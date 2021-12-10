Duterte warns against Xmas donations to Philippine rebels

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila
Updated: December 10, 2021 11:12 AM GMT
Rebel guerrillas of the communist New People's Army are seen in the Sierra Madre mountain range, located east of Manila, in this 2017 file photo. (Photo: AFP)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned people that they risk jail if they make donations to groups with links to the outlawed Communist Party.
Giving to charities or worthy causes is a popular Christmas tradition in the Philippines.
Duterte said he had instructed police and the military to be on the lookout as the Christmas season was not an excuse to show support for the Communist Party, which is classified as a rebel group.
“I warn all those who pretend to be generous but in truth and in fact are supporters of the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army or the National Democratic Front. You cannot use Christmas to legitimize illegal actions of supporting them,” Duterte told reporters on Dec. 9.
Duterte said the public had a duty to report any attempts by rebel or terrorist groups to solicit funds during the Christmas season.
“This is illegal. Citizens must report this, otherwise they will be aiding terrorist activities,” Duterte added.
It’s the Christmas season but let us also be vigilant about those who receive our hard-earned money
The Anti-Terror Council, a government organization tasked with tackling terrorist groups, said any person who provides material support to a terrorist or group was liable to severe penalties, including life imprisonment.
Father Diogenes Gaspar, a priest from Masbate Diocese in the central Philippines, said that while it was true that no Catholic should support terrorist groups, the government should not instill fear in giving.
“We know any person giving aid — financial or not — to terrorist groups is guilty of a crime. But let us not allow fear to reign and to defeat the generosity within us,” he said.
“It’s the Christmas season but let us also be vigilant about those who receive our hard-earned money. Better look for official foundations to make sure that you give to legitimate groups.”
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…