Easter story is about standing up for poor, social justice

A woman kisses a crucifix during the Holy Saturday (Easter Eve) service at the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin in western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 8, 2023. (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN / AFP)

Published: April 08, 2023 09:06 PM GMT

The real role of Church leaders is to implement Jesus’s mission by encouraging and promoting social justice

What is the Easter story all about, we may ask. For those true friends of Jesus of Nazareth, it is a firm conviction that goodness, truth and practical action for social justice, will eventually overcome evil. Easter is a time to reaffirm that belief by recalling the words and actions of Jesus himself.

The true followers and friends of Jesus of Nazareth are not many but they are the dedicated human rights workers, the dedicated people serving the poor, the few good bishops and clergy and the religious committed to social justice. So many end up like Jesus himself, falsely accused, jailed, tortured and executed by the corrupt authorities.

The true followers live out the mission of Jesus of Nazareth daily and make him present through every act of love for their neighbors. That is Easter, suffering to make him alive, resurrected and overcome evil with goodness.

Church ceremonies, rites and rituals are incomprehensible and detached from real life today and the hardship of the people. So the people resort to their own irreverent displays of historical events in the Life and death of Jesus of Nazareth. The real role of Church leaders is not to merely preside over church ceremonies but to implement Jesus’s mission by leading, encouraging, and promoting social justice.

That is to unite good people to work based on Gospel values for the common good. To bring sight to those blind to the suffering of the poor, inspire leaders to work for spiritual transformation of the nation mired in injustice and exploitation. To bring justice and freedom to people who live in sub-human poverty today. To challenge as Jesus did the elite of dynastic families, a few thousand people, that live in luxury, by owning disproportionate wealth.

The life and teaching of Jesus of Nazareth encouraged many to believe that goodness and love of neighbor will overcome selfishness and evil exploitation. This charismatic leader and teacher, who stood up for human rights, dignity, and equality, was a man of action doing good for the poor and the downtrodden. He was an outcast for the religious leaders, a threat to the authorities, a target of death threats and assassination plots for some others—just like human rights workers and community leaders and committed Christians today.

For almost two years he was the kindly, generous healing prophet who brought into the world immense compassion, healing in solidarity with the poor. He preached good news to the poor and taught that God would free them from poverty and oppression. He would enlighten those blind to the truth that God is a God of love and freedom. Jesus would set free all the oppressed and a great change was coming to the world where the poor would be saved from misery and injustice. (Luke 4:16-20)

The elite, the elders, the chief priests and the Pharisees did not accept that message and rejected him and his mission. They would not or could not change. Their wealth and power were secured by their harsh system. They became angry and wanted to kill him. Jesus and his disciples gave them an excuse to outlaw him and put a price on his head. After two years of trying to persuade them to accept the message of peace and justice, Jesus decided to challenge them openly with social action.

He knew the corrupt practices of the chief priests and rich elders. They did a business out of sacrificial animals, and although sacrilegious, sold animals within the temple grounds to become super rich. They allowed money changers set up stalls. They had power and taught the people to buy and sacrifice an animal, or at least a dove, to gain God’s blessings. It was a roaring business.

Jesus challenged this business and called it a sacrilege. He with his followers set out to close it down. He made a whip out of rope, and they charged in swinging ropes and lashing out. Jesus kicked over the tables of the money changers and drove out the animals and traders. It was a victory; they had restored the sacred purpose of the temple. But the elite and the priests hated them for economic disruption and exposure of their corruption. Jesus and his followers left the city as fugitives and wandered in Palestine, teaching and doing good.

There was an opposition group in Palestine that protested against the temple authorities, saying the chief priest and elders compromised with the occupying Romans. They wanted a charismatic leader to take over power in Jerusalem. They wanted Jesus to be their messiah, to be King of the Jews. Some 4,000 of them met in the desert to proclaim him king. He refused and left the meeting and told his disciple to leave also. He wanted no part in a violent uprising.

The opposition used him and declared him the Messiah. His disciples, inspired by the temple action believed he was the Messiah, the one to free Israel from the Romans and the ruling elites in the temple. Jesus tried to dissuade them. They even argued about who among them would be his ministers when he was crowned king after the revolution.

The word spread he was the Messiah, a descendant of King David, to be King of the Jews. Jesus and his followers believed they would be safe in Jerusalem with people supporting proclaiming Jesus to be the messiah although Jesus did not make such a claim. They went to Jerusalem for the Passover feast and people with him proclaimed him messiah as he entered the gates of the city.

Confrontations with the Pharisees arose in the temple again and the Jewish authorities saw their chance and arrested him, put him on trial and condemned him to death on the false blasphemy charge.

They got Pilate, the Roman procurator, to believe that Jesus was a rebel, that he was claiming to be King of the Jews.

That was sedition and Pilate ordered him to be executed by cruel crucifixion. That was the false charge they hung on the cross.

However, that was not the end of it. Jesus was resurrected, raised from death and walks with us in spirit today. We are expected to carry on his mission.