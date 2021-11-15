X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Duterte comes under fire over vice presidency bid

Priests join critics accusing the Philippine president of lying to the electorate by previously vowing not to run

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: November 15, 2021 08:59 AM GMT

Updated: November 15, 2021 09:10 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Martyr’s impending sainthood cheers Indian Catholics

Nov 12, 2021
2

Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?

Nov 12, 2021
3

Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education

Nov 12, 2021
4

China releases 'kidnapped' Vatican-approved bishop

Nov 12, 2021
5

Sri Lanka to hold daily Easter attack hearings

Nov 12, 2021
6

Cambodia urged to free dissidents deported from Thailand

Nov 12, 2021
7

Vietnam recognizes parish after 30 years

Nov 12, 2021
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 12, 2021
9

Filipino prelate moves a step closer to sainthood

Nov 12, 2021
10

Timor-Leste remembers heroes of Santa Cruz massacre

Nov 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Duterte comes under fire over vice presidency bid

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (left) raises the hand of senator Christopher 'Bong' Go after he filed his candidacy for president in the 2022 election at the Commission on Election in Manila on Nov. 13. (Photo: AFP)

At least three Catholic priests have joined critics in accusing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte of lying to the people after he declared his intention to run for the vice presidency next year.

Duterte caught observers by surprise on Nov. 13 by saying he had decided to become the running mate of longtime ally, friend and lawmaker Christopher “Bong” Go.

In early October, he had announced he would not be running for vice president, saying he was retiring from politics.

Duterte's weekend U-turn will pit the president against his daughter, Sara Duterte, who declared she would run for vice president as Ferdinand “BongBong” Marcos Jr’s running mate.

Media reports have speculated that the decision could be the result of a rift between Duterte and his daughter, but some analysts believe this will strengthen his chances of shielding himself from a possible International Criminal Court trial stemming from his deadly war on drugs.  

Staunch Duterte critic Father Flavie Villanueva said Duterte’s move should not really be that surprising as he has broken many promises in the past.

The clergy and religious can take a partisan position when the common good demands it, when justice is grossly violated, when the good of the Church requires it or when the Gospel values are at stake

“The president has changed the Philippines, particularly in the way statesmen run for public office. He has normalized the art of lying,” Father Villanueva said in a Facebook post.

The priest was referring to Duterte’s October statement in which he said he would go back to his home city Davao to retire from politics and prepare for his pending case in the International Criminal Court.

“In obedience to the will of the people who placed me in the presidency, I now say, to my countrymen, I will follow your will. Today, I announce my retirement from politics,” Duterte said at the time.

Vincentian Chair for Social Justice Father Daniel Pilario also accused Duterte of deceiving the electorate and turning politics into a family business.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He also called on voters not to support those who support extrajudicial killings and those tainted by corruption.

When good governance is threatened by killings and corruption, the Catholic Church’s voice must be heard, he said.

“The clergy and religious can take a partisan position when the common good demands it, when justice is grossly violated, when the good of the Church requires it or when the Gospel values are at stake,” he said.

Father Dave Conception of Sta. Maria Goretti Parish in Manila explained that Catholic priests should not tolerate evil such as lying.

“The saying ‘Tell me who your friends are and I will tell you who you are’ is also applicable in saying, ‘Tell me who your candidates are and I will tell you who you are,” he told Catholic-run Radyo Veritas in response to Duterte’s U-turn.

“The Catholic Church is always non-partisan but it can never be neutral. It is always in the side of the truth. You cannot be in the side of God and yet do evil things,” he added.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

US journalist detained in Myanmar released
US journalist detained in Myanmar released
Greenpeace Indonesia slams govt over police complaint
Greenpeace Indonesia slams govt over police complaint
Cambodia ends quarantine for vaccinated travelers
Cambodia ends quarantine for vaccinated travelers
US journalist jailed in Myanmar 'cared a lot about truth'
US journalist jailed in Myanmar 'cared a lot about truth'
Singapore death row man's family plead for his life
Singapore death row man's family plead for his life
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Support Us

Latest News

US journalist detained in Myanmar released
Nov 15, 2021
Indian Church's bitter liturgical dispute brings street protest
Nov 15, 2021
Indian Christians stand with vulnerable Dalits
Nov 15, 2021
Duterte comes under fire over vice presidency bid
Nov 15, 2021
Greenpeace Indonesia slams govt over police complaint
Nov 15, 2021
US bishops at odds with Pope Francis on climate change
Nov 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety
Nov 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis doesn't really want a poor Church
Nov 15, 2021
Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Nov 12, 2021
Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?
Nov 12, 2021
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Nov 11, 2021

Features

Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Waiting for the miracle of reconciliation

Waiting for the miracle of reconciliation
Portuguese bishops create commission on Church sex abuse

Portuguese bishops create commission on Church sex abuse
The day Antony Blinken called Cardinal Parolin

The day Antony Blinken called Cardinal Parolin
Field hospital or battlefield

Field hospital or battlefield?
Vatican releases itinerary for popes journey to Cyprus and Greece

Vatican releases itinerary for pope's journey to Cyprus and Greece
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.