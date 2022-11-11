Eastern rite prelate to head Indian bishops’ conference

Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of the Eastern Rite Syro-Malabar Church elected at biennial CBCI meeting

Syro-Malabar Archbishop Andrews Thazhath (Photo supplied)

Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of the Eastern Rite Syro-Malabar Church has been elected the new president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI).

Archbishop Thazhath of Thrissur was elected on the penultimate day of the Nov. 6-11 biennial meeting of the CBCI in Bengaluru city, the provincial capital of the southern state of Karnataka.

The Catholic Church in the country comprises three rites — the Latin rite and two Oriental rites called Syro-Malabar and Syro-Malankara.

The inter-ritual national conference’s head is conventionally elected from all three rites on a rotational basis.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias of the Latin rite completed two terms after taking over from Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, the major archbishop of the Syro Malankara Church, in 2018.

Cardinal George Alencherry of Ernakulam-Angamaly, who is the major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, announced his unavailability for election due to advancing age. He is 77.

The conference also elected Latin-rite Archbishop George Antonysamy of Madras-Mylapore as the first vice president and Syro-Malankara Bishop Mar Joseph Thomas of Batheri as the second vice president.

The conference statutes stipulate that its top three officials represent the three rites in the country.

Archbishop Felix Machado of Vasai was re-elected the conference’s secretary-general for another term.

The Latin rite follows the Roman liturgy introduced by European missioners in the 15th century, while the two Oriental rites, both based in Kerala follow Syrian Church traditions and trace their origin to St. Thomas the Apostle.

Some 200 active bishops and 64 retired bishops from l74 dioceses are attending the biennial conference along with officials of various commissions of the conference, Father J A Kanthraj, spokesman of Bangalore archdiocese said in a statement.

“Communion, participation and mission of the Catholic Church in India” is the theme of the meeting.

The theme was selected “to introspect the mission efforts of the Church in India, as to how to journey together in order to collaborate in the nation building,” Father Kanthraj said.

