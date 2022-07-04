News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Eparchy in US gets new bishop

Mar Joy Alappatt will become second prelate of diocese first set up in Chicago in 2001

Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Eparchy in US gets new bishop

Bishop Mar Joy Alappatt has been appointed the new bishop of St. Thomas Syro-Malabar Eparchy in Chicago, in the United States. (Photo supplied)

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

By Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: July 04, 2022 08:29 AM GMT

Updated: July 04, 2022 11:14 AM GMT

Pope Francis has appointed Mar Joy Alappatt as the new bishop of St. Thomas Syro-Malabar Eparchy, in Chicago in the United States.

His predecessor, Bishop Jacob Angadiath resigned from the post after reaching the canonical age of 75. He was the first bishop of the diocese in Chicago after it was established by St. John Paul II on March 13, 2001.

Bishop Mar Joy Alappat’s appointment was announced by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the U.S., in Washington on July 3.

Father Stephen Alathara, deputy secretary-general of the Conference of Catholic Bishops in India (CCBI) said in a press release that Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the apostolic nuncio to India and Nepal conveyed the news of the appointment to Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, the major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The date of the installation will be announced later, the press release said.

Bishop Mar Joy Alappat, 65, has been serving the Syro-Malabar Eparchy in Chicago as its auxiliary bishop since 2014.

He was born in Parappukara, in Thrissur district of the southern Indian state of Kerala on Sept. 27, 1956, and after completing his early school education joined the St. Mary’s Minor Seminary, Thope, Thrissur.

He completed his major seminary studies at St. Thomas Apostolic Seminary, Vadavathoor, Kottayam, and was ordained priest by Mar James Pazhayattil on Dec. 31, 1981, for the Diocese of Irinjalakuda, based in Kerala.

He went to the U.S. in 1994 and served as an associate pastor in Staten Island, New York and in New Milford, New Jersey.

He completed his Clinical Pastoral Education Program and worked at Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., as a certified chaplain.

He was invited by Mar Jacob Angadiath in 2001 to serve in the St. Thomas Syro Malabar Catholic Diocese of Chicago and was appointed as the Director of Syro Malabar Mission of Garfield, Newark and Administrator of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Garfield.

He was appointed as Auxiliary Bishop on July 24, 2014, and ordained a bishop on Sept. 27, 2014.

The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church is one of two Eastern Catholic churches that have their origins in India. The other is the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church.

They trace their faith to St. Thomas the Apostle, who they believe landed on India’s southern Malabar Coast, in what is now the state of Kerala, in A.D. 52.

The Catholic Church in India comprises the Latin rite and the two Oriental rites.

The Latin rite follows the Roman liturgy introduced by European missioners in the 15th century.

The Chicago diocese was the first diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church to be established outside India. Today there are four dioceses, or eparchies, outside India.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Remembering Indian Jesuit Stan Swamy, who died a prisoner Remembering Indian Jesuit Stan Swamy, who died a prisoner
Indonesia's Widodo ‘lit candle of peace in Eastern Europe' Indonesia's Widodo ‘lit candle of peace in Eastern Europe'
Indian Christian Day observed on St.Thomas feast Indian Christian Day observed on St.Thomas feast
Vietnamese Catholics celebrate new parish after 150-year wait Vietnamese Catholics celebrate new parish after 150-year wait
British missionary bridged faiths through dialogue in Indonesia British missionary bridged faiths through dialogue in Indonesia
Cambodian Church welcomes first ethnic Phnong priest Cambodian Church welcomes first ethnic Phnong priest
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope says he has no plans to resign at least for now

Pope says he has no plans to resign, at least for now

In new interview, Francis denies rumors he has cancer and says God will tell him when it’s time to step down

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.