News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Educators concerned over violence in Indonesian schools

Nearly 251 children, aged 6 to 12 years, have fallen victim to violence at schools between January and April this year

Educators concerned over violence in Indonesian schools

A video grab of a student being beaten up by his friends in Central Java on Sept. 27. (Photo: Supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 29, 2023 11:06 AM GMT

Updated: September 29, 2023 11:31 AM GMT

Catholic educators in Indonesia have expressed concern over increasing violence and insensitive disciplinary methods in schools despite government efforts to curb them by introducing a new law last month.

In the Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province, parents at a state-run elementary school in South Central Timor regency filed a police complaint on Sept. 28 against the principal for punishing his students by forcing them to lick walls and eating paper.

Such cases are "an invitation for us to rise together to overcome them," said Franciscan Father Vinsensius Darmin Mbula, chairperson of the National Council for Catholic Education, a forum for Catholic schools in the country.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Catholic Church runs nearly 5,000 schools in Indonesia.

"All parties like the government and school principals, teachers, and parents must join hands to end these shameful practices," he added.

Indonesia has witnessed several cases of violence in schools recently.

A student at a state-run school in the Central Jawa town of Cilacap was beaten by his colleagues on Sept. 27 until his bones were broken. 

It was recorded by another student and the video went viral. Police are probing the case currently.

Last month, dozens of female students at a state-run junior high school in the East Java town of Lamongan had their heads shaved because they did not wear hijab (an Islamic veil for women).

Again last month, at an elementary school in East Java, a student had his eyesight damaged by his senior.

On June 27,  a 14-year-old junior high school student set fire to his school in Temanggung allegedly following constant bullying by his peers.

These cases are dangerous as “the perpetrators are almost all school members, both teachers and students," Father Mbula told UCA News on Sept.  29.

According to the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection, nearly 251 children, aged 6 to 12 years, fell victim to violence at schools from January to April this year. 

This series of events occurred after the government came up with the law -- Regulations on the Prevention and Handling of Violence in Educational Units -- last month.

The law is designed to help students, educators and educational staff from violence that occurs both inside and outside of the education unit, said Education Minister Nadiem Anwar Makarim.

Father Mbula stated that the government should provide technical training to teachers and principals so that violence prevention efforts can actually be implemented.

Satriwan Salim, national coordinator of a forum for teachers and lecturers said: "This series of cases is a loud alarm for national education."

He said the new government law has not been able to prevent violence in schools.

"Schools should develop ecosystems that are comfortable, healthy, conducive to children's growth and development, and safe for all school members."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipino bishops and laity fight for justice, human rights Filipino bishops and laity fight for justice, human rights
Korean archbishop urges Catholics to help migrants, refugees Korean archbishop urges Catholics to help migrants, refugees
Korean musical pays tribute to Catholic independence hero Korean musical pays tribute to Catholic independence hero
Educators concerned over violence in Indonesian schools Educators concerned over violence in Indonesian schools
Cardinal mourns death of India's top agricultural scientist Cardinal mourns death of India's top agricultural scientist
Call for release of rights defenders in Afghanistan Call for release of rights defenders in Afghanistan
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jiangmen

Diocese of Jiangmen

Jiangmen diocese, one of five dioceses in Guangdong province, covers 24 counties in the districts and cities of Foshan,

Read more
Diocese of Wuchang

Diocese of Wuchang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wuchang is a diocese located in the city of Wuchang in

Read more
Diocese of Gumaca

Diocese of Gumaca

In a land area of 3,666.44 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the eastern part of Quezon province.Quezon

Read more
Diocese of Fushun

Diocese of Fushun

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fushun is a suffragan Latin diocese in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.