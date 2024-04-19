News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Dubai airport, roads still deluged after heaviest rains

Although schools and public sector offices have been closed until next week, traffic returned to the roads
A person sits on the roof of a lorry as vehicles are stranded in flood waters along a highway in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18.

A person sits on the roof of a lorry as vehicles are stranded in flood waters along a highway in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, United Arab Emirates
Published: April 19, 2024 04:36 AM GMT
Updated: April 19, 2024 04:42 AM GMT

Dubai airport, one of the world's busiest, witnessed major disruption for a third straight day on April 18 after the heaviest rains on record drenched the desert United Arab Emirates.

Emirates, Dubai's state-owned flagship airline, and sister carrier flydubai resumed check-ins after telling passengers to stay away as thousands of delayed passengers clogged the airport.

The airport, which handles more international passengers than any other, hopes to resume "something approaching normality" within 24 hours, Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths told AFP.

Some 1,244 flights were canceled and 41 were diverted on April 16 and 17 after torrential rains flooded the Middle East financial center including its homes, malls and offices, and highways.

Traffic congestion remained severe, two days after the storms, with at least one major road completely blocked by water and multiple junctions cut off by flooding.

Climate experts say the rains, the UAE's heaviest since records began 75 years ago, are consistent with changes caused by global warming.

"There's no news here," Karim Elgendy, associate director at the Buro Happold engineering consultancy and associate fellow at Britain's Chatham House think tank, told AFP.

"We are expecting an increase in variability of rainfall, which means more extreme events, more drought, and an increase in intensity of rainfall when it does rain."

Deeply distressed

Dubai airport has witnessed chaotic scenes with crowds of marooned travelers clamoring for information about their flights.

Even as Emirates and flydubai resumed check-ins, more than 200 departures were listed as delayed or canceled on the airport's website.

Griffiths said it was "challenging" to get the airport fully functional, with supplies and staff also held up on flooded roads.

"Getting supplies through, people and all of the necessary things to the airport to help the schedule recover, was a massive challenge because all of the roads were blocked," he said in an interview.

"We just hope that the level of customer care that we've been able to provide will go some way to mitigate the impacts that we had to customers. But obviously we're deeply distressed by all of the disruption and concern that we've created," he added.

One elderly couple's 14-hour flight from Brisbane took 24 hours after it was diverted, and they were then unable to reach their hotel because of the flooding.

"It's just the start of our holiday and I feel like going home -- and I don't know how to do that either," Julie, 72, told AFP through tears.

"When they landed the plane on this airfield that was deserted, there was no terminal, there were no other planes and I thought we had been hijacked by terrorists," she added, without giving her surname.

Makeshift ferry

Although schools and public sector offices have been closed until next week, traffic returned to the roads with some motorists, finding their route blocked, and driving the wrong way down highways.

Supermarkets had empty shelves as deliveries failed to arrive, and retail staff reported having to stay overnight or sleep at hotels because they could not get home.

"We're working but the problem is we're not receiving chicken," said one employee at a chicken restaurant that had no chicken or fries on display.

"The delivery cannot come here because of the flood."

In the Arjan district, a man used a canoe to paddle passengers across a flooded street.

With taxis hard to book and hail, private motorists were stopping at queues of people and offering rides for high prices.

British visitor Chris Moss, 30, was one of those looking for a cab as he tried to reach the airport and locate his lost luggage.

"When we arrived the baggage area was full of bags but my luggage was nowhere to be seen," said Moss, whose plane, hastily booked after his original flight was canceled, arrived five hours late.

"It was still on the plane because the baggage area was flooded and they couldn't get the bags off."

South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
