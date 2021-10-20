X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka

Muslims in Sri Lanka have consistently faced discrimination and violence since 2013, says new Amnesty report

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 20, 2021 06:54 AM GMT

Updated: October 20, 2021 07:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
2

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
3

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
4

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous

Oct 18, 2021
5

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Oct 19, 2021
6

Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity

Oct 18, 2021
7

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'disrespect'

Oct 18, 2021
8

Thai authorities charge sister of disappeared political dissident

Oct 18, 2021
9

Pakistan bans negative posts on social media

Oct 18, 2021
10

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage

Oct 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka

The remains of a Muslim settlement in Sri Lanka following anti-Muslim violence. (Photo: Amnesty International)

Hostility toward Muslims has increased in Sri Lanka after the Easter bomb attacks, Amnesty International said in a new report urging authorities to break the alarming trend and hold perpetrators accountable.

Sri Lanka's government must bring an end to consistent discrimination, harassment and violence against the Muslim community and eliminate state policies that explicitly target the minority group, the global rights watchdog said.

It published the report titled From Burning Houses to Burning Bodies: Anti-Muslim Harassment, Discrimination and Violence in Sri Lanka on Oct. 17.

The report documents the rise of anti-Muslim sentiment in Sri Lanka since 2013 laced with an upsurge in Sinhala-Buddhist nationalism, which saw discrimination against Muslims constantly spiral, from a series of mob attacks committed with impunity to the government’s discriminatory policies including forced cremation of Muslim Covid-19 victims.

The current proposals to ban both the niqab (face veil) and madrasas (religious schools) are the latest cases of the state’s discriminatory policies against the Muslim community, it noted.

“While anti-Muslim sentiment in Sri Lanka is nothing new, the situation has regressed sharply in recent years. Incidents of violence against Muslims, committed with the tacit approval of the authorities, have occurred with alarming frequency. This has been accompanied by the adoption by the current government of rhetoric and policies that have been openly hostile to Muslims,” said Kyle Ward, Amnesty International's deputy secretary-general.

The hostility started in 2013 with Sinhala-Buddhist nationalist groups successfully carrying out lobbying for an anti-halal campaign

“The Sri Lankan authorities must break this alarming trend and uphold their duty to protect Muslims from further attacks, hold perpetrators accountable and end the use of government policies to target, harass and discriminate against the Muslim community.” 

Since the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings by an Islamist group that left 269 people dead, hostility toward Muslims has markedly increased. Authorities arbitrarily arrested hundreds of Muslims as part of emergency measures.

On May 13 that year, mob attacks targeted Muslims in several towns in North Western Province during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, while mosques across the country were also attacked and a spate of anti-Islam hate speech posts flooded social media.

The hostility started in 2013 with Sinhala-Buddhist nationalist groups successfully carrying out lobbying for an anti-halal campaign, which forced the government to stop halal certification of food that allowed Muslims to consume food in accordance with Islamic scripture and customs.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

This campaign became a trigger for a series of attacks on mosques and Muslim businesses. The impunity for attackers justified the violence and encouraged more to repeat the crime with impunity.

The next year, anti-Muslim riots erupted in the southern coastal town of Aluthgama following a rally by a Sinhala Buddhist nationalist group. The authorities failed to deliver justice to the victims and the perpetrators enjoyed impunity.

In 2017, mob violence against Muslims flared up in the southern coastal town of Ginthota, while similar violence erupted in Digana and Ampara towns in the central and eastern provinces in 2018. Victims and witnesses alleged that law enforcers didn’t act properly to prevent violence.

Sri Lanka’s current government has also made Muslims scapegoats to deflect public attention from political and economic issues. The government implemented a cremation policy for Covid-19 victims despite cremation being forbidden in Islam. The policy had no scientific basis for the claims that burying bodies would spread the disease.

From anti-terrorism laws and forced cremations to niqabs and madrasas, the Sri Lankan government has pursued a blatantly discriminatory policy agenda against Muslims

The cremation policy was reversed amid international pressure, but the government moved ahead with a proposal to ban the niqab and madrasas, which violates freedom of religion guaranteed by Sri Lanka’s constitution and international human rights law.

Meanwhile, the authorities have exploited existing legislation, including the Prevention of Terrorism Act, to target and detain Muslims without charge.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights Act, which prohibits the propagation of racial or religious hatred amounting to incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence, has also been misused to target individuals including Hejaaz Hizbullah, a lawyer and activist, and Ahnaf Jazeem, a poet and teacher.

“From anti-terrorism laws and forced cremations to niqabs and madrasas, the Sri Lankan government has pursued a blatantly discriminatory policy agenda against Muslims. We urge the authorities to reconsider the proposals currently under consideration, and for the international community to monitor and take measures to ensure the freedom and protection of minority communities in Sri Lanka,” said Amnesty's Ward.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Floods, landslides kill 116 in India and Nepal
Floods, landslides kill 116 in India and Nepal
Indian lawmaker draws flak for comments on religious minorities
Indian lawmaker draws flak for comments on religious minorities
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law
Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Philippine govt admits to police drug war offenses
Oct 20, 2021
Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar
Oct 20, 2021
UK article sparks new call for Indonesian massacre probe
Oct 20, 2021
Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate
Oct 20, 2021
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Oct 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021
Letter from Rome: When a Catholic ambassador is not 'devout' enough
Oct 18, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021

Features

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Dont confuse strength and authoritarianism Melkite patriarch tells bishops

Don’t confuse strength and authoritarianism, Melkite patriarch tells bishops
French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary

French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary
Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes

Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes
Holding them to their word

Holding them to their word
Do Catholics still read

Do Catholics still read?

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.