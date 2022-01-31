X
Drug smuggling surges amid unrest in Southeast Asia

Relentless supply of inexpensive narcotics smuggled from Myanmar via Laos fuels substance abuse in Thailand

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: January 31, 2022 05:00 AM GMT

Updated: January 31, 2022 05:08 AM GMT

Drug smuggling surges amid unrest in Southeast Asia

A giant Buddha on the Thai side of the Golden Triangle in Chiang Rai province, with Myanmar in the background. The region has become notorious for drug smuggling. (Photo: AFP)

The scourge of narcotics smuggling continues to beset the small communist nation of Laos, where 36 million methamphetamine pills were seized in just one raid by authorities in Bokeo province on Jan. 29, according to the United Nations.

The seizure of the illegal narcotics was the second-biggest haul in the country after authorities seized 55 million speed pills and 1.5 tonnes of crystal meth in another raid last October.

Lao police discovered the vast haul of drugs after stopping a truck carrying beer crates in Bokeo province, which borders both Thailand and Myanmar in an area known as the Golden Triangle.

Experts say the landlocked nation of 7.2 million has been turned into a major transit hub by drug smugglers from Shan state in Myanmar, the primary source of methamphetamines, during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen Thailand tighten its border controls.

“Neighbors and the wider region are getting absolutely flooded with methamphetamines, and there is little doubt it is connected to the governance situation in Shan state,” said Jeremy Douglas, a regional representative in Southeast Asia for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

“The Laos border is being heavily used by traffickers to move drugs from the Golden Triangle into Thailand and then onwards for the regional and inter-regional drug trade, especially crystal methamphetamine but also ketamine and heroin.” 

Thailand remains a lucrative market for drug smugglers as the country has the region’s highest rate of substance abuse despite heavy penalties for selling narcotics

The relentless supply of inexpensive drugs from Myanmar, often smuggled into Thailand via Laos, has been fueling the rates of substance abuse in Thailand.

The same day that the 36 million methamphetamine pills, which were destined to Thailand, were seized in Laos, Thai authorities discovered 838,000 speed pills as well as 5 kilograms of ketamine in a border area with Myanmar.

Soldiers on patrol in a remote area of the northern Thai province of Chiang Mai found six rucksacks containing the illegal substances near a village.

Two days before, on Jan. 27, Thai security officials in the same area seized more than 4 million methamphetamine pills and 26kg of ketamine from smugglers, who fled after being discovered and exchanging fire briefly.

Thailand remains a lucrative market for drug smugglers as the country has the region’s highest rate of substance abuse despite heavy penalties for selling narcotics.

A recent survey by the Health Promotion Foundation found that 4.6 percent of Thais used narcotics with varying regularity, with methamphetamine pills, crystal meth, opium, heroin and morphine among the most common substances used.

Troublingly, nearly 4 percent of adolescents aged 12-19 also admitted to having used illegal drugs in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

Over the past two years, as a result of lockdowns, increased unemployment and school closures, these rates of drug use in the various age groups have increased further, experts say.   

