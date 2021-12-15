X
Philippines

Duterte backs out of Philippine senatorial bid

Priest calls president the 'boy who cried wolf' for going back on his public statements

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: December 15, 2021 09:07 AM GMT

Updated: December 15, 2021 03:26 PM GMT

Duterte backs out of Philippine senatorial bid

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (left) displays a document of his withdrawal as a candidate for the senate at the Commission on Elections office in Manila on Dec. 14. (Photo: AFP)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has withdrawn from the senatorial race in the 2022 national elections

Duterte personally went to the Commission on Elections to file his statement of withdrawal together with his closest allies and members of his cabinet on Dec. 14.

His withdrawal came immediately after his daughter Sara endorsed his candidacy as a senator.

The move was seen by Duterte’s critics as a way to solidify his divided party’s support for Sara in her vice-presidential bid and for former lawmaker Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who is running for president.

Others saw Duterte’s action as an act of retirement from politics to prepare for his upcoming case in the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his war on drugs that has slain almost 30,000 lives.

“After over four decades in public service, the president plans to retire from the government to spend more time with his family when his term ends in June 2022,” said acting presidential spokesperson and cabinet secretary Karlo Nograles in a statement.

As the leader, you should follow your word. The public have been confused by so many pronouncements made by him

Nograles said Duterte’s decision was motivated by “prudent” leadership to focus on pandemic response until he ends his term in 2022.

“The president’s decision was made after consultation with his advisers. He decided he needs to better focus on the government’s pandemic response and ensure a transparent, impartial, orderly and peaceful election in 2022,” Nograles added.

Opposition lawmaker Richard Gordon, however, said Duterte’s move proved his lack of leadership style and his being “fickle-minded” in serving the people.

“As the leader, you should follow your word. The public have been confused by so many pronouncements made by him. We do not know which ones are serious, which ones are not,” Gordon told the press on Dec. 15.

This was not the first time Duterte has changed his political plans.

In June, Duterte said he would go back to Davao province in the Mindanao region to prepare for his defense in his ICC case. Later on, he claimed he would run for vice president, a move that was criticized as unconstitutional.

Duterte’s latest pronouncement was about his intention to run for the senate.

Father Gaspar De Leon of Legaspi Diocese said one should be careful in listening to the president’s pronouncements because they were filled with inconsistencies.

“He has always been inconsistent. If you take his word seriously, you will be the victim. So, wait until the deadline is finished. If he will run, he will run. If he will not, he will not,” Father De Leon told UCA News.

“He’s like the boy who cried wolf. Do you still believe in every word that he says?” he asked.

