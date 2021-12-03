X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Philippines

Duterte's alma mater backs Robredo for Philippine presidency

Benedictine university is the newest supporter of the vice president for the 2022 election

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: December 03, 2021 08:30 AM GMT

Updated: December 03, 2021 08:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
2

Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged

Dec 2, 2021
3

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
4

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan

Dec 1, 2021
5

Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop

Dec 1, 2021
6

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
7

Hindu activists intensify attacks on Indian Christian prayer meets

Nov 30, 2021
8

Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act

Dec 2, 2021
9

Vietnam prepares to deal with new coronavirus variant

Dec 1, 2021
10

India's Eastern Church implements new Mass form, disputes continue

Nov 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Duterte's alma mater backs Robredo for Philippine presidency

San Beda University lit its facade in pink to symbolize the servant-leadership qualities of one of President Rodrigo Duterte’s staunchest critics. (Photo: UCA News)

A Catholic university in the Philippines has shown its support for presidential candidate Leni Robredo by lighting its buildings in pink.

San Beda University, President Rodrigo Duterte’s alma mater law school, lit its facade in pink on Dec. 1 to symbolize the “genuine” servant-leadership qualities of one of Duterte’s staunchest critics.

Vice President Robredo is running for president in the 2022 election and is expected to fight toe to toe with Duterte’s soon-to-be-anointed candidate.

Duterte’s ally and friend, lawmaker Christopher “Bong” Go, withdrew his candidacy citing his unpreparedness to run as the nation’s leader.

The Benedictine fathers said Robredo exemplified their motto — prayer and work — that made her deserving as the country’s next president.

“The San Beda community is ONE in support of VP Leni’s presidential bid, believing that she embodies the Benedictine ideals of pax ora et labora [peace, prayer and work] and the genuine servant-leadership qualities that the Filipino nation is yearning for, especially during this troubled time,” the university’s vice president for administration, Father Aeldred Nilo, said on Facebook.

Finally, all this time, I thought the monks and the administrators were isolated from sociopolitical events. Now they have spoken

This is the first time the Benedictine-run university has shown a definite political posture against Duterte after giving him an award for being the first graduate of the university to become president of the country.

Alumni of the university showed enthusiasm after learning the news that their alma mater had supported a well-known Duterte critic.

“This is one of my proudest moments as a graduate of San Beda. Finally, all this time, I thought the monks and the administrators were isolated from sociopolitical events. Now they have spoken. I am a proud Bedan because my school has taken a stance in politics — and it is for truth and justice,” Marjorie Torrecampo said in a Facebook post.

Torrecampo recalled the times when the university was labeled conservative for not meddling in any political issue.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Before we thought San Beda didn’t care about politics. In fact, many of Duterte’s fellow alumni from the university were appointed by him in government and in the court,” Torrecampo said.

“But now the tide is different. I am so proud to hear this news. Hail to our alma mater for standing up for truth and justice.”

They [priests] don’t need to name names. Pink symbolizes a corruption-free country

Pink has been used by Robredo supporters to symbolize change in leadership in the Philippines.

Several Catholic universities like the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Manila University, Vincentian-run Adamson University and De La Salle University recently lit their facades with pink lights.

The Society of Divine Word has also filled its formation house with pink lanterns made by families of the victims of Duterte’s war on drugs.

Parishioners said they felt secure that clergymen were reminding them of what good leadership meant.

“They [priests] don’t need to name names. Pink symbolizes a corruption-free country. Thank you, dear Fathers, for speaking and telling us the qualities we should be looking for in our next set of leaders,” Manila parishioner Glen Virgie Tanase told UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Indonesian Christians told to help Covid affected
Indonesian Christians told to help Covid affected
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary
Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary
Thailand faces 'high risk of mass killings'
Thailand faces 'high risk of mass killings'
Support Us

Latest News

Abused altar boys win justice in Indonesia
Dec 3, 2021
Activists call for justice on Bangladesh's restive hills
Dec 3, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Prayers in Italy as Hong Kong gets ready for new bishop
Dec 3, 2021
Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Dec 3, 2021
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Dec 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
Dec 3, 2021
Advent strengthens my faith in the Redeemer
Dec 2, 2021
Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act
Dec 2, 2021
Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021

Features

Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What are we to make of the entire LGBTQIA reality of todays world

What are we to make of the entire LGBTQIA reality of today’s world?

Catholic bishops in El Salvador make safe drinking water a pastoral issue

Catholic bishops in El Salvador make safe drinking water a pastoral issue
Exrefugee from Lesbos now working in Rome thanks to the pope

Ex-refugee from Lesbos now working in Rome, thanks to the pope
Questions over timing and motive behind Aupetits sudden fall from grace

Questions over timing and motive behind Aupetit's sudden fall from grace
Popes urges divided Cyprus to resume reunification talks

Popes urges divided Cyprus to resume reunification talks
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.