X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society

The deaths of 269 people showed the mistrust between races and religions and the need for us to unite

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Colombo

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Colombo

Published: April 21, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 22, 2021 04:36 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop

Apr 19, 2021
2

Covid-19 claims seven Catholic priests in Indian state

Apr 21, 2021
3

Thai Buddhist monk 'mistaken' in beheading himself

Apr 20, 2021
4

Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest

Apr 19, 2021
5

Outspoken American scholar forced to leave Thailand

Apr 19, 2021
6

Vietnamese bishops focus on laity formation

Apr 19, 2021
7

Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor

Apr 20, 2021
8

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism

Apr 20, 2021
9

Thai Catholics assist Myanmar's Karen refugees

Apr 22, 2021
10

Laos follows Cambodia into lockdown as Covid numbers rise

Apr 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society

Catholic priests and nuns carry photographs as they pay tribute to the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo on April 21. (Photo: Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP)

Nine suicide bombers affiliated to local Islamist extremist group National Thowheed Jamath targeted three Christian churches and three luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019, killing 269 people and injuring more than 500.

On the second anniversary of the Easter attacks, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, archbishop of Colombo, gave the following speech at a remembrance ceremony at St. Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade:

April 21, 2019, will enter history as a day that cannot be forgotten. We stress the need not to put under the earth the whole effort to discover who and what were behind these attacks.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

We are surprised that even after two years answers to the questions of who, why and what lay behind these attacks have not been found by the relevant authorities.

We have to stress that what is happening at the moment, which is an uncaring attitude where all the factors are not properly investigated or coordinated in an organized pattern from day to day according to each day’s fortunes, is not going to satisfy our questions.

Very often we see that there are political reasons behind some of the investigations stalling.

It is important for the nation to have the answers to these questions as soon as possible.

It is important that we work together as religions, not one against the other

From the day of the bombings, the Catholic Church, bishops’ conference and myself have acted in a way to reflect the noble values that our Lord Jesus Christ taught us.

The faith that Jesus taught us to forgive and to pray for our detractors is something that has always led us and will lead us continuously.

We defeated the attempt made by different political and other forces to create animosity between Christians, Sinhalese and Muslims. We are happy that we have not acted in a way that would have led to a disaster.

Related News

We have to remember that we have always advocated that we must not hit back at our detractors because that would lead to violence and unnecessary uncontrollable situations.

We have to remember with gratitude the support and the solidarity which especially our Buddhist clergy and Buddhist brethren stood with us on that occasion.

It is important that we work together as religions, not one against the other. That is why our relationship with the Buddhist community is one of special significance to us.

Even though we wish to forgive, we would like to know who was behind the attacks and what really happened.

We should know who did it, whether they repent about their actions and whether they are worthy of receiving our pardon for whatever they have done.

The faith that Jesus Christ gave us requires us to come to know the truth because Jesus said that He is the truth.

It is our belief that what impeached the transparent process of inquiries into this matter was political fostering and the need to safeguard alliances.

We organized the Black Sunday program on March 7 in order to stress that we are still looking for the truth about these events.

These attacks caused the death of people of all religions, races, languages and groups including foreigners

The events that happened, the 269 people who died, revealed to us an ailment that is eating into Sri Lankan society of mistrust between races and religions and the need for us to unite.

These attacks caused the death of people of all religions, races, languages and groups including foreigners.

It is a clear fact that [suicide bomber] Saharan Hashim blasted himself not in a place where one religious group was present but where all types of people were there. We have to examine why he did not blast himself inside a church but chose to do so inside a hotel, killing not only Catholics and Christians but so many others including Muslims and Malays.

It becomes clear therefore that all these attacks are not necessarily what they say they are — but something more than what they say they are.

I wish to make a special appeal to our Muslim brothers. Understand the global situation in such organized crimes that they are not necessarily in favor of you. Rise up to defend yourselves from those who use even Islam for their own purposes.

You understand, dear flock of the Muslim religion, that a few days after the Easter Sunday attacks, there was an attempt to rouse up feelings against the Muslim community. We got involved and prevented disturbances on that occasion too.

Therefore, it is important for us to reveal what really stands behind these attacks, not what is on the surface only.

We wish to assure those who died and those who are suffering that we will never abandon you. We will continue our struggle until a comprehensive investigation is conducted and those responsible are brought to book. Afterwards we will discuss the need to pardon those who attacked these innocent people.

Also Read

Oxygen leak kills 22 Covid-19 patients in India
Oxygen leak kills 22 Covid-19 patients in India
Terrorists at large in Sri Lanka, says Buddhist monk
Terrorists at large in Sri Lanka, says Buddhist monk
Car bomb blast in Pakistani city kills five
Car bomb blast in Pakistani city kills five
PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
Pakistan accused of appeasing Islamists over French ambassador
Pakistan accused of appeasing Islamists over French ambassador
Covid-19 claims seven Catholic priests in Indian state
Covid-19 claims seven Catholic priests in Indian state

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Oxygen leak kills 22 Covid-19 patients in India
Apr 22, 2021
Terrorists at large in Sri Lanka, says Buddhist monk
Apr 22, 2021
Death sentences on the rise in Indonesia
Apr 22, 2021
More Philippine parishes open community pantries
Apr 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
Apr 22, 2021
Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Apr 20, 2021
Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021

Features

PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
Apr 21, 2021
China intensifies clampdown on Christian orphanages
Apr 21, 2021
Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Apr 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
New mining order spoils Earth Day celebrations in the Philippines

New mining order spoils Earth Day celebrations in the Philippines
Bishop in Ivory Coast removes hurdle to becoming a Catholic

Bishop in Ivory Coast removes hurdle to becoming a Catholic
Hong Kongs Catholic martyrs for democracy

Hong Kong’s Catholic "martyrs for democracy"
Pandemic and conflict feast on poverty

Pandemic and conflict feast on poverty
Food Stories

Food Stories
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the day: Friday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, help us to go out to the whole world and proclaim the Good News

Lord, help us to go out to the whole world and proclaim the Good News
Let us pray for Pope Francis

Let us pray for Pope Francis
St. George of Lyda | Saint of the Day

St. George of Lyda | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.