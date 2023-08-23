Educators worry about poll campaigns in Indonesian schools

Elections Commission revising norms on campaign venues to comply with Constitutional Court's decision ahead of general election

In this file photo, an Indonesian woman casts her vote during the gubernatorial elections in capital Jakarta in 2012. (Photo: UCA News)

Educators, including Catholics, have criticized the decision to allow political campaigns inside educational institutions as Indonesia prepares to hold general polls next year.

The decision by Constitutional Court on Aug. 22 would disturb the academic environment in schools, forcing them to shed their neutral tag and participate in political campaigns, they said.

Father Vinsensius Darmin Mbula, chairperson of the National Council for Catholic Education, said the decision was "unhealthy for schools as they should be free from political interference."

He told UCA News that there are a lot of interventions by politicians when it comes to allocating government funds as also appointing principals of educational institutions.

“With this new ruling, the situation will be even worse. Schools will eventually have to plunge into practical politics, which will cost them if the candidate they support loses,” he added.

Father Mbula warned that this “could lead to divisions."

There are at least 5,000 Christian schools in the country.

The Aug. 22 decision revised a 2017 law on elections and stated that educational institutions and government facilities can become campaign venues on condition that political parties obtain permission from the administrators of the institutions.

However, the court asked candidates and political parties not to carry campaign materials like flags and posters to schools and institutions.

With this change, only houses of worship are prohibited from becoming campaign sites in the country.

The government has said the poll campaigns are taken to schools for political education.

At the polls next year, the country is going to get a new president as the current incumbent, Joko Widodo, has completed two terms.

As per the 2020 census, people in the age group of 15 to 24 have reached 44.6 million or around 16.16 percent of the Muslim-majority South East nation’s 280 million population.

The minimum age to cast a vote in Indonesia is 17 years.

Retno Listyarti from the Federation of Indonesian Teachers' Unions said the decision will commercialize educational institutions.

Public schools, for example, will find it difficult if the campaigner is the regional head, she pointed out.

Yohanes Jimmy Nami, who teaches political science at Nusa Cendana University in Kupang in Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province, said political leaders are free now to carry out “campaigns on public facilities."

"There is no guarantee that access will be distributed evenly... Those with access will certainly dominate," he said.

It is also difficult to know whether the school management is fair in granting permission, he added.

“Don’t the heads of educational institutions and government facilities have their own political preferences, which may determine whether permission is given or not?”

To comply with the Constitutional Court's decision, the Elections Commission is currently revising the norms related to campaign venues.

Father Mbula said the commission needed to provide details regarding the conditions that each candidate and political party had to comply with.

"We also appeal to schools to provide strict provisions for candidates and political parties so that they comply with the rules set by schools during campaigns,” he said.

Father Valerianus Paulinus Jempau, principal of St. Klaus Kuwu Senior High School in Ruteng Diocese, said he would prepare a joint commitment that must be adhered to by political parties while campaigning in schools.

"So that the campaign does not cause divisions among school members” and “there is no element of coercion to elect certain candidates,” he explained

Listyarti asked the Election Supervisory Board at the federal and regional levels to supervise the campaigns in educational institutions.

