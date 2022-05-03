Philippines

Duterte vows clean, honest polls in Philippines

Staunch critic scoffs at promise, saying vote buying has been rampant during election campaign

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has promised clean and fair elections. (Photo: AFP)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to leave a legacy to Filipinos by ensuring clean, orderly and honest polls on May 9.

Duterte made his promise on May 2 despite his daughter, Sara Duterte, running for vice president alongside presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The outgoing president assured the public that he would not meddle in the electoral process. He urged all government agencies to work for clean, honest and orderly elections until the next president is announced.

“I urge the government to be conscious of this because everybody will be working towards this end. I would emphasize that the military and the police focus on this event because we want an honest election,” Duterte told reporters.

He said he would use his power as commander in chief to defend the sanctity of votes by the Filipino people.

“I am telling you now as your president, I guarantee that we will do everything to ensure that the election is free from violence and that people are not intimidated in any way to exercise their right to vote and choose their whoever,” Duterte added.

“If you have plans to disrupt our electoral process, particularly the casting of votes on May 9, I will enforce the law and I will never allow terrorism in this country"

He warned those who might plan to disrupt proceedings such as terrorists.

“If you have plans to disrupt our electoral process, particularly the casting of votes on May 9, I will enforce the law and I will never allow terrorism in this country,” Duterte said.

He added that a “law enforcer” like him should remain politically neutral so as not to taint the results of the upcoming elections.

“I will not endorse any presidential candidate … and I have given strict orders to my cabinet members to also not openly endorse any candidate and for my administration to remain neutral,” Duterte said.

However, staunch Duterte critic and human rights activist Father Flavie Villanueva said Duterte had already failed to uphold this promise because of rampant vote buying in several provinces.

In February, presidential candidate and Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso gave 10,000 pesos (US$200) to hundreds of families in Cavite province, south of Manila, after fire ravaged their houses.

Father Villanueva said Domagoso committed what is considered a prohibited donation during the campaign that was tantamount to vote buying.

“Let us not be fooled once again,” Father Villanueva told UCA News, referring to the effects of vote buying.

The clergyman also posted a ticket purportedly distributed by Marcos Jr. campaigners that entitled supporters to snacks and a brown envelope with cash inside.

“When evil seems to thrive and silence what is good and true, justice roars the loudest," he added.

