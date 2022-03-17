Philippines

Duterte 'failing to keep Philippine election clean'

Catholic poll watchdog tells president his clean poll vow is hollow after frontrunner Marcos is accused of vote buying

Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. (right), presidential candidate and son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, greets supporters during a rally in Las Pinas City, suburban Manila, on March 13. (Photo: AFP)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila Updated: March 17, 2022 08:46 AM GMT

A lay Catholic group in the Philippines has accused President Rodrigo Duterte of failing to keep a promise he made last month to ensure clean and honest elections, saying evidence points to vote buying still taking place.

Duterte owes it to the Philippine people to ensure upcoming presidential and legislative polls in May are not tainted, Samahang Katolikong Botante (Catholic voters’ group) said on March 17.

The group is a coalition of basic ecclesial communities around the Philippines formed in response to a recent pastoral letter issued by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines calling on Catholics to defend the truth.

It has also pledged to hold Duterte to account after he recently vowed fair and peaceful elections under his watch by not tolerating any form of cheating or violence.

“I will see to it that this election is clean and without fraud. No killings during my time. Don't do it to me because I will come for you,” he said on Feb. 26.

However, the lay group said Duterte was not doing a good job after the camp of lead presidential candidate Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. and Duterte’s daughter Sara were allegedly caught vote buying.

“We believe in these reports of vote buying because several of our members were present and received white envelopes that contained cash”

News cameras captured white envelopes being handed out to people after one of their campaign rallies on March 15.

Local news outlet Rappler said it inspected two envelopes and found 500 peso (US$10) bills inside them.

The group said the vote-buying claim was credible and that some of their members were recipients.

“We believe in these reports of vote buying because several of our members were present and received white envelopes that contained cash,” the group said on Facebook.

Marcos and Duterte were in Nueva Ecija province, north of Manila, when rally attendees were allegedly asked to fall in line after the event to receive the white envelopes.

"One of these is to ensure that the upcoming election is not run by guns, goons and gold. Vote buying goes against his promise"

The Catholic voters’ group urged Duterte to keep his word, especially since the allegation happened at an event involving his daughter.

“While Duterte’s term may be coming to an end, he could still do many things, many good things for the people … One of these is to ensure that the upcoming election is not run by guns, goons and gold. Vote buying goes against his promise,” it said.

Vote buying sees people not vote based on their conscience but as a result of personal favors, it added.

“President Duterte has the power to stop vote buying. He has law enforcement agencies under his command to file the necessary charges against candidates or their supporters who engage in illegal activities,” Samahang Katolikong Botante member Gladys Japinan told UCA News.

Keeping one’s word is a mark of true leadership, she said.

