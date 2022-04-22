Easter traditions alive and well in Vietnam

Easter celebrations triggered mixed feelings for Christians in Asia. While there was joy at returning to churches after two years due to the pandemic, many people continued to endure social, economic and political turmoil.
Catholics in Vietnam celebrated Easter by following their age-old traditions. After an Easter Vigil program on Holy Saturday, the faithful in Thua Thien Hue province put blessed candles in their homes. They believe blessed candles can protect them during hard times.
Nicolas Nguyen Lanh of Van Quat Dong Church said he had 10 white candles blessed this year. A popular legend says that in 1953, during a huge flood, villagers lit candles and prayed together. The flood receded and both people and crops were saved.
In 1968, Catholics gathered for prayer on New Year evening with lit candles and a shell burst only meters away from their house, but nobody was hurt. Similarly, Catholics also preserve grains of incense for family protection.
After Easter Sunday, they clean and decorate graves as they believe the Risen Christ brings new life for everyone.
Catholics prepare gifts to visit people in need in Thua Luu Parish in Thua Thien Hue province on Easter Sunday. (Photo: UCA News)
Sri Lankan citizens largely abandoned Easter celebrations and instead joined crowded protest rallies as the island nation continues to reel from a massive economic crisis.
There is an acute shortage of daily essentials like milk, rice and gas, while regular power cuts are affecting millions. Protesters gathered for vigils in front of the Presidential Secretariat in capital Colombo and heated clay pots over makeshift bonfires.
Buddhist monks boil a pot of milk during Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations amid protesters gathered at the entrance of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in Colombo on April 14. (Photo: AFP)
It highlighted the plight of thousands of families who are now forced to cook food in clay pots amid the severe gas and fuel crisis.
As protesters called for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, police in central Sri Lanka imposed a curfew and a protester was killed. Catholic leaders have expressed solidarity with protesters and demanded justice for victims of the deadly 2019 Easter bombings.
Radical Hindus continue their anti-Christian purge in India during the tenure of the nationalist government of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the latest case, police in Uttar Pradesh state in northern India charged 55 Christians for participating in Holy Thursday liturgy following complaints by right-wing Hindu groups.
Religious extremists accused Christians from the Evangelical Church of India of violating the state’s stringent anti-conversion law. Police said they arrested 26 people who were later released on bail, but a search for other accused is ongoing.
The Evangelical Church of India church in Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh's Harihar Ganj district. (Photo supplied)
Christian leaders said the conversion allegation is baseless as 70 Christians who gathered at the church in in Fatehpur came only for a Maundy Thursday service. One Christian said Hindu radicals gathered outside the church during the service, locked two main gates and shouted slogans.
Police arrived and questioned Christians by keeping them inside the church for about three hours.
Easter celebrations turned into mourning in Indonesia’s West Papua province when 18 people died in a road crash. An overcrowded truck carrying more than dozen people overturned after hitting a hillside on a mountainous road near an illegal gold mine last Wednesday.
Most of the victims were Catholics from Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province who worked in the mine. The truck was taking miners and their family members to provincial capital Manokwari for Easter celebrations. Among the dead was a baby.
Members of a search and rescue team carry a victim's body after a truck heading down a mountain in Indonesia's West Papua province crashed into a hillside on April 13. (Photo: AFP/Manokwari Search and Rescue Team)
Police officials said 13 people died on the spot and others died on the way to hospital. The victims’ bodies were flown to their hometowns for funerals.
Thousands have died in violence in Indonesia’s Christian-majority Papua region amid a long-running insurgency for independence.
People in Catholic-majority Timor-Leste have elected independence hero and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta as president for the second time.
Ramos-Horta secured about 62 percent of votes in the second and final round of voting on Tuesday and defeated ex-guerrilla fighter and incumbent President Francisco “Lu-Olo” Guterres, who trailed with 38 percent of votes.
Timor-Leste president-elect Jose Ramos-Horta. (Photo: Facebook)
Observers say securing support from the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction and its popular leader Xanana Gusmao played a crucial role in Ramos-Horta’s victory. The 72-year-old leader served as the president of the nation of 1.3 million from 2007 to 2012.
His victory is seen as a protest against the rule of Guterres and the Revolutionary Front for an Independent Timor-Leste that backed him. Following the win, Ramos-Horta said his priorities are to restore constitutional order and to eradicate poverty, hunger and malnourishment from the country.
An anti-terrorism court in Punjab province of Pakistan has handed down death sentences to six people and life imprisonment for nine others for the lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager for alleged blasphemy.
During the verdict on Monday, the court sentenced another 72 accused to two years in jail. The trial for nine juveniles has yet to finish. Religious and rights activists have welcomed the verdict, saying that it has set a precedent against vigilantism and mob violence in the name of blasphemy.
A member of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan pays tribute to late Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage, who was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob who accused him of blasphemy, in Karachi on Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
The 48-year-old Sri Lankan, Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage, was beaten to death by a mob last December after workers in his factory in Sialkot accused him of committing blasphemy against Islam.
The brutal killing sparked international condemnation, and church leaders in Pakistan and Sri Lanka strongly demanded justice for the killing.
People cutting across faiths and ethnicities took to the streets in Bangladesh to celebrate the nation’s largest cultural festival on April 14. The Bangla New Year festival is popularly called Pohela Boishakh as it is celebrated on the first day of Boishakh, the first month of the Bangla calendar.
In the previous two years, people were forced to celebrate the festival indoors due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year the celebration fell during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, but there was no lack of enthusiasm among people who enjoyed traditional musical concerts, street processions, street plays and puppet shows.
Bangladeshis join the Mangal Shobhajatra procession on the occasion of Pohela Baishakh or the first day of the Bangla calendar in capital Dhaka on April 14. (Photo: Piyas Biswas)
Men, women, children and elderly wore traditional dresses, braving the summer heat and a threat from Islamists who term the public celebrations of Bangla New Year as un-Islamic.
Christians joined the festivities and attended special prayers as the festival fell on Holy Thursday.
Filipino vice president and presidential candidate Leni Robredo has dismissed calls from several of her rivals to quit the race ahead of the election in May. During a joint press conference on Easter Sunday, Robredo’s rivals including Manila mayor and actor Francisco Domagoso urged her to withdraw from the upcoming polls.
They pointed out that opinion polls showed Robredo was lagging in second position with 24 percent behind frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with about 56 percent. Other candidates including Domagoso were showing only single-digit support. Robredo said she has no reason to quit as her campaign is gaining momentum.
Philippine presidential candidate Francisco Domagoso, known by his screen name Isko Moreno, speaks during a press conference in Makati City, suburban Manila, on April 17. (Photo: AFP)
Meanwhile, influential Catholic clergymen including Archbishop Socrates Villegas defended their support for Robredo after critics condemned them for not being neutral.
Archbishop Villegas, former president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, said they are upholding their rights as priests and Philippine citizens to support a candidate according to the teaching of the Catholic Church.
Reports from rights groups show Christians in Myanmar continue to reel from deadly violence in the conflict-torn nation. About 75 churches have been severely or partially destroyed in attacks by the military junta since the coup in February 2021.
Rights groups say soldiers regularly raid and damage churches and other institutions under the pretext of searching for rebels. In Christian-majority Chin state alone, 62 religious structures have been destroyed by arson attacks and artillery blasts.
An aerial photograph of smoke and fires billowing from civilian buildings destroyed by junta troops at Thantlang in Chin state, Myanmar, on Oct. 29, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said at least 8,262 houses and civilian properties including churches, monasteries and schools have been destroyed in Christian-majority Chin and Kayah states and the Sagaing and Magway regions.
Conflicts across the nation have displaced 912,700 people. Since the coup, about 1,700 people have lost their lives and over 13,000 have been arrested in military crackdowns.
