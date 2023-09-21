News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Dynamics of obedience, dissent within Chinese society

Harassment of Japanese after release of Fukushima water sheds light on an intricate citizen-government relationship in China

Dynamics of obedience, dissent within Chinese society

A man rides his motorcycle past the entrance of the Japanese embassy in Beijing on Aug. 29. Japan said that harassment being faced by the Japanese in China after the release of water from the Fukushima nuclear plant was 'extremely regrettable,' confirming that a brick was thrown at the country's embassy in Beijing. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: September 21, 2023 11:57 AM GMT

Updated: September 21, 2023 11:58 AM GMT

Since the commencement of the treated radioactive water release from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea in late August, an unsettling surge of over 400,000 nuisance calls has flooded the Japanese embassy in Beijing.

This disturbing influx of harassing calls appears to be fueled by an escalating anti-Japan sentiment in China, whether born out of a concerning lack of scientific understanding regarding the nature of the discharged water or, in some cases, driven by a deliberate malicious intent to disparage Japan.

On Aug. 25, a mere day after the ocean discharge began, the daily influx of harassing calls peaked at more than 40,000, persisting at around 10,000 in recent days.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Japanese government has pleaded with China to address the issue, emphasizing the obstruction these calls cause to the embassy's operations, yet the situation remains unresolved.

Some calls have even taken a threatening tone further underscoring the need to rectify this situation urgently.

China's stance opposing Japan's ocean discharge is based on calling the water "nuclear-contaminated," demanding an immediate halt without substantial scientific backing.

Despite international agencies affirming the safety and negligible impact of the discharge according to global standards, China clings to an unscientific position, ignoring the conclusions of the International Atomic Energy Agency's report as recent as this July.

The consistent resistance to the Fukushima water discharge raises a disquieting concern: the readiness to overlook scientific consensus in favor of unfounded fears, a trait often observed in nation-states where power is centralized in the hands of a single individual.

History serves as a sobering teacher, revealing that leaders in such systems tend to consolidate support not by the merit of their policies but by cultivating a common adversary.

This pattern is eerily reminiscent of past instances, notably in nations like Cuba and North Korea. In these cases, regimes have historically thrived on stoking fears of external threats to foster unity among their populace. By creating an external enemy or amplifying perceived threats from abroad, such governments fortify a sense of nationalistic identity and purpose, often deflecting attention from domestic concerns.

In this context, the persistent opposition to the Fukushima water discharge within the narrative of an ostensibly "nuclear-contaminated" ocean further underscores the power of narrative shaping in centralized systems.

The government's characterization of Japan's actions as unilateral and harmful becomes a rallying point to galvanize the public, instilling a shared belief in the face of an apparent external peril. This approach not only fosters unity but also reaffirms the government's narrative and authority.

Critically, this inclination to magnify external threats while sidelining scientific consensus is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it consolidates power and perpetuates a government's hold over the populace, often at the cost of truth and factual accuracy.

On the other hand, it inhibits open dialogue, hampers collaboration with the international community, and potentially jeopardizes a more informed and cooperative approach to shared challenges.

Moreover, China's blanket import ban on Japanese fishery products in response to the water discharge reflects a lack of consideration for the established safety standards and further illustrates the need for a more informed and evidence-based approach.

All the more Chinese laws unequivocally hold individuals accountable for making frequent nuisance calls that disrupt the lives of others, yet the persistence of this issue reveals a gap in enforcement.

It raises an intriguing point: have these 'defiant' Chinese citizens flooded their own government agencies with millions of phone calls in the aftermath of the accidental release of the Covid-19 virus?

The calamity, unlike the situation in Fukushima prefecture, tragically resulted in the loss of millions of lives globally.

Of course, they haven’t, and if they did there would have been consequences. This juxtaposition highlights a huge disparity in the responses.

This lone example serves to underline the dynamics of obedience and dissent within Chinese society, shedding light on the intricate relationship between the citizens and their own government.

It prompts reflection on the selective “boldness” witnessed, often aligning with what is perceived as serving the national interest or the historical narrative that the Chinese government perpetuates.

This historical narrative, at times reminiscent of a bygone era like World War II, keeps certain perceptions alive, shaping the collective consciousness.

In contrast, Japan, with all its imperfections, stands as a democracy where individuals possess the means to question and form their own opinions.

Despite the omnipresence of government-supporting media, there still exists in Japan a pathway for people to access alternative perspectives and information through the vast realm of the internet.

This disparity in information accessibility reflects the 'net wall' that characterizes the information landscape in China, highlighting a divergence in fundamental freedoms and the dynamics of government-citizen relations.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Dynamics of obedience, dissent within Chinese society Dynamics of obedience, dissent within Chinese society
HK education institutes told to uphold national security HK education institutes told to uphold national security
Call for humanitarian aid to Myanmar's displaced people Call for humanitarian aid to Myanmar's displaced people
Indian Church leaders voice alarm at student suicides Indian Church leaders voice alarm at student suicides
Catholic bishop hopes 'history will not repeat itself' in Armenia Catholic bishop hopes 'history will not repeat itself' in Armenia
Cardinal seeks Vatican support to regain recognition in Iraq Cardinal seeks Vatican support to regain recognition in Iraq
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Long Xuyen

Diocese of Long Xuyen

In a land area of 10,256 square kilometers, Long Xuyen diocese lying on the Mekong River Delta covers the territory of

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Savannakhet

Apostolic Vicariate of Savannakhet

In a land area of 48,100 square kilometres, the vicariate's territory covers two civil provinces: Khammouan and

Read more
Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Besides the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the diocese consists of eight civil districts in Himachal Pradesh, 12 civil

Read more
Diocese of Vinh

Diocese of Vinh

In a land area of 30,594.90 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers northern central provinces of Ha Tinh,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.