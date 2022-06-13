News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Philippines

Duterte vows to continue Philippine drug war

'I'm warning you. Either you kill me or I will kill you. Simple as that,' warns the soon-to-be ex-president

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while visiting the Commission on Elections in Manila on Oct. 8, 2021

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while visiting the Commission on Elections in Manila on Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: June 13, 2022 07:38 AM GMT

Updated: June 13, 2022 07:45 AM GMT

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has made known his intention to continue his controversial campaign against illegal drugs even after the end of his term.

“In a few days, I will no longer be president and these drug suspects may jump with joy. But I will continue to operate. I do not know yet how but I will continue to operate against the drug menace,” Duterte told reporters at a press conference.

The campaign involving the identification of potential drug suspects followed by warnings and buy-bust operations has been questioned by human rights groups due to the random shooting of suspects by police alleging resistance.

“I’m warning you. Either you kill me or I will kill you. Simple as that. I will not allow it. And even as an ex or former president, I will not allow you to destroy our society and our children. I will kill you. I do not care about you,” Duterte said.

The president defended his policy, saying it was the key to reducing the numerous drug cases docked in Philippine courts.

“Here in Manila, I’ll tell the Supreme Court there is this judge with 1,000 cases but no convictions or filed charges yet. None. Either you remove them or be frank with them. I don’t care if you are a general, a judge, or a congressman if you are in the drug trade,” Duterte said.

“I am sure he would give the ICC a hard time because his ally and daughter are occupying the two highest seats in the Philippine government ... The kill, kill, kill state policy will continue”

Duterte is being investigated by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the alleged killing of some 30,000 drug suspects without due process of law.

The ICC probe covers crimes allegedly committed from November 2011 to March 2019 when Duterte and his daughter Sara were serving as mayor and vice mayor respectively of Davao City in the Mindanao region.

The ICC has recorded 12,000 to 30,000 extralegal killings perpetrated by vigilante groups that have remained unsolved up to this day.

Staunch Duterte critic and human rights activist Father Flavie Villanueva said Duterte had the gall to make such claims despite being contrary to law because his allies had won in the recent elections.

Duterte’s longtime ally, President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and his daughter, Vice President-elect Sara Duterte, won recent polls.

“I am sure he would give the ICC a hard time because his ally and daughter are occupying the two highest seats in the Philippine government ... The kill, kill, kill state policy will continue,” Father Villanueva told UCA News.

