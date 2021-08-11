X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Easter attack suspects face special trial in Sri Lanka

Church questions whether cases to be filed against suspects include those who masterminded the attack

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: August 11, 2021 09:36 AM GMT

Updated: August 11, 2021 11:12 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns

Aug 9, 2021
2

Catholic religious to move India's Supreme Court over tax order

Aug 10, 2021
3

Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings

Aug 10, 2021
4

Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace

Aug 9, 2021
5

Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia

Aug 9, 2021
6

India's long walk to Olympic glory

Aug 10, 2021
7

Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases surge

Aug 9, 2021
8

Health crisis on Thai-Myanmar border

Aug 9, 2021
9

Church steps up efforts as Covid-19 crisis worsens in Myanmar

Aug 9, 2021
10

Philippine bishop seeks swift govt aid for hungry poor

Aug 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Easter attack suspects face special trial in Sri Lanka

Security personnel stand guard at St. Anthony's Church in Colombo on April 23, 2019, two days after a series of bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka. (Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP)

The attorney general of Sri Lanka has requested the chief justice appoint a special trial-at-bar to hear cases against 25 suspects accused of involvement in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks that killed 279 people including 37 foreign nationals.

The 23,270 charges filed include conspiracy, preparation, aiding and abetting, collection of explosives and weapons, murder and attempted murder.

Attorney General Sanjaya Rajaratnam sent indictments to Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya seeking the appointment of a trial-at-bar, which involves a hearing with three judges.

Senior attorney Hariguptha Rohanadheera, director general of legal affairs at the Presidential Secretariat, said the cases could be filed within a month.

"A request has been made to appoint a special trial-at-bar to hear cases against 25 suspects," Rohanadheera said in a letter to Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith in response to a letter from bishops to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urging action over the bombings.

Rohanadheera said steps have been taken on the instructions of the president to find those responsible for the attacks. 

More than two years have passed, some culprits have been arrested and some have suddenly been released

Catholic bishops sent a letter to President Rajapaksa on behalf of victims of the Easter Sunday attacks, warning that they would be forced to agitate for action through alternative ways if their ultimatum was not met. They urged President Rajapaksa to provide a credible answer to their letter.

They questioned whether the cases to be filed against suspects included those who masterminded the attacks.

"We are faced with the puzzle as to why and for what reason those in authority are delaying or neglecting their duty in implementing the recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, which has cost the public millions of rupees," said the letter.

The father of Alaudeen Ahamed Musth, a suicide attacker who detonated a bomb at St. Anthony's Church, was acquitted of all charges against him. He had been remanded in custody for nearly two years.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Bishops, civil rights activists and opposition parties have expressed concern over the investigation process.

Catholics have organized demonstrations to seek justice for victims in Negombo. Thousands of Catholics nationwide attended Sunday Mass dressed in black and protested against the lack of justice in March.

Father Cyril Gamini Fernando, former director of the National Catholic Center for Social Communications, said if the government fails to give justice to the Easter attack victims, the local Church will have to force it democratically.

Father Fernando said there was serious suspicion that the relevant agencies were not carrying out their duties properly in connection with the investigations.

Former cabinet minister Rishad Bathiudeen, who was detained for aiding and abetting the suicide bombers, was remanded until the case against him was concluded.

Josephin Ranasinghe, a local Catholic, said the victims had watched the drama unfold for more than two years with no satisfactory outcome.

"More than two years have passed, some culprits have been arrested and some have suddenly been released. Meanwhile, different stories come through the media," she said.

Also Read

After 60 years of Indian rule, Goa's Portuguese legacy disappears
After 60 years of Indian rule, Goa's Portuguese legacy disappears
India's Dalit Christians demand constitutional rights
India's Dalit Christians demand constitutional rights
Hope amid the darkness for Pakistan's religious minorities
Hope amid the darkness for Pakistan's religious minorities
India's tribal people vow to continue struggle
India's tribal people vow to continue struggle
Catholic religious to move India's Supreme Court over tax order
Catholic religious to move India's Supreme Court over tax order
India's long walk to Olympic glory
India's long walk to Olympic glory

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers
Aug 11, 2021
Vietnam Catholics seek St. Anthony's intervention over Covid
Aug 11, 2021
Easter attack suspects face special trial in Sri Lanka
Aug 11, 2021
Manila archbishop issues appeal for 'man's common home'
Aug 11, 2021
Japanese Catholics urged to pray for Myanmar
Aug 11, 2021
Indonesia deports more than 100 Timor-Leste citizens
Aug 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers
Aug 11, 2021
Hope amid the darkness for Pakistan's religious minorities
Aug 11, 2021
India's long walk to Olympic glory
Aug 10, 2021
Let's go forward to the first century
Aug 9, 2021
Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia
Aug 9, 2021

Features

After 60 years of Indian rule, Goa's Portuguese legacy disappears
Aug 11, 2021
Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Aug 9, 2021
Reminding India's tribal people of their 'past'
Aug 9, 2021
Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
1978 Year of three popes

1978: Year of three popes

Reacting to a world in consternation confusion uncertainty

Reacting to a world in consternation, confusion, uncertainty
Cardinal Chvez hails El Salvador president for holding talks with NGOs

Cardinal Chávez hails El Salvador president for holding talks with NGOs
Climate change evidence unequivocal some impacts irreversible report says

Climate change evidence "unequivocal," some impacts irreversible, report says
Atheists and God cancellers

Atheists and God cancellers
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 11 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 11 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, as we follow You on the way to the Kingdom of God

Lord Jesus, as we follow You on the way to the Kingdom of God
Jesus, give us the awareness of your presence with us

Jesus, give us the awareness of your presence with us
Saint Jane Frances | Saint of the Day

Saint Jane Frances | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.