Sri Lanka

Easter attack victims to sue Sri Lankan prez after he quits office

Ranil Wickremesinghe was the prime minister at the time of the 2019 terror bombings that claimed 279 lives

Sri Lankan protesters hold photographs of victims in Negombo on April 21, 2022, to mark three years since the 2019 Easter Sunday attack that killed 269 people. (Photo: UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 02, 2023 12:01 PM GMT

Updated: March 02, 2023 12:09 PM GMT

Victims and families of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka are determined to sue President Ranil Wickremesinghe for failing to prevent the terror attack, when he demits the constitutional office.

A Sri Lankan court on March 1 ordered that Wickremesinghe be released from all cases related to the terror attack as he is currently serving as the executive president which gave him constitutional immunity.

“The president and officials are trying to get away without doing justice to the families of the victims. A former president has already been punished and the current president will have to face punishment as soon as his term ends," said Anton Fernando, who has filed one of the 108 cases in court.

Wickremesinghe was the prime minister in 2019 while Maithripala Sirisena was the president at the time of the Easter Sunday bombings that claimed 279 lives and injured more than 500 people.

"We will continue till we find justice and sue him [Wickremesinghe] when he leaves his position as the president,” Fernando whose family member suffered serious injuries in the attack, told UCA News.

Wickremesinghe and Sirisena are among the top politicians and officials blamed for their inability to prevent the attacks despite prior intelligence input.

Although Wickremesinghe has been released, the court has rejected Sirisena's appeal to free him from all cases related to the terror attack and made the state a respondent.

The Supreme Court in January ordered Sirisena and top defense ministry officials to pay 310 million rupees (US$885,670) from their personal accounts as compensation to the victims and their families.

Sirisena has to pay 100 million rupees ($273,300) within six months but has expressed his inability.

"I don't even have a motorcycle. We need to collect money from all over the country," he said while disclosing plans to establish a fund to collect the amount.

Fernando said that all political parties were working together to evade responsibility and hide the truth behind the attack but the victims and their families were hoping to get justice from the judiciary.

“At Lent season, we are constantly praying for justice. God is always on the side of suffering people," Fernando said.

Father Sarath Iddamalgoda, another petitioner in the cases, said politicians misused the Easter bombings to come to power but failed to ensure justice for the victims and their kin.

"The masterminds behind the terror attack have not yet been revealed. Exposing the real culprits as well as getting compensation is vital for justice," the priest said.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said all involved in the Easter Sunday attack would be brought before the law.

“The previous governments swept under carpet the details about investigation citing reasons of national security," he said.

Pope Francis gave a grant of €100,000 (about 36 million rupees) to victims of the attack in August 2022 and urged Sri Lankan authorities to reveal the names of people responsible for the attack.

Catholic leaders have repeatedly asked the government to release the Commission of Inquiry report on the attack.

After numerous requests, the presidential secretariat handed over 88 volumes containing evidence material to parliament in 2022.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has said the government was responsible for the Easter Sunday bombings that could have been prevented.

Information was available to the country's top security officials about possible simultaneous attacks, but officials refused to act, the cardinal has maintained throughout.

