt marks its national day for the elimination of FGM on June 14, and every year, government-sponsored TV advertisements list its dangers.

While experts say the awareness campaigns have largely scared off parents from what they were told was a dangerous procedure performed by suspect midwives in rural backrooms, a rebranding has kept FGM alive.

Parents began opting for what seemed like a safer option, with official figures now showing three-quarters of procedures in Egypt are done by doctors.

Intissar, who has studied the practice, said it was being promoted for its "aesthetic" value.

When Nourhan and her then eight-year-old sister were recovering, she recalled how the women in their family praised not just the religious and moral virtues of FGM, but how "it was better and cleaner".

In reality, Intissar said, FGM aims "to disconnect women from their bodies and their pleasure".

Self-discovery 

Egypt has regularly toughened penalties on both doctors and parents over FGM, but both Darwish and Awwad described an uphill battle against ignorance.

"We need proper sex education in schools, and to raise awareness of the dedicated hotline" created in 2017, Darwish said.

Awwad noted that "at no point... do doctors learn about reconstructive surgery".

And women are scarcely given the chance to get to know their own bodies. At every first consultation, the surgeon gives her patients a mirror so they can look at their genitals -- often for the first time.

Intissar was shocked and furious.

"Up until that point, I thought they had only removed a small piece of skin. But then I found out they had taken the entire labia and part of the clitoris," she said, recalling how right then she had decided to reclaim her agency.

But the decision takes time and money.

Nourhan fundraised for a year to be able to afford the surgery, which costs 40,000 Egyptian pounds (around $1,300) -- 10 times the country's average monthly salary.

"Authorities need to... offer reconstructive surgery in public hospitals," she argued.

In the meantime, Nourhan managed another personal victory: banding together with her mother to save her two nieces from undergoing FGM.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Joseph Ratzinger: A Reader of Teilhard de Chardin Joseph Ratzinger: A Reader of Teilhard de Chardin
HK court adjourns case seeking protest song ban HK court adjourns case seeking protest song ban
Former Filipino lawmaker, military chief Rodolfo Biazon dies Former Filipino lawmaker, military chief Rodolfo Biazon dies
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' menaces India and Pakistan Cyclone 'Biparjoy' menaces India and Pakistan
Egypt clinic helps women scarred by genital mutilation Egypt clinic helps women scarred by genital mutilation
Be poor like those you serve, pope says Be poor like those you serve, pope says
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jian

Diocese of Jian

The diocese of Ji’an is situated in Ji’an city, in Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi

Read more
Archdiocese of Osaka

Archdiocese of Osaka

In a land area of 15,020 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Osaka, Hyogo and Wakayama

Read more
Diocese of Xiangyang

Diocese of Xiangyang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Xiangyang/Siangyang is a suffragan Latin diocese in

Read more
Diocese of Chiang Rai

Diocese of Chiang Rai

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Chiang Rai  is in the north-eastern region of the country, will

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.