News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Easter rekindles hope for Korean unification: Seoul archbishop

Christians should steadfastly cling to hope, unwavering even in the face of life’s most formidable challenges, says Peter Chung Soon-taick
Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick celebrates Holy Mass at Myeongdong Cathedral in South Korean capital Seoul in this undated image.

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick celebrates Holy Mass at Myeongdong Cathedral in South Korean capital Seoul in this undated image. (Photo: Archdiocese of Seoul)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 26, 2024 10:47 AM GMT
Updated: March 26, 2024 11:58 AM GMT

The feast of Easter that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ offers hope for the unification of the Korean Peninsula despite the entrenched division and ongoing confrontations, Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul said in his Easter message.

Despite the partition and persistent confrontation in the peninsula, “a glimmer of optimism” remains that the longstanding schism on the Korean Peninsula may metamorphose into “a renaissance of harmonious cohabitation and shared prosperity,” Chung said in his Easter message. 

The March 25 message called for “genuine dialogue” that holds the potential to transcend conflicts and rifts, fostering empathy and understanding towards others.

He wanted political leaders to “shoulder a profound duty in steering the trajectory of their nations towards development and the collective well-being of their people” and to prioritize “the welfare of the people over partisan agendas.”

As citizens of a democratic society, Koreans are called to exercise “judicious discernment” in the forthcoming electoral process, electing leaders who are “unequivocally dedicated to serving the people’s interests.”

Christians, who believe in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, should steadfastly cling to hope, unwavering even in the face of life’s most formidable challenges, he said. 

“The resurrection of Jesus gives us hope that such “deaths” are not conclusive endpoints but rather a new beginning infused with divine strength.”

He wished the transformative power and hope that resurrection offers "envelop all those grappling with adversity, particularly our brethren in the North." 

“Belief in the resurrection of Jesus is not like opium that helps us escape from this troubled world, as illustrated by Karl Marx, but rather entails a profound acknowledgment that our lives in this temporal realm are intertwined to the eternal,” Chung said.

Humans are called to realize their “inherent responsibility” in cultivating this world into a harmonious place where “God saw that it was good,” he said.

The spring season unfolds, ushering in renewal across all of creation. As the blossoms and grasses adorn the mountains and fields, they proclaim the emergence of life within the earth and the natural world, he added.

Koreans enjoy a longer life span now and it should convert to a "commitment to embracing life in its entirety, even amidst the trials of adversity, failure, illness, separation, and the erosion of love," Chung noted.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Koreans no longer celebrate their 60th or 70th birthday with great pomp as the lifespan in South Korea has increased. The average lifespan of Korean women stands at approximately 86 years and for men 81 years, according to official statistics.

The feast of Easter in the Spring "serves as a profound testament that our mortal existence transcends the temporal confines of this world but is connected to eternal life. Its significance transcends the extension of our physical and anticipated lifespan, but in connecting our lives to eternal life!” he said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Matthias Iong-hoon Ri of Suwon, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop John Bosco Shin-Ho Chang of Daegu, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Christian Noel Emmanuel of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Taddeo Wang Yuesheng of Zhengzhou, China
Read More...
Latest News
Indian Church head slams govt over rising elephant attacks
Indian Church head slams govt over rising elephant attacks
Life lessons from Japan’s aging society
Life lessons from Japan’s aging society
China releases dam-opposing Tibetan monks, residents
China releases dam-opposing Tibetan monks, residents
Priest who served Japan's homeless hailed as role model
Priest who served Japan's homeless hailed as role model
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.