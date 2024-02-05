Education creates dissonance among ethnic Karen in Thailand

Could you please tell us more about yourself?

Soon after I completed my Japanese studies, I wasn't sure if I should continue with a doctorate in Japanese studies. I wanted to learn more about the world, especially about Asia. So I enrolled for a two-year postgraduate program in Geneva that focused on international development and international relations in Asia.

The synodal experience has a positive effect on Asian Church Synod is not a ministerial or entrepreneurial plan, but it is entering into God's time and space, to listen to each other In Geneva this brought together a lot of social science perspectives on Asia, focusing on history, other social sciences, and international development issues. It made me interested in migration issues and I was soon looking for a place, where I could do my fieldwork.

My attention was drawn to the Thai-Myanmar border because of its ongoing and protracted displacement of people there. At the time, in 2004-2005, I was in Geneva. That’s almost two decades ago.

What brought you to work with the Karen people?

The situation on the Thai-Myanmar border was a protracted refugee situation. Initially, I volunteered for two months with an Asian NGO, called Weave which supported refugee women through their Weaving Income Generation project.

The Weave volunteers worked with Karenni refugees. Now, Karenni people are bit different from Karen people. Along with the Karenni, there were also some Karen in these camps.

But my initial work was about Karenni and their education. Then I decided to get a doctorate in international development and chose the Karen because access to them was easier for me.

Accessibility is a primary concern always when doing this kind of refugee research. This is how I returned and met the Karen.



Thailand's then Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is gifted with a traditional Karen shirt as he arrives to hand over 2,000 vials of the CoronaVac vaccine and other medical supplies to frontline workers to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, as authorities fear a further influx of Myanmar refugees over the border, at Mae Sariang Hospital in Mae Hong Son province on April 2, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Could you introduce us to the situation of the current refugees in Myanmar, Thailand, and the UK?

Since the 2021 coup d'état in Myanmar, the situation in the country has changed and it has had a huge impact on the Karen.

News reports tell us that the Karen are under attack from the military, especially through air strikes. There are again a lot of Karen, who try to cross the border to enter refugee camps in Thailand.

Unfortunately, it seems that the Royal Thai Army pushes them back as soon as the situation seems safe and then people try to come again. The year 2021 was a hard year for the communities in northern regions, especially along the Thai-Myanmar border.

In Thailand, there are many different groups of Karen. I did my doctoral fieldwork with some of these Karen in Thailand.

They are often Thai citizens and have different kinds of issues other than the military oppression suffered by Karen in Myanmar.

I think the Karen in Thailand are doing well. In terms of education, some things have changed since I wrote the book. There's a lot more development in improving primary education, but other things are still the same. It is difficult for the Karen in Thailand to get secondary and high school education.

They have different disadvantages because they speak a different language and often practice a different faith.

But there are also good initiatives too. The Jesuits have recently established a college for minority students, including Karen in Thailand.

I recently spoke to a friend, who is a community representative, about the Karen in the UK. They are young people whom I interviewed at the time for my book. They are now working; they have their shops and they seem to fare pretty well in the UK.

The Karen resettled. For those who don’t know, the Karen who lived in refugee camps in Thailand began to settle in the UK some 10 years ago. The UK is quite welcoming and so these young (Karen) people seem to do well.



People fleeing due to fighting between the military and the Karen National Union (KNU) carry their belongings in Karen state, along the Thai-Myanmar border, on Dec. 25, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

How is education as a gift different from education as a right?

This idea of the gift comes from the field of anthropology. But the gift is always something that is not something neutral. When you give a gift, usually the person who receives the gift has to return something. Not necessarily the same gift. With a gift, you establish a kind of relationship.

I looked at the Karen, and their education, and also talked with people of different age groups. It was interesting to speak with young people, their parents and sometimes their grandparents, and to see the intergenerational issues around education in the Karen.

The Karen people, the ones to whom I spoke about education, always said they wanted to learn to help their parents, or wanted to bring some benefits to the community, to help the community. There is always a desire to help others. That’s something that we don't hear young people here in the UK say. I found that interesting.

This idea considers education as something that enables one to do good to others by way of giving back the favor that one has received as a child from others or from your community. This is how I started to think about education as a gift.

But then there is a belief in Karen mythology that sees education, or an idea and knowledge, as a kind of gift that has meaning for development.

Education as a right is something different. It is not so related to mutual giving and receiving. A right is something that I have a claim on. When something is my right, I have no obligation to give it back to the people.

A gift is more than the right.

Can you explain the key concept of social dissonance and other issues that shape current educational journeys?

This issue of social dissonance is important to understand not only Karen but also other ethnic minorities. Let me explain social dissonance with an example. A person’s home culture may be different form his school culture. This difference could cause some problems, but not necessarily always and for everyone. In the case of the Karen that I lived with, it creates problems when children, for example, having Karen names in the village go to schools. They suddenly have Thai names.

They're only allowed to speak the Thai language. They don't have education in their mother tongue. This causes language issues, a disadvantage for them.

As everyone knows this issue, they raise children bilingually, and the children are more confident when there is a continuity between home culture and school culture. and if they have to speak in a different language, they are automatically less self-confident.

I noticed that Karen children, and even adults, when they are outside their village become suddenly shy and avoid speaking a lot. For example, Karen in Chiang Mai are shy and speak less than those in the village in the mountains because when they talk people notice that they're not Thai.

Catholic children attending Thai schools have to pray and participate in Buddhist prayer. But I don't think it was much of an issue for the children, as I thought it would be. But could create social dissonance as well.

Facing the consumer culture on television and not living the same reality in the village can also create a special kind of feeling of dissonance.



People take part in a Buddhist ceremony in which an auspicious golden umbrella is placed at the top of a pagoda, donated by Karen state Border Guard Forces chief Saw Chit Thu, at Pyi Thar Lin Aye pagoda in Hlaingbwe township in Karen state on March 5, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

How are education and religion intersecting in this part of the world and the current world?

I think a lot. Historically, I think from the moment of the arrival of the Catholic mission, religion and formal education in modern institutions have been intersecting.

We know the Jesuits arrived in the 16th century in Asia, for whom education was always a key issue. Education was always part of the Catholic mission, not just the education of elites. We know that the Jesuits also educated elites at the Burmese royal court.

However once the relations with the elites were established, they went out to teach ethnic minorities or poor people in parts of the country. This is a historical issue that we must bear in mind. The same thing happened in the 20th century when lots of missionaries came, not only Jesuits but also other Catholic missionaries.

In Thailand, the missionaries went into the mountains of the highlands and set up schools to educate the people there. It is not just a Catholic or a Christian issue, there are lots of examples of Buddhist missionaries doing the same. They offered an education at the primary level in the mountains, and particularly talented children were offered secondary and higher education in the temples in cities. This is something that the Catholic missionaries also did.

I think there's a strong relationship between religion and education and the religious — Buddhist or Catholic, or maybe also other Christian denominations — need to be committed to delivering education and to caring for the young.

Could you tell us more about your research methodology?

My approach was participant observation and ethnographic study. I lived for around 12 months in a village called Huay Tong in the province of Chiang Mai.

I had to choose a village first. This is the big thing for anyone who does ethnographic research — how do you choose the village where you can stay for a longer time and that welcomes you? I visited a few villages with friends from the University of Chiang Mai, with which I was affiliated.

Then we saw Father Vinai Boonlue, a Jesuit in Chiang Mai. When I explained my need, he suggested that I go and see his home village. He introduced me to his home village, and his sister became my host mother and my family. They accepted me, a foreign researcher, to live with them and stay with them and thanks to them. Once I was in their household they introduced me to the other villagers.

It was a Catholic village. I was also happy as a Catholic to be there and to practice the faith with the villagers. The village priest was, Father Pierre Caset, a French missionary of the Congregation of Priests of The Sacred Heart of Jesus of Bétharram, who is now retired. It was a wonderful time for me. It was quite exciting to participate and to pray with others. It also influences your research.

My method was to accompany children and young people to the village school, to learn more about their daily routines, and the transitions they make at the daily and seasonal levels throughout the year.

At first, I just observed and took notes every day. The better I got to know the village, I started to focus on certain issues like social dissonance, and the issues in school. After having a general understanding, a method that was very helpful was the participatory research exercises.

After several months, I asked the children to prepare drawings of the village, village maps, and lifecycle, or to draw seasonal calendars, and different things they do in different seasons.

This is a nice method because it allows young people to express themselves in a different way, not just verbally. It is particularly so because children are often shy, and not used to talking with an adult.



This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2017, shows ethnic Karen Catholic devotees praying during a Sunday service at the St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Hpa-an in Myanmar's Karen State. (Photo: AFP)

During your research in Myanmar, Thailand, and also the UK, among the Karen people, what has been the most challenging thing for you?

I think the most challenging thing was to make sure that I understood what people wanted to say so that I didn't project my ideas on the people.

As researchers, we have these academic theories and we come up with ideas. That could be wrong. I will give you a simple example, I thought the Karen considered consumerism in society upsetting their culture. But actually, the Karen in Thailand want to participate in modern culture and they want to consume.

They're eager to practice. They want to be sometimes like Thai people. They want to wear Karen dresses but they also enjoy wearing modern dresses. This was new for me. One challenge was to avoid imposing my ideas on the people and allow them to express themselves.

How has your research impacted your understanding of world Catholicism?

It changed a lot. Finding myself as a Catholic among Karen Catholics made me feel greatly at home. It's incredible how the effect of praying together can make you feel at home and make you feel that the Church is a kind of family and community. This is very precious to me and I only started to experience this among the Karen.

Whatever languages we speak, we have different backgrounds of growing up, but then praying together and sharing the faith is a wonderful experience.

I was a foreigner among the Karen. But feeling spiritually at home while being grounded in my culture, maybe as you say, the world of Catholicism. I later experienced it in other countries as well, especially in Japan and here in the UK.

For the first time, while working with the Karen, I experienced this reality that the Church is there for each other.

* This is an edited version of a podcast interview that appeared on the webpage of the Initiative for the Study of Asian Catholics (ISAC). The initiative, hosted by the Asia Research Institute at the National University of Singapore, is a global network of social scientists who develop new research projects to analyze live realities and the social contribution of Asian Catholics. It aims to deepen and promote academic research on Catholic life in contemporary Asia.

