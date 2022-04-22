Easter traditions alive and well in Vietnam

Sri Lankan citizens largely abandoned Easter celebrations and instead joined crowded protest rallies as the island nation continues to reel from a massive economic crisis.

There is an acute shortage of daily essentials like milk, rice and gas, while regular power cuts are affecting millions. Protesters gathered for vigils in front of the Presidential Secretariat in capital Colombo and heated clay pots over makeshift bonfires.

Buddhist monks boil a pot of milk during Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations amid protesters gathered at the entrance of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in Colombo on April 14. (Photo: AFP)

It highlighted the plight of thousands of families who are now forced to cook food in clay pots amid the severe gas and fuel crisis.

As protesters called for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, police in central Sri Lanka imposed a curfew and a protester was killed. Catholic leaders have expressed solidarity with protesters and demanded justice for victims of the deadly 2019 Easter bombings.

Radical Hindus continue their anti-Christian purge in India during the tenure of the nationalist government of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the latest case, police in Uttar Pradesh state in northern India charged 55 Christians for participating in Holy Thursday liturgy following complaints by right-wing Hindu groups.

Religious extremists accused Christians from the Evangelical Church of India of violating the state’s stringent anti-conversion law. Police said they arrested 26 people who were later released on bail, but a search for other accused is ongoing.

The Evangelical Church of India church in Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh's Harihar Ganj district. (Photo supplied)

Christian leaders said the conversion allegation is baseless as 70 Christians who gathered at the church in in Fatehpur came only for a Maundy Thursday service. One Christian said Hindu radicals gathered outside the church during the service, locked two main gates and shouted slogans.

Police arrived and questioned Christians by keeping them inside the church for about three hours.

Easter celebrations turned into mourning in Indonesia’s West Papua province when 18 people died in a road crash. An overcrowded truck carrying more than dozen people overturned after hitting a hillside on a mountainous road near an illegal gold mine last Wednesday.

Most of the victims were Catholics from Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province who worked in the mine. The truck was taking miners and their family members to provincial capital Manokwari for Easter celebrations. Among the dead was a baby.

Members of a search and rescue team carry a victim's body after a truck heading down a mountain in Indonesia's West Papua province crashed into a hillside on April 13. (Photo: AFP/Manokwari Search and Rescue Team)

Police officials said 13 people died on the spot and others died on the way to hospital. The victims’ bodies were flown to their hometowns for funerals.

Thousands have died in violence in Indonesia’s Christian-majority Papua region amid a long-running insurgency for independence.

People in Catholic-majority Timor-Leste have elected independence hero and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta as president for the second time.

Ramos-Horta secured about 62 percent of votes in the second and final round of voting on Tuesday and defeated ex-guerrilla fighter and incumbent President Francisco “Lu-Olo” Guterres, who trailed with 38 percent of votes.

Timor-Leste president-elect Jose Ramos-Horta. (Photo: Facebook)

Observers say securing support from the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction and its popular leader Xanana Gusmao played a crucial role in Ramos-Horta’s victory. The 72-year-old leader served as the president of the nation of 1.3 million from 2007 to 2012.

His victory is seen as a protest against the rule of Guterres and the Revolutionary Front for an Independent Timor-Leste that backed him. Following the win, Ramos-Horta said his priorities are to restore constitutional order and to eradicate poverty, hunger and malnourishment from the country.

An anti-terrorism court in Punjab province of Pakistan has handed down death sentences to six people and life imprisonment for nine others for the lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager for alleged blasphemy.