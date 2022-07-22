Ecumenical body defends traditional beliefs in Indonesia

Call for protection comes after site belonging to followers of the Lorma tradition is destroyed

Wale Paliusan, a ritual site belonging to followers of a traditional belief called Lalang Rondor Malesung (Laroma) in South Minahasa district of North Sulawesi province, was destroyed on June 21-22. (Photo supplied)

The Communion of Churches in Indonesia (CCI) and rights activists have urged the government to protect followers of a traditional belief in North Sulawesi province after their ritual site was destroyed by unknown attackers last month.

The site called Wale Paliusan belonging to followers of the Lalang Rondor Malesung (Laroma) in Tondei Dua, a village in South Minahasa district was partially destroyed on June 21 and completely destroyed the next day.

Those behind the destruction were allegedly provoked by local Christian leaders who said the traditional belief was deviant as its followers worshipped idols.

Earlier this month, local authorities reportedly banned Laroma followers from holding a monthly ritual called Maso’ Sico’o (the ritual of the full moon).

“We want the local government and police to provide Laroma followers with legal and social protection from any possible intimidation and threat of violence,” Reverend Jeirry Sumampow, a spokesman for the CCI said in a statement on July 22.

The CCI, the largest and most influential organization of churches in Indonesia, suggested local Christians support Laroma followers in seeking justice and the right to religious freedom.

"We are still labeled as deviants and regarded as an illegal community by local people"

“We call on local society to not intimidate and commit violent acts against Laroma followers. The difference in thoughts and opinions as well as in the understanding of faith must not be subjected to violent responses,” the priest added.

The Protestant pastor said that Laroma followers are an integral part of Indonesia and have the right to worship in a free, safe, independent way, without any intimidation.

Iswan Sual, leader of the Laroma followers, said his community continues to face intimidation from local people since the attacks.

“It is uncertain when we will be allowed to hold rituals again. We are still labeled as deviants and regarded as an illegal community by local people who say there are only six religions,” he told UCA News.

Indonesia has six recognized religions — Buddhism, Catholicism, Confucianism, Hinduism, Islam and Protestantism — and around 200 traditional beliefs.

Sual said his community reported the crimes to local police. “I heard that the investigation is still ongoing. There are no suspects yet,” he said.

“The state must protect, respect and fulfill every citizen's right to worship"

He hoped that local authorities will enable his community to worship freely and explain what Laroma is to local people to create a better understanding.

“This must be done by them. Local people will not listen to us,” Sual said.

Beka Ulung Hapsara from the National Commission of Human Rights said local police were instructed to protect Laroma followers.

“The state must protect, respect and fulfill every citizen's right to worship. There must be no ban at all,” he told UCA News. “We cannot use the standards of a certain faith to ban or set a limit to rituals or religious activities of other faiths.”

Meanwhile, Syera Anggreini Buntara, a researcher of religious freedom at Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace, urged local police to immediately arrest the perpetrators of the attacks and bring them to justice.

