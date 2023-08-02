News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Drought leaves six dead in Indonesia’s Papua

Thousands starving as extreme weather blamed on the impacts of El Nino has destroyed crops triggering a food crisis

Drought leaves six dead in Indonesia’s Papua

This photo shows a withered agricultural field due to extreme drought at Puncak Regency in Central Papua Province of Indonesia (Credit: National Disaster Management Agency)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 02, 2023 12:24 PM GMT

Updated: August 02, 2023 12:33 PM GMT

Extreme drought that destroyed crops triggered a food crisis in Indonesia’s Christian-majority conflict-ridden Papua region, leaving at least six people dead and thousands starving, an official said.

The crisis prompted President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin to order emergency food aid to residents at Puncak Regency in Central Papua Province, one of the worst-hit areas, despite the ongoing conflict between security forces and armed insurgents.

Amin said on Aug. 2 that the government had set a two-week emergency response period to help the residents.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Willem Wandik, a top state official in Puncak Regency said that 7,500 residents were experiencing severe hunger in the Agandugume and Lambewi districts.

He said that the six residents who died, including a baby, suffered from diarrhea after being forced to eat rotten tubers amid a lack of food.

“The famine was triggered by extreme weather. The temperature is very cold and there has been no rain since May. As a result, residents failed to harvest sweet potatoes and taro,” he said in a statement on Aug. 1.

He said that currently residents have received emergency cash assistance, but they have to walk for two days to reach the nearest area in Sinak District to be able to get food.

He added that airlines did not dare to bring food aid from Sinak to Agandugume for fear of being attacked by pro-independence rebel groups.

Adrianus Alla, acting director of Social Protection for Natural Disaster Victims of the Ministry of Social Affairs confirmed that they had sent 10.7 tons of food aid and his staff had met with representatives of health workers and residents of Agandugume and Lambewi.

"We will also coordinate with the Ministry of Health to provide medicines," he said, adding that there were also no medicines available in the area.

This is not the first time Papua has been hit by famine during the dry season, which was triggered by El Nino, a climate cycle in the tropical Pacific Ocean caused by warm water which causes the dry spell.

In August last year, hundreds of residents in the Lanny Jaya district suffered from famine that left at least three people dead, after their crops failed due to cold weather during the dry season.

Catholic priest and rights activist Father Bernard Baru said that the famine in the region has been repeating, so the authorities should have prepared to face it.

"The government should have anticipated the impact on the indigenous Papuan people who are in this drought-prone location. This means that the government does not only take action when there are victims," the Papua-based priest said.

He called for a planned effort to ensure residents would not be hit by such a disaster.

Such disasters are certainly related to policy patterns that are not in favor of the environment, he said, so indigenous peoples become increasingly vulnerable when there is climate change, which is something new.

"Years ago, there was no such case in Papua. The people are still able to garden, plant and harvest to produce the food they consume themselves. But now the situation has changed," he said.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency stated that of the 600 seasonal zones in Indonesia, 63 percent of them have entered the dry season, the impact of El Nino.

Fachri Radjab, head of the Climate Change Information Center at the agency, said the affected areas included Sumatra, Java, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara, East Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan, South Sulawesi and Papua.

"This year's dry season is expected to be drier than three years ago. Some areas such as East Java, Yogyakarta, Bali and NTT have even experienced periods without rain for more than 60 days," he said.

Indonesia and neighboring Papua New Guinea, bordering Papua region, have previously experienced El Niño with strong intensity in 2015 and moderate intensity in 2019, Indonesia's state weather agency reported.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Drought leaves six dead in Indonesia’s Papua Drought leaves six dead in Indonesia’s Papua
Filipino prelate warns against labeling citizens 'terrorists' Filipino prelate warns against labeling citizens 'terrorists'
Indian pastor, wife and toddler jailed over ‘conversion’ charge Indian pastor, wife and toddler jailed over ‘conversion’ charge
India’s apex court summons Manipur top cop India’s apex court summons Manipur top cop
Chinese medicine helps reduce cannabis addiction in HK Chinese medicine helps reduce cannabis addiction in HK
Rights groups slam crackdown on Bangladesh opposition Rights groups slam crackdown on Bangladesh opposition
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Suwon

Diocese of Suwon

With a land area of 5,565 square kilometers, the Suwon diocesan territory includes cities such as Ansan (part),

Read more
Diocese of Shuoxian

Diocese of Shuoxian

In a land area of approximately 10,700 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Bacolod

Diocese of Bacolod

In a land area of 2,091.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the central territory of the Province of

Read more
Diocese of Yanggu

Diocese of Yanggu

Liaocheng is a prefecture-level city in western Shandong province. It borders the provincial capital of Jinan to the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.