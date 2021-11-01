X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Duterte tells Filipinos to pray for dead on All Saints' Day

Catholic priest says the message is a bit rich coming from a president who has espoused a 'kill, kill, kill' policy

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: November 01, 2021 08:59 AM GMT

Updated: November 01, 2021 09:09 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia delivers 200,000 Covid vaccines to Vietnam

Oct 29, 2021
2

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps

Oct 29, 2021
3

Catholics fight for religious freedom

Oct 29, 2021
4

Empty words will not douse poor Myanmar's flames

Nov 1, 2021
5

Philippine clergy join Robredo’s pink campaign

Oct 29, 2021
6

Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity

Oct 29, 2021
7

Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam

Oct 29, 2021
8

The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan

Oct 29, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Oct 29, 2021
10

Philippine priest breeds rabbits to fight hunger

Oct 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Duterte tells Filipinos to pray for dead on All Saints' Day

A woman prays in front of the grave of a relative at a cemetery in Manila on Oct. 28 ahead of a government-ordered nationwide closure of graveyards for All Saints' Day due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: AFP)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has urged people to pray for each other amid the Covid-19 pandemic in a message to mark All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day. 

In his Nov. 1 message, Duterte called on all Catholics to pray for those who have died of Covid-19 and those who sacrificed to save others.

The message came while Filipinos were prevented from visiting cemeteries from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3 because of a ban on mass gatherings due to Covid-19.

All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day fall on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 respectively and usually see families flocking to cemeteries to honor their dead loved ones.

“I join all Filipino Catholics in the Philippines and around the world in commemorating All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day,” Duterte said.

“These century old-traditions of honoring those who have come before us and led virtuous lives, as well as remembering our dearly departed, are a strong pillar of our faith and identity as a people.”

Someone else likely wrote it for him. Do you believe the president himself wrote that message?

The president urged Filipinos “to follow” the lives of the saints in order to build a just and humane society.

“As we follow the example of the saints and pray for our loved ones who have passed on, let us also pray for each other, especially during this pandemic. We pray for those who have died because of Covid-19 and we also pray for those who have sacrificed life and limb to save more lives and keep us safe,” he added.

The message, however, did not go down well with one Catholic priest and staunch Duterte critic who said the message went against all the president stood for and was completely out of character.

Father Flavie Villanueva, who was once accused of sedition by the Duterte administration, even cast doubt over whether the president’s message was written by him personally.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Someone else likely wrote it for him. Do you believe the president himself wrote that message?” he said.

The message did not mirror his “kill, kill, kill” policy in his drug war campaign, the priest said.

He also expressed surprise that the president honored Catholic feasts after having often attacked church officials and doctrine in the past.

“All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day are feasts of the Catholic Church, the same church Duterte has reviled and persecuted,” Father Villanueva told UCA News.

They were killed without mercy, without due process, without going to trial

Duterte made headlines by calling God “stupid” in a 2018 speech in which he criticized the creation story in the Bible.

“Who is this stupid God? You created something perfect and then you think of an event that would tempt and destroy the quality of your work,” Duterte told an information communication technology summit in Davao.

Father Villanueva challenged Duterte to include in his prayers the souls of the thousands of his drug war victims.

“They were killed without mercy, without due process, without going to trial,” Father Villanueva added.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

New bishop appointed to Vietnam's Bac Ninh Diocese
New bishop appointed to Vietnam's Bac Ninh Diocese
Timor-Leste mourns its most senior bishop
Timor-Leste mourns its most senior bishop
Hun Sen declares Cambodia fully reopened
Hun Sen declares Cambodia fully reopened
30 Indonesian priests call for Papua ceasefire
30 Indonesian priests call for Papua ceasefire
Laos extends lockdown as Covid cases rise
Laos extends lockdown as Covid cases rise
Priest threatened with death by Myanmar military
Priest threatened with death by Myanmar military
Support Us

Latest News

Bangladeshi pilgrims thank Mary for saving them from pandemic
Nov 1, 2021
New bishop appointed to Vietnam's Bac Ninh Diocese
Nov 1, 2021
Religious controversies put cricket on a sticky wicket
Nov 1, 2021
Timor-Leste mourns its most senior bishop
Nov 1, 2021
Hun Sen declares Cambodia fully reopened
Nov 1, 2021
Duterte tells Filipinos to pray for dead on All Saints' Day
Nov 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Religious controversies put cricket on a sticky wicket
Nov 1, 2021
Letter from Rome: A preacher, teacher and friend of the poor
Nov 1, 2021
Empty words will not douse poor Myanmar's flames
Nov 1, 2021
Instant culture poses big challenge for Indonesian youths
Nov 1, 2021
Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021

Features

Kishida defies critics in Japanese election
Nov 1, 2021
Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
Oct 29, 2021
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The pantomime is over

The pantomime is over!
Venezuelan bishops want progressive measures as schools reopen

Venezuelan bishops want progressive measures as schools re-open
A most revealing Eucharist

A most revealing Eucharist
One of Western Europes most ancient dioceses struggles to overcome divisions

One of Western Europe’s most ancient dioceses struggles to overcome divisions
Followers of St Ignatius gather in Marseille for All Saints Day weekend

Followers of St. Ignatius gather in Marseille for All Saints' Day weekend
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.